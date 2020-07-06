Top Features of Nokia 8.1 (Nokia X7)

Nokia was founded in 1865 in Tampere, Grand Duchy of Finland, Russian Empire. The founders are Fedrik Idestam, Leo Mechelin and Eduard polon. Nokia is one of the oldest smartphone companies in the world. Nokia serves all over the world. The headquarters of Nokia is in Espoo, Finland. Risto Siilasmaa is the current chairman of Nokia. Rajeev Suri is the current CEO.

Nokia 8.1 is also known as Nokia X7. It’s a Nokia branded middle range smartphone . It was released in 6 December 2018. The Phone is globally known as Nokia 8.1, and in China. It is known as Nokia X7.

Nokia 8.1

Dimensions:

154 mm is the height of this phone, and the width of this phone is 75.8 mm. This shape perfectly suits in a hand. So, it is easier to handle the phone, and also, it is very beautiful in looking. The shape is attractive.

Mass:

The mass of Nokia 8.1 is 180 grams. The mass is very low. Most of the people like a phone with low mass. Because it is easy to grab a low mass phone, and it is also easy to control and carry.

Operating System:

The Operating System of this phone is Android 9.0, upgradeable to Android 10, Android One. We will get the Android 10 version now. They are using this version in the latest phones.

CPU:

The CPU of Nokia 8.1 is Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz 360 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kyro 360 Silver).

GPU:

The GPU of this device is Adreno 616.

Memory and Storage:

We can get 3 types of this phone. These are 64 GB/4 GB, 64 GB/6 GB, 128 GB/6 GB; ROM/RAM. The storage is enough for personal use. But if you want to use external storage then, you can add microXDSC. You can use up to 400 GB external memory slot.

Battery:

The phone has non-removal Li-ion 3500 mAh battery. Fast charging is 18 W.

Display:

The display type of this phone is IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors. The size of the display is 6.18 inches (15.7 cm). The resolution of the phone screen is 1080×2280 pixels. 19:9, is the screen ratio of this phone.

Camera:

The main camera is dual camera. 12 MP main camera with f/1.8 sensor + 13 MP camera. The features, Zeiss Optics, dual-LED dual-tone flash, panorama and HDR.

Selfie Camera is 20 MP camera with f/2.0 sensor wide.

Sound:

Loudspeaker is available in this phone. 3.5 mm jack is also available in this phone.

Sensors:

Nokia 8.1 has Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass

Network:

GSM/ CDMA/ HSPA/ LTE.

Colors:

Nokia 8.1 is available in 5 colors. Blue, Silver, Steel, Copper, Iron are those 5 colors.

Price:

Price is dependable with the size of ROM, and RAM.

64 GB/4 GB; ROM/RAM, is available at BDT 44,000 Tk

Nokia is one of the top brands in the world. The brand is giving us product for 155 years. It is giving us the best product.

In 2000, the then all family had minimum a phone of Nokia. There was no smartphone then. Simple phone was used by all.

Nokia is a very popular brand in the world. Recently Nokia started to manufacture smartphone. They are doing very well.

Actually, People believe in Nokia. They trust Nokia will not break their trust. Nokia is doing well by the choice of people. They love to make the product of people’s choice.

Nokia is serving all over the world, and all are happy to get the product of Nokia.

