    Transductive Conformal Inference With Adaptive Scores: Proofby@transduction

    Transductive Conformal Inference With Adaptive Scores: Proof

    by Transduction University PapersFebruary 28th, 2024
    Conformal inference is a fundamental and versatile tool that provides distribution-free guarantees for many machine learning tasks.
    featured image - Transductive Conformal Inference With Adaptive Scores: Proof
    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Ulysse Gazin, Universit´e Paris Cit´e and Sorbonne Universit´e, CNRS, Laboratoire de Probabilit´es, Statistique et Mod´elisation,

    (2) Gilles Blanchard, Universit´e Paris Saclay, Institut Math´ematique d’Orsay,

    (3) Etienne Roquain, Sorbonne Universit´e and Universit´e Paris Cit´e, CNRS, Laboratoire de Probabilit´es, Statistique et Mod´elisation.

    C Proofs

    C.1 Proof of Proposition 2.1


    which finishes the proof.

    C.2 Proof of Proposition 2.2

    If there are no tied scores, which by assumption (NoTies) happens with probability 1, the ranks Ri of the ordered scores are well-defined and the vector (p1, . . . , pm) is only a function of the rank vector (R1, . . . , Rn+m). Namely, Ri ≤ Rj if and only if Si ≤ Sj , and the conformal p-values (1) can be written as



    C.3 Proof of Theorem A.1

    Proof of (ii) By (Exch),(NoTies) the permutation that orders the scores (S1, . . . , Sn+m) that is σ such that



    This event can be formally described as follows:



    Proof of (i) By using (27) of (ii), we have



    Now, we have



    where we have used (ii) and the multinomial coefficient

    C.4 Proof of Theorem 2.

    First observe that the LHS of (9) is 0 if λ ≥ 1 so that we can assume λ < 1


    Let us prove (9) with the more complex bounce



    Below, we establish






    This leads to



