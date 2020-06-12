Tracking Your Micropayments

Currently, web monetization providers doesn't have a feature to show subscribers a breakdown of where their money went. This is due to the fact that providers don't track or know where their subscribers go, in the name of privacy . It's a tough balance between privacy and data.



This is why I built PayTrackr.

What is it?

It is a browser extension that lets you track and manage your micropayments to web monetized websites, having a web monetization provider membership (i.e. Coil).



PayTrackr stores all of your micropayments locally on your device. Only you have access to your data. Not even the web monetization providers can read your data.



PayTrackr is 100% open source software. The source code for PayTrackr is hosted on PayTrackr is 100% open source software. The source code for PayTrackr is hosted on GitHub and everyone is free to review, audit, and contribute to the PayTrackr codebase.



PayTrackr is currently in beta testing so there will be changes anytime soon.

Download links

What are the features?

Here are the current features of PayTrackr:

Dashboard - Aggregated breakdown on how much went to each site in total.

Recent Payments - History of micropayments to websites with web monetization.

Payment Alerts - Get notified when a certain amount is reached.

Export History - Export micropayments history to csv/xlsx.

Enable/Disable Monetization

Payment Counter - Floating counter of how much went to each active tab in total

What are the benefits?

Installing PayTrackr side by side with Coil or any other provider soon gives us benefits like:

- We become financially aware and improve money management

- We can allocate money to each site equally if we want to

- We can monitor payment streams in real-time

Thank you for reading!

