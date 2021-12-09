Top Java Libraries for Automation Testing in 2022

I'm software tester. And I like backend testing.
Most of us tend to be more efficient, effective, and meaningful in testing. And we do whatever is necessary to accomplish that. The best way of that is doing automation testing instead of a manual one. And of course, we'd like to know all the modern trends in the automation world. It's the only way we can be at the top of our profession.
The best approach to be the fastest tester is writing less code. And we can use different built automation tools. In my opinion, 2022 will dominate two big tools: Maven and Gradle. Maven is a software project management and comprehension tool. Based on the concept of a project object model (POM). Maven can manage dependencies flexibly, namely, load third-party libraries into its local repository, select the required package version, and handle transitive dependencies.
Maven doesn't depend on the operating system, since it ignores the specifics of working in the platform command line. Plus, Maven has several repositories: local, central, and remote. Gradle is an open-source build automation tool focused on flexibility and performance through Apache Ant and Apache Maven concepts. It allows you to dynamically create tasks, maintain the software life cycle, and use the code's logic to build the project, making it more flexible. Gradle is ideal for supporting multi-project builds by allowing you to define the order to execute tasks.
We need Java libraries to speed up the development process, making writing this code more
concise and enjoyable. Java libraries don't affect or impose any restrictions on the
architecture of a software product. Furthermore, they can be used as a set of subroutines
close to their functionality. Today there are a considerable number of libraries.
This article will analyze which will be the most popular in 2022.
It's not the first year that one of the most popular Selenium libraries has been ranked top.
The amount of web content is overgrowing, and the easiest way to automate testing is to
start with a time-tested library. Therefore, Selenium continues to be the very library that
automated testing beginners can start. Moreover, Selenium is widely used to build its
frameworks and create its test automation products by many companies.
Today's Selenium ecosystem consists of three main parts:
Selenide is an intelligent add-on over Selenium WebDriver that uses all its advantages and
allows you to minimize the amount of code by reusing the repetitive code in separate
classes. Additional benefits include Ajax support for stabilizing autotests, as well as powerful selectors that allow you to accurately find the desired element even in a very complex
project with a branched and dynamically changing DOM (Document Object Model)
architecture. Besides, Selenide has a relatively simple configuration, making it easier and
faster to write automated tests for beginners and professionals.
Selenoid is a server that allows you to run dozens of tests simultaneously in browsers in
docker containers. Selenoid has a very high performance, which is superior to Selenium
Grid. Ease of installation and deployment is another of Selenoid's advantages; it also scales
and updates quickly. Thanks to work in docker containers, each browser starts clean and isolated from the primary system and consumes no more than 20 megabytes of RAM
(Random-access memory) in a standby state.
TestNG is a testing framework based on JUnit (Java) and NUnit (C #); it has been popular
with Java testers for quite a long time. In 2022, it will also be in wide demand due to its use
for Unit testing, functional testing, integration testing, and end-to-end testing.
One of the main factors in the continued use of this framework is that many projects have
already been written using it. Multiple annotations and the ability to use a parameterization of
autotests make it more flexible and easily adaptable to any needs of a tester.
The following framework that will also be popular in 2022 is Cucumber. Its popularity is
because tests are written in an ordinary language understandable for autotests and people
far from development and testing, for example, analysts and project managers. Cucumber
uses a BDD (Behavior-Driven Development) approach; it allows third-party people to create
custom scripts, which increases the quality and coverage of autotests.
JUnit is designed for unit testing and will be very popular in 2022 due to the growing number
of projects on microservice architecture. TDD (Test-Driven Development) technic allows it to
take a leading position, reducing the risk of errors at the earliest stage, when there is no
code yet. With the release of the new version of JUnit 5, which introduces parameters and
assertions, the creation of autotests goes to an entirely new level, allowing you to carry out
checks in those cases where it was previously impossible.
The Lombok library reduces the amount of code you write, improving its readability. It won't
be difficult to add it to the project, and it only needs to be done once.
Lombok also generates code at the compilation stage, speeding up the process of passing
autotests and increasing their stability.
Most of the libraries and frameworks listed in this article will help you stay at the forefront of
automated testing and ease your daily routine. They will also determine the point of the
nearest development in the coming 2022.