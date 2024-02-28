Transductive Conformal Inference With Adaptive Scores: Uniform FDP Bound for AdaDetect

This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license. Authors: (1) Ulysse Gazin, Universit´e Paris Cit´e and Sorbonne Universit´e, CNRS, Laboratoire de Probabilit´es, Statistique et Mod´elisation, (2) Gilles Blanchard, Universit´e Paris Saclay, Institut Math´ematique d’Orsay, (3) Etienne Roquain, Sorbonne Universit´e and Universit´e Paris Cit´e, CNRS, Laboratoire de Probabilit´es, Statistique et Mod´elisation.

G Uniform FDP bound for AdaDetect





It is proved there to control the false discovery rate (FDR), defined as the mean of the FDP:









Applying Corollary 24, we obtain on the top of the in-expectation guarantee (49) the following uniform FDP bound for ADα: with probability at least 1 − δ, we have



