Towards the Automation of Book Typesetting: Acknowledgments and References

Authors:\n(1) Sérgio M. Rebelo, University of Coimbra, Centre for Informatics and Systems of the University of Coimbra, Department of Informatics Engineering, Coimbra, Portugal and a Corresponding author;\n(2) Tiago Martins, University of Coimbra, Centre for Informatics and Systems of the University of Coimbra, Department of Informatics Engineering, Coimbra, Portugal and a Corresponding author;\n(3) Diogo Ferreira, University of Coimbra, Centre for Informatics and Systems of the University of Coimbra, Department of Informatics Engineering, Coimbra, Portugal and a Corresponding author;\n(4) Artur Rebelo, University of Coimbra, Centre for Informatics and Systems of the University of Coimbra, Department of Informatics Engineering, Coimbra, Portugal. Table of Links Abstract and 1. Introduction\nComputational Approaches in Editorial Design\nSystem\nExperimentation and Discussion\nConclusion\nAcknowledgments and References 6. Acknowledgments We would like to express our gratitude to all the participants in the evaluation sessions. This work is partially supported by the Foundation for Science and Technology, I.P./MCTES (Portugal) through national funds (PIDDAC), within the scope of project UIDB/00326/2020 or project code UIDP/00326/2020. Sérgio M. Rebelo was funded by FCT under the grant SFRH/BD/132728/2017 and COVID/BD/151969/2021. References [1] R. Bringhurst, The Elements of Typographic Style, 2nd ed., Hartley & Marks Publishers, Vancouver, 1997. [2] J. Hochuli, R. Kinross, Designing Books: Practice and Theory, Hyphen Press, London, 2004. [3] D. Ferreira, Design Editorial Algorítmico, M.Sc. dissertation, University of Coimbra, 2019. [4] H. Armstrong, Giving Form to the Future, in: Digital Design Theory: Readings From the Field, Princeton Architectural Press, New York, 2016. [5] P.B. Meggs, A.W. Purvis, Meggs’ History of Graphic Design, 6th ed., John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Hoboken, 2016. [6] C. Reas, C. McWilliams, LUST, Form + Code in Design, Art, and Architecture, Princeton Architectural Press, New York, 2010. [7] K. Gerstner, Designing Programmes, Lars Müller Publishers, Baden, 2019. [8] K. Gerstner, Compendium for Literates: A System of Writing, MIT Press, Cambridge, 1974. [9] F. Cramer, Concepts, Notations, Software, Art, in: Seminar Für Allgemeine Und Vergleichende Literaturwissenschaft , Freie Universität Berlin, Berlin, 2002. https://cramer.pleintekst.nl/all/concept_notations_software_art (accessed August 3, 2022). [10] D.E. Knuth, M.F. Plass, Breaking Paragraphs into Lines, Softw Pract Exp. 11 (1981) 1119–1184. https://doi.org/10.1002/spe.4380111102. [11] D.E. Knuth, The Concept of a Meta-Font, Visible Lang. 16 (1982) 3–27. [12] D.E. Knuth, D.R. Bibby, The TeXbook, 20th ed., Addison-Wesley Publishing Company, Reading, 1991. [13] J.F. Musgrave, M.R. Cooper, Experiments in Digital Graphic Design, IBM Systems Journal. 35 (1996) 499–513. https://doi.org/10.1147/sj.353.0499. [14] M.R. Cooper, Computers and Design, Design Quarterly. 1 (1989) 1+4-31. [15] J. Maeda, Maeda @ Media , Thames & Hudson, London, 2000. [16] M.A. Boden, E.A. Edmonds, What is Generative Art?, Digital Creativity. 20 (2009) 21–46. https://doi.org/10.1080/14626260902867915. [17] P. Galanter, Generative Art Theory, in: C. Paul (Ed.), A Companion to Digital Art, John Wiley & Sons Inc., Hoboken, 2016: pp. 146–181. [18] A. Richardson, Data-driven Graphic Design: Creative Coding for Visual Communication, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, London, 2016. [19] S.M. Rebelo, T. Martins, J. Bicker, P. Machado, Exploring Automatic Fitness Evaluation for Evolutionary Typesetting, in: C. Sas, N.A.M. Maiden, B.P. Bailey, C. Latulipe, E. Yi-Luen Do (Eds.), C&C ’21: Creativity and Cognition Virtual Event