or

Transforming an Entire City's Payment System with Cryptocurrency

Transforming an Entire City’s Payment System with Cryptocurrency

Nathan has been entrusted with growing Bitcoin Cash City in North Queensland to be the world’s most envied crypto city and region. We expect consumers and merchants to use Bitcoin Cash for every transaction every day. We are creating mass adoption of Bitcoin Cash by engaging with merchants and consumers to educate them on the benefits that a permissionless peer-to-peer electronic currency can unlock for humanity. We think globally but act locally because Bitcoin Cash is worthy of our efforts, and we all must share the burden of promoting Bitcoin Cash.
Crypto Fireside

