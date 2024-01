Too Long; Didn't Read

Company Mentioned

4,287.—Treating Fruits to Dry, Saccharify, and Preserve Them.—Charles Alden, Newburg, assignor of part interest to Alden Fruit Preserving Company, New York city. Patent No. 100,835, dated March 5, 1870; reissue No. 4,011, dated June 7, 1870. 4,288.—Device for Securing Pulleys to Shaft.—John H. Buckman (assignor to himself and Peter W. Reinshagen), Cincinnati, Ohio. Patent No. 98,144, dated December 21, 1839. 4,289.—Shawl Strap.—George Crouch, Westport, Conn. Patent No. 82,606, dated September 29, 1868. 4,290.—Atmospheric Dental Plate.—Nehemiah T. Folsom, Laconia, N. H. Patent No. 60,871, dated January 1, 1867. 4,291.—Pessary.—William R. Gardner, Leonardsville, N. Y. Patent No. 105,191, dated July 12, 1870. 4,292.—Division A.—Skate.—James L. Plimpton, New York city. Patent No. 37,305, dated January 6, 1863; reissue No. 3,906, dated April 5, 1870. 4,293.—Division B.—Skate.—James L. Plimpton, New York city. Patent No. 37,305, dated January 6, 1863; reissue No. 3,906, dated April 5, 1870.