Italy June 22 - 23, 2021, Association for Computing Machinery, New York, 2021: pp. 1–9. https://doi.org/10.1145/3450741.3465247. [20] S. Guo, Z. Jin, F. Sun, J. Li, Z. Li, Y. Shi, N. Cao, Vinci: An Intelligent Graphic Design System for Generating Advertising Posters, in: Proceedings of the 2021 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems, Association for Computing Machinery, New York, 2021: Article No.: 577. https://doi.org/10.1145/3411764.3445117. [21] R. Gatarski, Breed better banners: Design automation through on-line interaction, Journal of Interactive Marketing. 16 (2002) 2–13. https://doi.org/10.1002/dir.10002. [22] W. Yin, T. Mei, C.W. Chen, Automatic Generation of Social Media Snippets for Mobile Browsing, in: Proceedings of the 21st ACM International Conference on Multimedia, Association for Computing Machinery, New York, NY, USA, 2013: pp. 927–936. https://doi.org/10.1145/2502081.2502116. [23] J.C. Quiroz, S.J. Louis, A. Shankar, S.M. Dascalu, Interactive Genetic Algorithms for User Interface Design, in: 2007 IEEE Congress on Evolutionary Computation, 2007: pp. 1366–1373. https://doi.org/10.1109/CEC.2007.4424630. [24] S. Amitani, Z. Bilda, E. Edmonds, Our Content: Generative Montage Methods for Multimedia Data, Des Stud. 29 (2008) 572–586. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.destud.2008.07.007. [25] G. Levin, Interactive Logographs, Flong. http://flong.com/archive/projects/logos/index.html, 2001 (accessed August 3, 2022). [26] Neue, Visit Nordkyn, Neue. (2010). https://neue.no/work/visit-nordkyn/ (accessed August 3, 2022). [27] Y. Ahn, G. Jin, TYPE+CODE II: A Code-Driven Typography, Leonardo. 49 (2016) 168. https://doi.org/10.1162/LEON_a_01062. [28] T. Martins, J. Correia, E. Costa, P. Machado, Evotype: Towards the Evolution of Type Stencils, in: A. Liapis, J.J. Romero Cardalda, A. Ekárt (Eds.), Computational Intelligence in Music, Sound, Art and Design, Springer International Publishing, Cham, 2018: pp. 299–314. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-77583-8_2. [29] L. Zeller, B. Groß, T. Davis, basil.js – Bridging Mouse and Code Based Design Strategies, in: A. Marcus (Ed.), Design, User Experience, and Usability. Theories, Methods, and Tools for Designing the User Experience, Springer International Publishing, Cham, 2014: pp. 686–696. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-07668- 3_66. [30] The Magic Book Project, The Magic Book Project, https://github.com/magicbookproject/magicbook, 2020 (accessed August 3, 2022). [31] D. Barrett, E. van Blokland, M. Bruinsma, G. Hadders, J. Middendorp, J. van Rossum, P. di Sciullo, I. Schwartz, T. Triggs, LettError. Erik van Blokland & Just van Rossum, Drukkerij Rosbeek, Nuth, 2000. [32] J. Middendorp, LettError, or the ghost in the machine, in: Dutch Type, Druk Editions, Berlim, 2018: pp. 209–219. [33] J.B.S. de Oliveira, Two Algorithms for Automatic Document Page Layout, in: Proceedings of the Eighth ACM Symposium on Document Engineering, Association for Computing Machinery, New York, 2008: pp. 141–149. https://doi.org/10.1145/1410140.1410170. [34] P. Cleveland, Style Based Automated Graphic Layouts, Des Stud. 31 (2010) 3–25. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.destud.2009.06.003. [35] N.P. Maffei, E-Book, iBook, weBook, youBook: Declensions of digital design, in: G. Lees-Maffei, N.P. Maffei, Reading Graphic Design in Cultural Context, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc. , London, 2019: pp. 207–220. https://doi.org/10.5040/9781474293808.0020. [36] N. Damera-Venkata, J. Bento, E. O’Brien-Strain, Probabilistic Document Model for Automated Document Composition, in: Proceedings of the 11th ACM Symposium on Document Engineering, Association for Computing Machinery, New York, 2011: pp. 3–12. https://doi.org/10.1145/2034691.2034695. [37] I. Ahmadullin, N. Damera-Venkata, Hierarchical