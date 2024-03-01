Transductive Learning for Textual Few-Shot: Limitations, Acknowledgements, & References

This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license. Authors: (1) Pierre Colombo, Equall, Paris, France & MICS, CentraleSupelec, Universite Paris-Saclay, France; (2) Victor Pellegrain, IRT SystemX Saclay, France & France & MICS, CentraleSupelec, Universite Paris-Saclay, France; (3) Malik Boudiaf, ÉTS Montreal, LIVIA, ILLS, Canada; (4) Victor Storchan, Mozilla.ai, Paris, France; (5) Myriam Tami, MICS, CentraleSupelec, Universite Paris-Saclay, France; (6) Ismail Ben Ayed, ÉTS Montreal, LIVIA, ILLS, Canada; (7) Celine Hudelot, MICS, CentraleSupelec, Universite Paris-Saclay, France; (8) Pablo Piantanida, ILLS, MILA, CNRS, CentraleSupélec, Canada.

7 Limitations

We are optimistic that our research will have a positive impact on society. Nonetheless, it is essential to acknowledge the limitations of API-based fewshot classification models despite their promising results in various tasks. Firstly, the performance of the introduced methods is heavily dependent on the quality of available API models. If the API models do not provide sufficient information or lack diversity, the introduced methods may struggle to accurately classify input texts. Secondly, the blackbox nature of the backbone limits the interpretability of API-based few-shot classification methods, which may hinder their adoption. Ultimately, the aim of this work is to establish a baseline for future research on transductive inference. As a result, not all existing transductive methods are compared in this study.

Acknowledgements

This work was performed using HPC resources from GENCI-IDRIS (Grants 2022- AD01101838, 2023-103256 and 2023-101838).

