Transductive Conformal Inference With Adaptive Scores: the Simes Inequality

This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license. Authors: (1) Ulysse Gazin, Universit´e Paris Cit´e and Sorbonne Universit´e, CNRS, Laboratoire de Probabilit´es, Statistique et Mod´elisation, (2) Gilles Blanchard, Universit´e Paris Saclay, Institut Math´ematique d’Orsay, (3) Etienne Roquain, Sorbonne Universit´e and Universit´e Paris Cit´e, CNRS, Laboratoire de Probabilit´es, Statistique et Mod´elisation.

F The Simes inequality

As proved in Marandon et al. (2022), and since the joint distribution of the conformal p-values does not change from one context to another (Proposition 2.2), the conformal p-values are positively regressively dependent on each one of a subset (PRDS) under (Exch) and (NoTies), see Benjamini and Yekutieli (2001) for a formal definition of the latter.









Hence, by Benjamini and Yekutieli (2001), the Simes inequality (Simes, 1986) is valid, that is, for all λ > 0, we have









This envelope can be applied in the two applications of the paper as follows:





(PI) Under the condition of Corollary 3.1, the bound









is valid for (17).





(ND) Under the condition of Corollary 4.1 the following control is valid









for









for any estimator