Probabilistic Model for News Composition, in: Proceedings of the 2013 ACM Symposium on Document Engineering, Association for Computing Machinery, New York, 2013: pp. 141–150. https://doi.org/10.1145/2494266.2494276. [38] C. Ying, Automating Layouts Bring Flipboard’s Magazine Style To Web And Windows, Tech Crunch. https://techcrunch.com/2014/03/23/layout-in-flipboard-forweb-and-windows/, 2014 (accessed August 3, 2022). [39] J. Geigel, A.C.P. Loui, Automatic page layout using genetic algorithms for electronic albuming, in: G.B. Beretta, R. Schettini (Eds.), Internet Imaging II, SPIE, 2000: pp. 79 – 90. https://doi.org/10.1117/12.411879. [40] E. Goldenberg, Automatic Layout of Variable-content Print Data, MSc Dissertation, University of Sussex, 2002. [41] J. González, I. Rojas, H. Pomares, M. Salmerón, J.J. Merelo, Web Newspaper Layout Optimization Using Simulated Annealing, IEEE Transactions on Systems, Man, and Cybernetics, Part B (Cybernetics). 32 (2002) 686–691. https://doi.org/10.1109/TSMCB.2002.1033189. [42] L. Purvis, S. Harrington, B. O’Sullivan, E.C. Freuder, Creating Personalized Documents: an Optimization Approach, in: Proceedings of the 2003 ACM Symposium on Document Engineering, ACM, New York, 2003: pp. 68–77. https://doi.org/10.1145/958220.958234. [43] J.C. Quiroz, A. Banerjee, S.J. Louis, S.M. Dascalu, Document Design with Interactive Evolution, in: E. Damiani, J. Jeong, R.J. Howlett, L.C. Jain (Eds.), New Directions in Intelligent Interactive Multimedia Systems and Services, SpringerVerlag, Heidelberg, 2009: pp. 309–319. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-642-02937- 0_28. [44] T. Strecker, L. Hennig, Automatic Layouting of Personalized Newspaper Pages, in: Fleischmann Bernhard, K.-H. Borgwardt, R. Klein, A. Tuma (Eds.), Operations Research Proceedings 2008, Springer Berlin Heidelberg, Berlin, Heidelberg, 2009: pp. 469–474. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-642-00142-0_76. [45] S. Boll, P. Sandhaus, A. Scherp, U. Westermann, Semantics, Content, and Structure of Many for the Creation of Personal Photo Albums, in: Proceedings of the 15th ACM International Conference on Multimedia, ACM, New York, 2007: pp. 641–650. https://doi.org/10.1145/1291233.1291385. [46] P. Sandhaus, M. Rabbath, S. Boll, Employing Aesthetic Principles for Automatic Photo Book Layout, in: K.-T. Lee, W.-H. Tsai, H.-Y.M. Liao, T. Chen, J.-W. Hsieh, C.-C. Tseng (Eds.), Advances in Multimedia Modeling, Springer Berlin Heidelberg, Berlin, Heidelberg, 2011: pp. 84–95. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-642-17832-0_9. [47] P. Sandhaus, M. Rabbath, I. Erbis, S. Boll, Blog2Book: Transforming Blogs into Photo Books Employing Aesthetic Principles, in: Proceedings of the 18th ACM International Conference on Multimedia, ACM, New York, 2010: pp. 1555–1556. https://doi.org/10.1145/1873951.1874283. [48] D.C. Önduygu, Graphagos: Evolutionary Algorithm as a Model for the Creative Process and as a Tool to Create Graphic Design Products, MA dissertation, Sabancı University, 2010. [49] D. Klein, Crossing, Mixing, Mutation, Archive of Gutenberg Intermedia Master Programme of Mainz University of Applied Sciences. http://www.gutenbergintermedia.de/en/wissenschaft-gestaltung/denis-klein-crossing-mixing-mutation/, 2012 (accessed August 4, 2022). [50] LESS, Evolving Layout, LESS Studio Website. https://web.archive.org/web/20200224095533/http://www.evolvinglayout.com/, 2016 (accessed August 4, 2022). [51] D. Lopes, J. Correia, P. Machado, EvoDesigner: Towards Aiding Creativity in Graphic Design, in: Martins Tiago, N. Rodríguez-Fernández, S.M. Rebelo (Eds.), Artificial Intelligence in Music, Sound, Art and Design, Springer International Publishing, Cham, 2022: pp. 162–178. