Tracking PyTorch Lightning Experiments Using NeptuneAI

Working with PyTorch Lightning and wondering which logger should you choose to keep track of your experiments?
Thinking of using PyTorch Lightning to structure your Deep Learning code and wouldn’t mind learning about it’s logging functionality?
Didn’t know that Lightning has a pretty awesome Neptune integration?
This article is (very likely) for you.
If you never heard of it, PyTorch Lightning is a very lightweight wrapper on top of PyTorch which is more like a coding standard than a framework. The format allows you to get rid of a ton of boilerplate code while keeping it easy to follow.
The result is a framework that gives researchers, students, and production teams the ultimate flexibility to try crazy ideas without having to learn yet another framework while automating away all the engineering details.
Some great features that you can get out-of-the-box are:
)
Trainer(profile=True)
and a ton of other great functionalities.
But with this great power of running experiments easily and flexibility in tweaking anything you want comes a problem.
How to keep track of all the changes like:
and other things that will help you organize your experimentation process?
Fortunately, PyTorch lightning gives you an option to easily connect loggers to the
and one of the supported loggers that can track all of the things mentioned before (and many others) is the
pl.Trainer
which saves your experiments in… you guessed it Neptune.
NeptuneLogger
Neptune not only tracks your experiment artifacts but also:
The best part is that this integration really is trivial to use.
Let me show you how it looks.
Note:
You can also check out this colab notebook and play with the examples we will talk about yourself.
In the simplest case you just create the
:
NeptuneLogger
from pytorch_lightning.logging.neptune import NeptuneLogger
neptune_logger = NeptuneLogger(
api_key="ANONYMOUS",
project_name="shared/pytorch-lightning-integration")
and pass it to the logger argument of
and fit your model.
Trainer
from pytorch_lightning import Trainer
trainer = Trainer(logger=neptune_logger)
trainer.fit(model)
By doing so you get your:
Check out this experiment.
You can monitor your experiments, compare them, and share them with others.
Not too bad for a 4-liner.
But with just a bit more effort you can get a lot more.
Neptune gives you a lot of customization options and you can simply log more experiment-specific things, like image predictions, model weights, performance charts and more.
All of that functionality is available for Lightning users and in the next sections I will show you how to leverage Neptune to the fullest.
Logging extra information at NeptuneLogger creation
When you are creating the logger you can log additional useful information:
object from lightning it will be logged automatically)
hparams
Just pass this information to your logger:
neptune_logger = NeptuneLogger(
api_key="ANONYMOUS",
project_name="shared/pytorch-lightning-integration",
experiment_name="default", # Optional,
params={"max_epochs": 10,
"batch_size": 32}, # Optional,
tags=["pytorch-lightning", "mlp"] # Optional,
upload_source_files=["**/*.py", "*.yaml"] # Optional,
)
… and proceed as before to get an organized dashboard like this one.
Logging extra things during training
A lot of interesting information can be logged during training.
You may be interested in monitoring things like:
It is really simple. Just go to your
and call methods of the Neptune experiment available as
LightningModule
.
self.logger.experiment
For example, we can log histograms of losses after each epoch:
class CoolSystem(pl.LightningModule):
def validation_end(self, outputs):
# OPTIONAL
avg_loss = torch.stack([x['val_loss'] for x in outputs]).mean()
tensorboard_logs = {'val_loss': avg_loss}
# log debugging images like histogram of losses
fig = plt.figure()
losses = np.stack([x['val_loss'].numpy() for x in outputs])
plt.hist(losses)
self.logger.experiment.log_image('loss_histograms', fig)
plt.close(fig)
return {'avg_val_loss': avg_loss, 'log': tensorboard_logs}
Other things you may want to log during training are:
# log custom metrics
self.logger.experiment.log_metric
# log text values
self.logger.experiment.log_text
# log files
self.;ogger.experiment.log_artifact
# log images, charts
self.logger.experiment.log_image
# add key:value pairs
self.logger.experiment.set_property
# add tags for organization
self.logger.experiment.append_tag
Pretty cool right?
But … that is not all you can do!
Logging things after training has finished
Tracking your experiment doesn’t have to finish after your .fit loop ends.
You may want to track the metrics of the
or calculate some additional validation metrics and log them.
trainer.test(model)
To do that you just need to tell
not to close after fit:
NeptuneLogger
neptune_logger = NeptuneLogger(
api_key="ANONYMOUS",
project_name="shared/pytorch-lightning-integration",
close_after_fit=False,
...
)
… and you can keep logging 🙂
Test metrics:
trainer.test(model)
Additional (external) metrics:
from sklearn.metrics import accuracy_score
...
accuracy = accuracy_score(y_true, y_pred)
neptune_logger.experiment.log_metric('test_accuracy', accuracy)
Performance charts on test set:
from scikitplot.metrics import plot_confusion_matrix
import matplotlib.pyplot as plt
...
fig, ax = plt.subplots(figsize=(16, 12))
plot_confusion_matrix(y_true, y_pred, ax=ax)
neptune_logger.experiment.log_image('confusion_matrix', fig)
The whole model checkpoints directory:
neptune_logger.experiment.log_artifact('my/checkpoints')
Go to this experiment to see how those objects are logged:
But … there is even more!
Neptune lets you fetch experiments after training.
Let me show you how.
You can fetch experiments after they have finished, analyze the results and update metrics, artifacts or other things if you want to.
For example, let’s fetch the experiments dashboard to a pandas DataFrame:
import neptune
project = neptune.init('shared/pytorch-lightning-integration')
project.get_leaderboard().head()
or visualize it with HiPlot via neptune HiPlot integration:
from neptunecontrib.viz import make_parallel_coordinates_plot
make_parallel_coordinates_plot(
metrics= ['train_loss', 'val_loss', 'test_accuracy'],
params = ['max_epochs', 'batch_size', 'lr'])
or fetch a single experiment and update it with some external metric calculated after training:
exp = project.get_experiments(id='PYTOR-63')[0]
exp.log_metric('some_external_metric', 0.92)
As you can see there are a lot of things you can log to Neptune from Pytorch Lightning.
If you want to go deeper into this:
Pytorch Lightning is a great library that helps you with:
With Neptune integration, you get some additional things for free:
Hopefully, with all that power you will know exactly what you (and other people) tried and your deep learning research will be moving at a lightning speed 🙂
This article was originally on the Neptune blog where you can find more in-depth articles for machine learning practitioners.
