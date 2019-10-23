Hosting Providers That Can Help You to Upload Your Simple Website Online For Free

There are many hosting service providers available in the market, but the central part is all the hosting company does not provide the best service. Moreover, if you want to go for free hosting service, then also you can get chance as many free hosting service providers are too available over the internet nowadays.

Here, we are going to explain below some of the best free web hosting providers over the internet so that you can easily catch up them.

As we all know that many of them are still there, who cannot able to choose the best free hosting provider suddenly, so for them, we bring a chance to know that what are the best free hosting providers are available over the internet. So, let's have a look.

Hosting Expert Suggestions For Free Web Hosting Provider

Here, we explained few free web hosting service providers below. The following hosting providers are available for 24*7 with amazing facilites for the customers.

Check out all these free web hosting service providers:

GoogieHost

GoogieHost is one of the top-leading unlimited free web hosting service provider which was established in 2012, GoogieHost provides such a affordable hosting service and they also provides free hosting service too.

They are having more than 100,000 users globally. GoogieHost serves latesta nd amazing features, and the best aprt is that GoogieHost is very cleared about not to posting adds on the site, that means the only content will be availble on the site which you want to put on it.

Easy to use, great performance, 24*7 technical support, low range pricing, are the main highlights of GoogieHost. GoogieHost also offers free hosting and domain.

Even there is a way of cancellation and refunds, though it is a complete free host service, but they do money-back gurantee for premium plans and all.

InfinityFree

InfinityFree is the another best free web hosting service provider as it serves fastest free hosting with 99.9% uptime. They provides unlimited hosting with the unlimited amount of space and bandwidth.

Even they also give a chance to bring your own personal domain or you can pick new one from the limited 25 domain extensions.No forced adds, no credit, this free hosting service provider is completely free of charge.

Wix

Wix is also coming to this free hosting service provider's list, and it has more than 100 million users across the 190 different countries. If you want to create a new website, then Wix will help you to provide robust and latest templates without a single coding .

Wix has launched in early 2006, and it is one of the suitable free hosting service providers for business.

FreeHostia.com

The hosting service provider launched in the year 2005, and their only motive is to provide a better hosting service for the users at a low cost.

They are also not posting adds on your site, even it comes with a free plan called “Chocolate”. Apart from free plans, FreeHostia has many other plans too, like Cloud Plans, VDS plans, Semi-dedicated, Dedicated plans.

X10Hosting

X10Hosting provides an entirely new full web hosting account along with some latest versions of cPanel, MySQL, PHP. Their service is completely user-friendly and easy to upgrade. Along with these, it also offers advanced web hosting tools with 24*7 support.

They also offers upgrades like Prime upgrades and X10 Premium account upgrades, which helps to provide quick attention from their technical support team.

FreeHosting.com

It is also one of the popular free hosting service providers and they are running quite well over the internet. If you are looking for their service, then all you need to signup your name with email id and then you can get a website.

They also serve free domain registration and all the necessary service which require for a complete website. They have many features like website builder, free domain, free web hosting with cPanel, backups, forums, e-commerce and social apps. They also offer no adds free hosting with good technical support.

Weebly

Are you looking for a website for your business? Then you can go with Weebly as they provides a free website with 100% free domain and that too in a completely professional way which will be good for your business growth.

They are like quickworker, if you want to need a quick website, then weebly is the best option for you as soon as they provide you the service with ease. If you donot have any programming code background, then also Weebly can give a great website platform for your business.

They also have paid version service, but it's up to you whether you want to go for free or paid version. The best part is they will not control you with any particular design flatform as they serves the service with full control of HTML and CSS access.

000WebHost

It is a free hosting service provider where you can apply for a complete website. They may not be the top-most featured control panel, but they can give you the service in a real way. Easy to relaible, most convenient. They offers both the free hosting and premium hosting plans where you can get 1 GB space for free hosting, 10.24 GB bandwidth, with the unlimited number of sites.

And the other one is premium plan, where you can get speed, bandwidth and number of sites are in unlimited amount at only $4.24

Which is The Best For Noobs?

Well, when it comes in NOOBS, GoogieHost is the best for Noobs. GoogieHost provides many amazing features like website builder, design templates, spam protection, etc.

It is a free host so you will not get any free domain name, but it's very sure that you will have complete chance to get unlimited free web hosting with free subdomains. They also offers free professional email accounts. They are having more than 100,000 users globally.

GoogieHost serves latesta nd amazing features, and the best aprt is that GoogieHost is very cleared about not to posting adds on the site, that means the only content will be availble on the site which you want to put on it. Easy to use, great performance, 24*7 technical support, low range pricing, free lifetime hosting are the main highlights of GoogieHost.

Conclusion:

Finally, we have given all the necessary details in this article, hope so you can connect with these. As we have mentioned top eight free hosting companies for you, as you can easily choose any one of them for your business or anything else.

Well, right now, all these free hosting companies are very succesful and now they are in trend too.

There are some companies like DigitalOcean which are providing paid web hosting service but coupon code like latest DigitalOcean promo codes make it affordable.

So, whatever you choose, you will not face any problem, as they will provide you the best service.