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-031-03789- 4_11. [52] X. Zheng, X. Qiao, Y. Cao, R.W.H. Lau, Content-Aware Generative Modeling of Graphic Design Layouts, ACM Trans Graph. 38 (2019) 1-15 (Article no. 13). https://doi.org/10.1145/3306346.3322971. [53] J. Li, J. Yang, A. Hertzmann, J. Zhang, T. Xu, LayoutGAN: Synthesizing Graphic Layouts With Vector-Wireframe Adversarial Networks, IEEE Trans Pattern Anal Mach Intell. 43 (2021) 2388–2399. https://doi.org/10.1109/TPAMI.2019.2963663. [54] K. Kikuchi, E. Simo-Serra, M. Otani, K. Yamaguchi, Constrained Graphic Layout Generation via Latent Optimization, in: Proceedings of the 29th ACM International Conference on Multimedia, ACM, New York, 2021: pp. 88–96. https://doi.org/10.1145/3474085.3475497. [55] J. Müller-Brockmann, Grid Systems in Graphic Design: A Visual Communication Manual for Graphic Designers, Typographers, and Three Dimensional Designers, Niggli Verlag, Zurich, 1981. [56] A. Haslam, Book Design, Laurence King Publishing, London, 2006. [57] J. Hochuli, Detail in Typography, Hyphen Press, London, 2008. [58] E. Lupton, Thinking with Type: A Critical Guide for Designers, Writers, Editors, & Students, 2nd ed., Princeton Architectural Press, New York, 2014. [59] J. Tschichold, The Form of the Book: Essays on the Morality of Good Design, Hartley & Marks Publishers, Vancouver, 1991. This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 DEED license. Authors: (1) Sérgio M. Rebelo, University of Coimbra, Centre for Informatics and Systems of the University of Coimbra, Department of Informatics Engineering, Coimbra, Portugal and a Corresponding author; (2) Tiago Martins, University of Coimbra, Centre for Informatics and Systems of the University of Coimbra, Department of Informatics Engineering, Coimbra, Portugal and a Corresponding author; (3) Diogo Ferreira, University of Coimbra, Centre for Informatics and Systems of the University of Coimbra, Department of Informatics Engineering, Coimbra, Portugal and a Corresponding author; (4) Artur Rebelo, University of Coimbra, Centre for Informatics and Systems of the University of Coimbra, Department of Informatics Engineering, Coimbra, Portugal. Authors: Authors: (1) Sérgio M. Rebelo, University of Coimbra, Centre for Informatics and Systems of the University of Coimbra, Department of Informatics Engineering, Coimbra, Portugal and a Corresponding author; (2) Tiago Martins, University of Coimbra, Centre for Informatics and Systems of the University of Coimbra, Department of Informatics Engineering, Coimbra, Portugal and a Corresponding author; (3) Diogo Ferreira, University of Coimbra, Centre for Informatics and Systems of the University of Coimbra, Department of Informatics Engineering, Coimbra, Portugal and a Corresponding author; (4) Artur Rebelo, University of Coimbra, Centre for Informatics and Systems of the University of Coimbra, Department of Informatics Engineering, Coimbra, Portugal. Table of Links Abstract and 1. Introduction Computational Approaches in Editorial Design System Experimentation and Discussion Conclusion Acknowledgments and References Abstract and 1. Introduction Abstract and 1. Introduction Computational Approaches in Editorial Design Computational Approaches in Editorial Design System System Experimentation and Discussion Experimentation and Discussion Conclusion Conclusion Acknowledgments and References Acknowledgments and References 6. Acknowledgments We would like to express our gratitude to all the participants in the evaluation sessions. This work is partially supported by the Foundation for Science and Technology, I.P./MCTES (Portugal) through national funds (PIDDAC), within the scope of project UIDB/00326/2020 or project code UIDP/00326/2020. Sérgio M. Rebelo was funded by FCT under the grant SFRH/BD/132728/2017 and COVID/BD/151969/2021. References [1] R. Bringhurst, The Elements of Typographic Style, 2nd ed., Hartley & Marks Publishers, Vancouver, 1997. [2] J. Hochuli, R. Kinross, Designing Books: Practice and Theory, Hyphen Press, London, 2004. [3] D. Ferreira, Design Editorial Algorítmico, M.Sc. dissertation, University of Coimbra, 2019. [4] H. Armstrong, Giving Form to the Future, in: Digital Design Theory: Readings From the Field, Princeton Architectural Press, New York, 2016. [5] P.B. Meggs, A.W. Purvis, Meggs’ History of Graphic Design, 6th ed., John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Hoboken, 2016. [6] C. Reas, C. McWilliams, LUST, Form + Code in Design, Art, and Architecture, Princeton Architectural Press, New York, 2010. [7] K. Gerstner, Designing Programmes, Lars Müller Publishers, Baden, 2019. [8] K. Gerstner, Compendium for Literates: A System of Writing, MIT Press, Cambridge, 1974. [9] F. Cramer, Concepts, Notations, Software, Art, in: Seminar Für Allgemeine Und Vergleichende Literaturwissenschaft , Freie Universität Berlin, Berlin, 2002. https://cramer.pleintekst.nl/all/concept_notations_software_art (accessed August 3, 2022). [10] D.E. Knuth, M.F. Plass, Breaking Paragraphs into Lines, Softw Pract Exp. 11 (1981) 1119–1184. https://doi.org/10.1002/spe.4380111102. [11] D.E. Knuth, The Concept of a Meta-Font, Visible Lang. 16 (1982) 3–27. [12] D.E. Knuth, D.R. Bibby, The TeXbook, 20th ed., Addison-Wesley Publishing Company, Reading, 1991. [13] J.F. Musgrave, M.R. Cooper, Experiments in Digital Graphic Design, IBM Systems Journal. 35 (1996) 499–513. https://doi.org/10.1147/sj.353.0499. [14] M.R. Cooper, Computers and Design, Design Quarterly. 1 (1989) 1+4-31. [15] J. Maeda, Maeda @ Media , Thames & Hudson, London, 2000. [16] M.A. Boden, E.A. Edmonds, What is Generative Art?, Digital Creativity. 20 (2009) 21–46. https://doi.org/10.1080/14626260902867915. [17] P. Galanter, Generative Art Theory, in: C. Paul (Ed.), A Companion to Digital Art, John Wiley & Sons Inc., Hoboken, 2016: pp. 146–181. [18] A. Richardson, Data-driven Graphic Design: Creative Coding for Visual Communication, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, London, 2016. [19] S.M. Rebelo, T. Martins, J. Bicker, P. Machado, Exploring Automatic Fitness Evaluation for Evolutionary Typesetting, in: C. Sas, N.A.M. Maiden, B.P. Bailey, C. Latulipe, E. Yi-Luen Do (Eds.), C&C ’21: Creativity and Cognition Virtual Event Italy June 22 - 23, 2021, Association for Computing Machinery, New York, 2021: pp. 1–9. https://doi.org/10.1145/3450741.3465247. [20] S. Guo, Z. Jin, F. Sun, J. Li, Z. Li, Y. Shi, N. Cao, Vinci: An Intelligent Graphic Design System for Generating Advertising Posters, in: Proceedings of the 2021 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems, Association for Computing Machinery, New York, 2021: Article No.: 577. https://doi.org/10.1145/3411764.3445117. [21] R. Gatarski, Breed better banners: Design automation through on-line interaction, Journal of Interactive Marketing. 16 (2002) 2–13. https://doi.org/10.1002/dir.10002. [22] W. Yin, T. Mei, C.W. Chen, Automatic Generation of Social Media Snippets for Mobile Browsing, in: Proceedings of the 21st ACM International Conference on Multimedia, Association for Computing Machinery, New York, NY, USA, 2013: pp. 927–936. https://doi.org/10.1145/2502081.2502116. [23] J.C. Quiroz, S.J. Louis, A. Shankar, S.M. Dascalu, Interactive Genetic Algorithms for User Interface Design, in: 2007 IEEE Congress on Evolutionary Computation, 2007: pp. 1366–1373. https://doi.org/10.1109/CEC.2007.4424630. [24] S. Amitani, Z. Bilda, E. Edmonds, Our Content: Generative Montage Methods for Multimedia Data, Des Stud. 29 (2008) 572–586. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.destud.2008.07.007. [25] G. Levin, Interactive Logographs, Flong. http://flong.com/archive/projects/logos/index.html, 2001 (accessed August 3, 2022). [26] Neue, Visit Nordkyn, Neue. (2010). https://neue.no/work/visit-nordkyn/ (accessed August 3, 2022). [27] Y. Ahn, G. Jin, TYPE+CODE II: A Code-Driven Typography, Leonardo. 49 (2016) 168. https://doi.org/10.1162/LEON_a_01062. [28] T. Martins, J. Correia, E. Costa, P. Machado, Evotype: Towards the Evolution of Type Stencils, in: A. Liapis, J.J. Romero Cardalda, A. Ekárt (Eds.), Computational Intelligence in Music, Sound, Art and Design, Springer International Publishing, Cham, 2018: pp. 299–314. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-77583-8_2. [29] L. Zeller, B. Groß, T. Davis, basil.js – Bridging Mouse and Code Based Design Strategies, in: A. Marcus (Ed.), Design, User Experience, and Usability. Theories, Methods, and Tools for Designing the User Experience, Springer International Publishing, Cham, 2014: pp. 686–696. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-07668- 3_66. [30] The Magic Book Project, The Magic Book Project, https://github.com/magicbookproject/magicbook, 2020 (accessed August 3, 2022). [31] D. Barrett, E. van Blokland, M. Bruinsma, G. Hadders, J. Middendorp, J. van Rossum, P. di Sciullo, I. Schwartz, T. Triggs, LettError. Erik van Blokland & Just van Rossum, Drukkerij Rosbeek, Nuth, 2000. [32] J. Middendorp, LettError, or the ghost in the machine, in: Dutch Type, Druk Editions, Berlim, 2018: pp. 209–219. [33] J.B.S. de Oliveira, Two Algorithms for Automatic Document Page Layout, in: Proceedings of the Eighth ACM Symposium on Document Engineering, Association for Computing Machinery, New York, 2008: pp. 141–149. https://doi.org/10.1145/1410140.1410170. [34] P. Cleveland, Style Based Automated Graphic Layouts, Des Stud. 31 (2010) 3–25. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.destud.2009.06.003. [35] N.P. Maffei, E-Book, iBook, weBook, youBook: Declensions of digital design, in: G. Lees-Maffei, N.P. Maffei, Reading Graphic Design in Cultural Context, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc. , London, 2019: pp. 207–220. https://doi.org/10.5040/9781474293808.0020. [36] N. Damera-Venkata, J. Bento, E. O’Brien-Strain, Probabilistic Document Model for Automated Document Composition, in: Proceedings of the 11th ACM Symposium on Document Engineering, Association for Computing Machinery, New York, 2011: pp. 3–12. https://doi.org/10.1145/2034691.2034695. [37] I. Ahmadullin, N. Damera-Venkata, Hierarchical Probabilistic Model for News Composition, in: Proceedings of the 2013 ACM Symposium on Document Engineering, Association for Computing Machinery, New York, 2013: pp. 141–150. https://doi.org/10.1145/2494266.2494276. [38] C. Ying, Automating Layouts Bring Flipboard’s Magazine Style To Web And Windows, Tech Crunch. https://techcrunch.com/2014/03/23/layout-in-flipboard-forweb-and-windows/, 2014 (accessed August 3, 2022). [39] J. Geigel, A.C.P. Loui, Automatic page layout using genetic algorithms for electronic albuming, in: G.B. Beretta, R. Schettini (Eds.), Internet Imaging II, SPIE, 2000: pp. 79 – 90. https://doi.org/10.1117/12.411879. [40] E. Goldenberg, Automatic Layout of Variable-content Print Data, MSc Dissertation, University of Sussex, 2002. [41] J. González, I. Rojas, H. Pomares, M. Salmerón, J.J. Merelo, Web Newspaper Layout Optimization Using Simulated Annealing, IEEE Transactions on Systems, Man, and Cybernetics, Part B (Cybernetics). 32 (2002) 686–691. https://doi.org/10.1109/TSMCB.2002.1033189. [42] L. Purvis, S. Harrington, B. O’Sullivan, E.C. Freuder, Creating Personalized Documents: an Optimization Approach, in: Proceedings of the 2003 ACM Symposium on Document Engineering, ACM, New York, 2003: pp. 68–77. https://doi.org/10.1145/958220.958234. [43] J.C. Quiroz, A. Banerjee, S.J. Louis, S.M. Dascalu, Document Design with Interactive Evolution, in: E. Damiani, J. Jeong, R.J. Howlett, L.C. Jain (Eds.), New Directions in Intelligent Interactive Multimedia Systems and Services, SpringerVerlag, Heidelberg, 2009: pp. 309–319. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-642-02937- 0_28. [44] T. Strecker, L. Hennig, Automatic Layouting of Personalized Newspaper Pages, in: Fleischmann Bernhard, K.-H. Borgwardt, R. Klein, A. Tuma (Eds.), Operations Research Proceedings 2008, Springer Berlin Heidelberg, Berlin, Heidelberg, 2009: pp. 469–474. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-642-00142-0_76. [45] S. Boll, P. Sandhaus, A. Scherp, U. Westermann, Semantics, Content, and Structure of Many for the Creation of Personal Photo Albums, in: Proceedings of the 15th ACM International Conference on Multimedia, ACM, New York, 2007: pp. 641–650. https://doi.org/10.1145/1291233.1291385. [46] P. Sandhaus, M. Rabbath, S. Boll, Employing Aesthetic Principles for Automatic Photo Book Layout, in: K.-T. Lee, W.-H. Tsai, H.-Y.M. Liao, T. Chen, J.-W. Hsieh, C.-C. Tseng (Eds.), Advances in Multimedia Modeling, Springer Berlin Heidelberg, Berlin, Heidelberg, 2011: pp. 84–95. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-642-17832-0_9. [47] P. Sandhaus, M. Rabbath, I. Erbis, S. Boll, Blog2Book: Transforming Blogs into Photo Books Employing Aesthetic Principles, in: Proceedings of the 18th ACM International Conference on Multimedia, ACM, New York, 2010: pp. 1555–1556. https://doi.org/10.1145/1873951.1874283. [48] D.C. Önduygu, Graphagos: Evolutionary Algorithm as a Model for the Creative Process and as a Tool to Create Graphic Design Products, MA dissertation, Sabancı University, 2010. [49] D. Klein, Crossing, Mixing, Mutation, Archive of Gutenberg Intermedia Master Programme of Mainz University of Applied Sciences. http://www.gutenbergintermedia.de/en/wissenschaft-gestaltung/denis-klein-crossing-mixing-mutation/, 2012 (accessed August 4, 2022). [50] LESS, Evolving Layout, LESS Studio Website. https://web.archive.org/web/20200224095533/http://www.evolvinglayout.com/, 2016 (accessed August 4, 2022). [51] D. Lopes, J. Correia, P. Machado, EvoDesigner: Towards Aiding Creativity in Graphic Design, in: Martins Tiago, N. Rodríguez-Fernández, S.M. Rebelo (Eds.), Artificial Intelligence in Music, Sound, Art and Design, Springer International Publishing, Cham, 2022: pp. 162–178. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-031-03789- 4_11. [52] X. Zheng, X. Qiao, Y. Cao, R.W.H. Lau, Content-Aware Generative Modeling of Graphic Design Layouts, ACM Trans Graph. 38 (2019) 1-15 (Article no. 13). https://doi.org/10.1145/3306346.3322971. [53] J. Li, J. Yang, A. Hertzmann, J. Zhang, T. Xu, LayoutGAN: Synthesizing Graphic Layouts With Vector-Wireframe Adversarial Networks, IEEE Trans Pattern Anal Mach Intell. 43 (2021) 2388–2399. https://doi.org/10.1109/TPAMI.2019.2963663. [54] K. Kikuchi, E. Simo-Serra, M. Otani, K. Yamaguchi, Constrained Graphic Layout Generation via Latent Optimization, in: Proceedings of the 29th ACM International Conference on Multimedia, ACM, New York, 2021: pp. 88–96. https://doi.org/10.1145/3474085.3475497. [55] J. Müller-Brockmann, Grid Systems in Graphic Design: A Visual Communication Manual for Graphic Designers, Typographers, and Three Dimensional Designers, Niggli Verlag, Zurich, 1981. [56] A. Haslam, Book Design, Laurence King Publishing, London, 2006. [57] J. Hochuli, Detail in Typography, Hyphen Press, London, 2008. [58] E. Lupton, Thinking with Type: A Critical Guide for Designers, Writers, Editors, & Students, 2nd ed., Princeton Architectural Press, New York, 2014. [59] J. Tschichold, The Form of the Book: Essays on the Morality of Good Design, Hartley & Marks Publishers, Vancouver, 1991. This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 DEED license. This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 DEED license. available on arxiv