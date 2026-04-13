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Tradition Is Telepathy: How Culture Enables Collective Intelligence

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byAbdullah Rifat Muntasir@imamazzaman

Political figure, author, leader.

April 13th, 2026
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Abdullah Rifat Muntasir

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Abdullah Rifat Muntasir@imamazzaman

Political figure, author, leader.

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TOPICS

tech-stories#collective-intelligence#work-culture#social-cognition#organizational-culture#social-brain-hypothesis#cognitive-load-theory#distributed-intelligence#human-networks

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