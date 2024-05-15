Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Towards Universal Atomic Composability: Atomic composability & ZK-proofsby@escholar
    330 reads
    330 reads

    Towards Universal Atomic Composability: Atomic composability & ZK-proofs

    by EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for ScholarsMay 15th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This paper offers a thorough formal model that addresses atomic composability across multiple rollups on Ethereum.
    featured image - Towards Universal Atomic Composability: Atomic composability & ZK-proofs
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Dipankar Sarkar, Cryptuon Research and [email protected]



    3 Atomic composability & ZK-proofs

    Zero-Knowledge Proofs (zk-proofs), particularly zk-SNARKs (Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge) and zk-STARKs (Zero-Knowledge Scalable Transparent Argument of Knowledge), are cryptographic methods that allow one party to prove to another party that a statement is true, without revealing any specific information beyond the validity of the statement itself [1, 2].


    Figure 3: Sequence diagram with timeouts


    For atomic composability across rollups, zk-proofs can be exceptionally beneficial. Let’s explore how:


    3.1 Transaction Validation

    zk-proofs can be utilized to validate that a transaction on one rollup adheres to specific conditions, without actually revealing the contents of the transaction. This is especially useful for maintaining privacy across rollups while still ensuring that conditions are met [6].


    3.2 Dependency Verification

    If one transaction depends on another from a different rollup, zk-proofs can be utilized to validate the successful execution and correctness of the dependent transaction, again, without revealing the actual transaction details [7].


    3.3 Concurrency and Aggregate Dependencies

    zk-proofs can be crafted to provide proofs of concurrent transaction executions or aggregate transaction conditions (like total transaction value across multiple rollups) being met, all without revealing specific transaction details [12].


    3.4 Compactness and Efficiency

    zk-proofs, especially zk-SNARKs, have the advantage of being succinct. That means, irrespective of the amount of data or the number of transactions they’re validating, the proof size remains relatively small and verification is swift. This feature can be immensely beneficial in a system with multiple rollups, where swift validations are essential [10].

    Rootstock Grants Program
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars@escholar
    We publish the best academic work (that's too often lost to peer reviews & the TA's desk) to the global tech community
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgweb3 #web3 #universal-atomic-composability #multi-rollup-environments #decentralized-common-pool #multiple-rollups-on-ethereum #smart-contract-platform #atomicity-in-transactions #multi-rollup-framework

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Zero-Knowledge Proofs: Questionnaire Result Verification in Smart Contracts
    by escholar
    Feb 02, 2024
    #zero-knowledge-proofs
    Article Thumbnail
    Towards Universal Atomic Composability: Abstract and Introduction
    by magnetosphere
    May 15, 2024
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Towards Universal Atomic Composability: Conclusion and References
    by escholar
    May 15, 2024
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Towards Universal Atomic Composability: Formal Model - Rollups with Decentralized Common Pool (DCP)
    by escholar
    May 15, 2024
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Towards Universal Atomic Composability: Application of the Formal Model
    by escholar
    May 15, 2024
    #web3
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas