Top Seven Cyber Security Trends Right Now

Laksh Mohan

As we are rising in technology, Cyber Threats are also increasing. To ensure your safety and privacy, you must understand the latest Cyber threats. That's why we are here.

This blog will help you understand the various threats which you can encounter in 2020. So you must read the complete blog to be safe and secure from all of the cyber threats.

But First, we need to understand the term 'Cyber'. Cyber generally means the virtual connection between computer and computer networks. Now let us look into the list of top threats which you should consider before doing every cyber activity.

1. Ransomeware Threat

Ransomeware attack is the most common threat used by many attackers. This attack is taking monstrous form by implementing new ways of working. One such is the Pyramid Scheme.

In the Pyramid Scheme, the victim is under the force to share the virus to its other contacts. To escape the attack on himself, the victim needs to share it with other users causing the spreading of this threat.

However, this also doesn't ensure your safety. Many reports show out of 33% users who faced ransomware attack in 2019 were promised full data recovery. And as expected, they have not received it till now.

2. Transition to Cloud

As google technology is rising, most of the work is done online now. That means our data is stored on online servers. These servers are known as clouds, and the whole process is known as cloud computing.

Now there are several companies providing servers at different rates. Sometimes users go for cheap services and choose poorly protected servers. It results in a colossal blunder.

However, according to reports by Gartner, most of the clouds companies are safe now in 2020. That means if there is a cyberattack, it might be the user's fault. That's why DevOps also need to work consistently to ensure that container components don't have vulnerabilities.

3. Slowly Shifting to Artificial Intelligence

During the Brexit referendum and the 2016 US election, the harm potential of AI technology was revealed, by false news quickly spreading across the Internet using AI. That means Artificial Intelligence is still under development and is not entirely safe to use.

Organizations should start using AI to detect and speed up their response to eradicate the cyber-attacks.

4. Other Goals Than Data Theft

Cyber- Attacks isn't the only priority of attackers. They may also manipulate your data. This motive of attackers can lead to the defaming of a company's reputation.

This misinformation generated can also increase the workload of the developers. Moreover, it will damage the User experience causing them to face many bugs.

5. IoT's New Vulnerabilities

IoT stands for Internet of things. Now, this term is not known to many users. So let us explain it to you. IoT generally means interconnecting your devices to send and receive the data.

It is most vulnerable as our android devices are not that secure. Now for a little while, let us into what you can do to prevent yourself and your company. Companies should implement information management skills across all information levels, particularly in incident investigation. Although AI will take on most of these activities, the continued cyber-security skills deficit makes this a real problem for many small businesses. The best choice is usually to work with an IT Support company that can offer the right skills.

Let us get back to reading about other significant cyber-threats in 2020.

6. Auto Updates in Malware

This update is generally known as a useful feature. But it can turn out to be a disadvantage. With several applications set to auto-update, there is no wonder hackers are now trying to take advantage of this process to a cyber attack on your computers. A famous example showing how dangerous updating malware is In March 2019, hackers infiltrated the Asus Live Update platform for delivery of malware from Taiwanese software service. We can expect these advanced threats to affect some high-profile applications by 2020.

That's why it is a recommendation that you should not set your malware to auto-update.

7. New Companies Are Always At Risk

As most of the companies hire or have an IT company. The new start-ups or small businesses are at higher risk as it is easy for attackers to attack and harm them. Many reports prove this.

A 2020 report by cybersecurity insiders found that 70 per cent of the organizations surveyed said that insider attacks are increasingly frequent. Similarly, the Ponemon Institute for ObserveIT and IBM's 2020 Cost of Insider Threats report found that the number of incidents has increased by 47 per cent over the past two years. What's more, the cost of these accidents increased by 31 per cent during the same period.

Conclusion

Now, as we have looked into the different risks in the cyber world. It is time to see what you can do and be a warrior in the world of cyber-threats.

The best way to deal with the cyber-security threat is to partner with a professional and trustworthy IT Support Partner, get the right procedures for successful day-to-day maintenance, and spend the time to understand the organization's real and evolving risks.

