Top Product Development Companies (USA & Europe)

@ elena-mota Elena Mota Content Marketer by day, bookworm by life. All things digital, design, and corgis are my passions.

Finding a reliable product development company can be a real challenge. It might involve going through dozens of reviews, numerous lists of the best in the biz, and finally feeling frustrated and overwhelmed with the information. Cancel the search party; you’re in the right place. Below is the list of top eight custom software development companies from all over the globe that not only know how to code but can turn your ideas into real-time software solutions.

The companies mentioned below offer full-cycle product development services, and from scratch, turn-key solutions in a wide range of industries. They've proven to be reliable partners to some renowned clients.

1. Symphony Solutions

Location: Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Founded: 2009

Company size: 250–999

Symphony Solutions is a Cloud and Agile Transformation company that provides custom software development for their 35+ worldwide clients in Europe and North America.

As a SAFe certified partner, the company puts Agile practices at the core of its philosophy. It helps Symphony Solutions shorten release time and provide flexibility and increased revenue share for their clients and are an integral part of the success with the clients and partners.

Services: the company specializes in Cloud solutions and the company specializes in Cloud solutions and Agile Transformation services (assessment, implementation, consulting, coaching, training and certification, and business agility), and custom software development. On top of that, one its main focuses are iGaming solutions and Service Design







2. Itransition

Location: Denver, CO, United States

Founded: 1998

Company size: 250–999

Itransition is a global product development company that has been on the market for over 16 years. Company’s global client base includes large, medium-sized enterprises, and emerging startups. It delivers a full spectrum of software consulting and development services globally.

Services: From business process inquiry and modeling to systems engineering, Intrasition provides tailored services to enable integrated digital enterprise, where all systems work as a whole. They build ECM, EDM, ERP, CRM and custom apps, which solve enterprise integrity, communication, and collaboration problems and increase personnel productivity.

3. Divectors

Location: Tallinn, Estonia

Founded: 2018

Company size: 10–49

Divectors is a custom software development and data services company with over 11 years of experience. We help businesses make intelligent, data-driven decisions by making a sense out of large volumes of data they have and turning them into valuable insights. We specialize in data services, custom software development, and experience design.

Services: The company specializes in data services that include: data governance, The company specializes in data services that include: data governance, business intelligence services , and big data services. On top of that, they also offer software product development and digital product design

4. Exadel

Location: Walnut Creek, CA, United States

Founded: 1998

Company size: 250–999

Exadel is in the business of digitally transforming businesses. The company brings its expertise in developing enterprise software for Fortune 500 companies. The company has more than 15 years of experience designing, developing, implementing, and launching mobile, web, cloud, and back-end applications.

Services: Exadel specializes in complementing tech teams with highly skilled resources. From custom product development, initial system architecture, DevOp’s, UX/UI, to large-scale development teams that include web, mobile, big data, QA, and application support.

5. iTechArt

Location: Walnut Creek, CA, United States

Founded: 2002

Company size: 250–999

iTechArt is a custom software development company that focuses on helping VC-backed startups, and fast-growing tech companies build successful, scalable products. The company’s approach is going beyond the simple code to the very core of the business problem to unlock the true power through software.

Services: iTechArt’s dedicated agile teams focus on product development services, web and mobile development, Big Data, QA & Testing, and DevOps for mid-sized and large enterprises, as well as startups.

6. DCSL Software

Location: London, UK

Founded: 1994

Company size: 50–249

DCSL Software is one of the UK’s most trusted bespoke product development companies in the industry. Company’s UK-based team of Microsoft-approved specialist focuses on creating robust solutions for companies big and small. It has built a considerable expertise in the variety of sectors — public, private, consumer and business focused.

Services: The company has been developing custom written bespoke business applications (from web apps to client portals). Its services include web applications and website development, mobile app development, software and hardware integration, bespoke databases and CRM systems, as well as white label software development and IoT.

7. Qulix Systems

Location: Minsk, Belarus

Founded: 2000

Company size: 250–999

Qulix is an international software development, testing, and technology consultancy. It addresses the specific needs of different customers from small businesses to enterprise-level corporations across multiple business domains.

Services: The company provides a wide range of IT services in a number of industry verticals, including digital product development for banking, finance, telecommunications, insurance, healthcare and social care. Their spectrum of services includes software development, mobile app development, software testing, UI/UX design services.

8. Merixstudio

Location: Poznań, Poland

Founded: 1999

Company size: 50–249

Merixstudio is one of the leading full-stack product development companies in Poland ready to plan, design and develop web applications and custom software solutions.

It works with international renowned global firms, as well as startups and other creative agencies who don’t have the in-house development skills.

Services: The company’s core competencies are custom product development, web application development, UI/UX design (with the focus on Responsive Web Design and modern branding) and HTML5 game development.

9. Orases

Location: Frederick, MD, United States

Founded: 2000

Company size: 10–49

Orases is a full-service, digital technology agency. Their philosophy centers on the high-end design and building amazing products. They provide custom software, website and application development services and solutions

Services: The company develops custom mobile apps, web apps, and web-based applications. They are experts in developing complex software that typically needs to integrate with other systems, like ERP’s, CRM’s, EMR’s, 3rd Party systems, or different APIs and complex datasets.

This list consists of European and US-based reliable software development companies to build your products with in 2018.







