    Transductive Learning for Textual Few-Shot Classification: Proof of Proposition

    by Transduction University PapersMarch 1st, 2024
    Few-shot classification involves training a model to perform a new classification task with a handful of labeled data.
    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Pierre Colombo, Equall, Paris, France & MICS, CentraleSupelec, Universite Paris-Saclay, France;

    (2) Victor Pellegrain, IRT SystemX Saclay, France & France & MICS, CentraleSupelec, Universite Paris-Saclay, France;

    (3) Malik Boudiaf, ÉTS Montreal, LIVIA, ILLS, Canada;

    (4) Victor Storchan, Mozilla.ai, Paris, France;

    (5) Myriam Tami, MICS, CentraleSupelec, Universite Paris-Saclay, France;

    (6) Ismail Ben Ayed, ÉTS Montreal, LIVIA, ILLS, Canada;

    (7) Celine Hudelot, MICS, CentraleSupelec, Universite Paris-Saclay, France;

    (8) Pablo Piantanida, ILLS, MILA, CNRS, CentraleSupélec, Canada.

    A Proof of Proposition


    Lemma 1. For any arbitrary r.v. X and countable r.v. Y , we have



    where the first inequality follows by applying Jensen’s inequality to the function t 7→ − log(t).


    Proof of Proposition 1: From Lemma 1, using Jensen’s inequality, we have



    Table 5: Preliminary experiment results. Accuracy of the different backbone.


    Using the identity given by (19) in expression (18), and setting β = 1/2, we obtain the following lower bound on I(X; Y ):



    The inequality (6) immediately follows by replacing the distribution of the r.v. X with the empirical distribution on the query and P(y|x) with the soft-prediction corresponding to the feature x, which concludes the proof of the proposition.

