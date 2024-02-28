Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Transductive Conformal Inference With Adaptive Scores: Uniform FDP Bound for AdaDetectby@transduction
    115 reads

    Transductive Conformal Inference With Adaptive Scores: Uniform FDP Bound for AdaDetect

    by Transduction University PapersFebruary 28th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Conformal inference is a fundamental and versatile tool that provides distribution-free guarantees for many machine learning tasks.
    featured image - Transductive Conformal Inference With Adaptive Scores: Uniform FDP Bound for AdaDetect
    Transduction University Papers HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Ulysse Gazin, Universit´e Paris Cit´e and Sorbonne Universit´e, CNRS, Laboratoire de Probabilit´es, Statistique et Mod´elisation,

    (2) Gilles Blanchard, Universit´e Paris Saclay, Institut Math´ematique d’Orsay,

    (3) Etienne Roquain, Sorbonne Universit´e and Universit´e Paris Cit´e, CNRS, Laboratoire de Probabilit´es, Statistique et Mod´elisation.

    G Uniform FDP bound for AdaDetect


    It is proved there to control the false discovery rate (FDR), defined as the mean of the FDP:



    Applying Corollary 24, we obtain on the top of the in-expectation guarantee (49) the following uniform FDP bound for ADα: with probability at least 1 − δ, we have


    MongoDB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Transduction University Papers HackerNoon profile picture
    Transduction University Papers@transduction
    University's most read scientific papers about Transduction, the viral transfer of genetic material from one to another.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmachine-learning #machine-learning #conformal-inference #what-is-multiple-testing #what-is-false-discovery-rate #what-is-uniform-error-control #machine-learning-research #ml-research-papers #adaptive-scores

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Transductive Conformal Inference With Adaptive Scores: Main Results
    by transduction
    Feb 28, 2024
    #machine-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    Transductive Conformal Inference With Adaptive Scores: Main Results
    by transduction
    Feb 28, 2024
    #machine-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    Transductive Conformal Inference With Adaptive Scores: Application to Novelty Detection
    by transduction
    Feb 28, 2024
    #machine-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    Transductive Conformal Inference With Adaptive Scores: Abstract and Intro
    by transduction
    Feb 28, 2024
    #machine-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    Transductive Conformal Inference With Adaptive Scores: Application to Prediction Intervals
    by transduction
    Feb 28, 2024
    #machine-learning
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas