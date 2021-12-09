Top Java Libraries for Automation Testing in 2022

Maven is a software project management tool based on the concept of a project object model (POM) Maven can manage dependencies flexibly, load third-party libraries into its local repository, select the required package version, and handle transitive dependencies. The best approach to be the fastest tester is writing less code, and we can use different built automation tools. 2022 will dominate two big tools: Maven and Gradle. Cucumber is a testing framework based on JUnit and NUnit (Java) testing, it has been popular with Java testers for quite a long time.

Introduction

Most of us tend to be more efficient, effective, and meaningful in testing. And we do whatever is necessary to accomplish that. The best way of that is doing automation testing instead of a manual one. And of course, we'd like to know all the modern trends in the automation world. It's the only way we can be at the top of our profession.

Frameworks

The best approach to be the fastest tester is writing less code. And we can use different built automation tools. In my opinion, 2022 will dominate two big tools: Maven and Gradle. Maven is a software project management and comprehension tool. Based on the concept of a project object model (POM). Maven can manage dependencies flexibly, namely, load third-party libraries into its local repository, select the required package version, and handle transitive dependencies.





Maven doesn't depend on the operating system, since it ignores the specifics of working in the platform command line. Plus, Maven has several repositories: local, central, and remote. Gradle is an open-source build automation tool focused on flexibility and performance through Apache Ant and Apache Maven concepts. It allows you to dynamically create tasks, maintain the software life cycle, and use the code's logic to build the project, making it more flexible. Gradle is ideal for supporting multi-project builds by allowing you to define the order to execute tasks.

Libraries

We need Java libraries to speed up the development process, making writing this code more

concise and enjoyable. Java libraries don't affect or impose any restrictions on the

architecture of a software product. Furthermore, they can be used as a set of subroutines

close to their functionality. Today there are a considerable number of libraries.

This article will analyze which will be the most popular in 2022.

Selenium

It's not the first year that one of the most popular Selenium libraries has been ranked top.

The amount of web content is overgrowing, and the easiest way to automate testing is to

start with a time-tested library. Therefore, Selenium continues to be the very library that

automated testing beginners can start. Moreover, Selenium is widely used to build its

frameworks and create its test automation products by many companies.



Today's Selenium ecosystem consists of three main parts:

The first and most important is Selenium WebDriver, which helps create automatic

test suites and test cases to scale across different testing environments.

automated scripts to pass various scenarios at the initial stages.

environments from one central repository, simplifying launch and maintenance.

Selenide

Selenide is an intelligent add-on over Selenium WebDriver that uses all its advantages and

allows you to minimize the amount of code by reusing the repetitive code in separate

classes. Additional benefits include Ajax support for stabilizing autotests, as well as powerful selectors that allow you to accurately find the desired element even in a very complex

project with a branched and dynamically changing DOM (Document Object Model)

architecture. Besides, Selenide has a relatively simple configuration, making it easier and

faster to write automated tests for beginners and professionals.

Selenoid

Selenoid is a server that allows you to run dozens of tests simultaneously in browsers in

docker containers. Selenoid has a very high performance, which is superior to Selenium

Grid. Ease of installation and deployment is another of Selenoid's advantages; it also scales

and updates quickly. Thanks to work in docker containers, each browser starts clean and isolated from the primary system and consumes no more than 20 megabytes of RAM

(Random-access memory) in a standby state.

TestNG

TestNG is a testing framework based on JUnit (Java) and NUnit (C #); it has been popular

with Java testers for quite a long time. In 2022, it will also be in wide demand due to its use

for Unit testing, functional testing, integration testing, and end-to-end testing.

One of the main factors in the continued use of this framework is that many projects have

already been written using it. Multiple annotations and the ability to use a parameterization of

autotests make it more flexible and easily adaptable to any needs of a tester.

Cucumber

The following framework that will also be popular in 2022 is Cucumber. Its popularity is

because tests are written in an ordinary language understandable for autotests and people

far from development and testing, for example, analysts and project managers. Cucumber

uses a BDD (Behavior-Driven Development) approach; it allows third-party people to create

custom scripts, which increases the quality and coverage of autotests.

JUnit

JUnit is designed for unit testing and will be very popular in 2022 due to the growing number

of projects on microservice architecture. TDD (Test-Driven Development) technic allows it to

take a leading position, reducing the risk of errors at the earliest stage, when there is no

code yet. With the release of the new version of JUnit 5, which introduces parameters and

assertions, the creation of autotests goes to an entirely new level, allowing you to carry out

checks in those cases where it was previously impossible.

Lombok

The Lombok library reduces the amount of code you write, improving its readability. It won't

be difficult to add it to the project, and it only needs to be done once.

Lombok also generates code at the compilation stage, speeding up the process of passing

autotests and increasing their stability.

Conclusion

Most of the libraries and frameworks listed in this article will help you stay at the forefront of

automated testing and ease your daily routine. They will also determine the point of the

nearest development in the coming 2022.