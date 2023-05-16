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TRIZ: The Problem-Solving Methodology for Product Managers

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byAleksei Badianov@alekseibadianov

Passionate speaker, product evangelist and storyteller.

May 16th, 2023
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Aleksei Badianov@alekseibadianov

Passionate speaker, product evangelist and storyteller.

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TOPICS

life-hacking#problem-solving#logic#triz#triz-and-problem-solving#product-management#product-development#product-design#challenge

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