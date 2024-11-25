ReadWrite
Top Advanced Data Grids for React
Top Advanced Data Grids for React

by Olga Tashlikovich November 25th, 2024
Data grids are among the most critical tools in a web developer’s toolkit. We will focus on the top advanced React data grids, which provide high-demand features.
How often do you find yourself building custom UI components from scratch, only to discover there are plenty of ready-made options that could save you time and effort? When it comes to handling data efficiently in React applications, data grids (or data tables) are among the most required components of web apps. It’s hard to imagine a data-driven web project without the need to display, manipulate, and organize tabular data.


While creating a basic data table is relatively easy, implementing more complex functionality can be challenging. Features like in-cell editing, handling massive datasets, real-time updates, providing export options, and ensuring cross-browser compatibility and responsiveness require significant effort.


In this article, we will focus on ready-to-use React data grids, which provide high-demand features out-of-the-box and are promising to be among the most advanced solutions in the upcoming year.


When selecting a data grid for your React project, consider the following key features:


  • Sorting and filtering: the ability to sort data based on one or multiple columns and apply filters to refine data visibility based on specific criteria.
  • Grouping: group related grid data by columns and display aggregate functions like sum, average, or count.
  • Column resizing and reordering: configurable column width and the ability to reorder columns via drag-and-drop.
  • Inline editing: in-place editing for cells with various cell editors
  • Handling large datasets: pagination and other techniques for efficient data loading and rendering
  • Export options: export data to formats like CSV, Excel, or PDF.
  • Responsiveness: adaptability to different screen sizes and devices for better user experience across desktop and mobile platforms.
  • Keyboard navigation: the ability to use keyboard navigation for enhanced accessibility and productivity
  • Easy customization: flexibility to apply custom styles and themes to match the design of your app and rich API to extend datagrid's functionality


Based on these criteria, we have selected the most powerful React data grids for your consideration.


AG Grid

AG Grid is one of the most popular data grids out there. It is known for its speed and ability to handle large amounts of data efficiently. It provides a comprehensive API for fine-grained control over every aspect of the grid, allowing you to customize its appearance, behavior, and functionality. This grid has zero dependencies, which means it will work with any framework, including React.


AG Grid for React


Key features:

  • sorting and advanced filtering
  • integrated charting solution
  • column resizing, spanning, locking, reordering
  • rows pinning, spanning, reordering
  • inline editing with various cell editors
  • multiple cells selection
  • footer with summary aggregation of the selected range
  • grouping
  • pivot mode
  • nested data grids
  • export to CSV, Excel


Price: Free community version (MIT), Enterprise - from $999.


SVAR React DataGrid

SVAR React DataGrid is a new player in the market. It's an open source and high-performance data grid that efficiently manages large amounts of data and provides a wide range of advanced features for handling datasets of any complexity. The grid is lightweight, easy-to-use and optimized for big data, which means no delays or lags as the size of the dataset increases.


In addition to basic functionalities like sorting, editing, resizing and dynamic loading, it supports a number of complex features, including multi-row selection, multi-column sorting, keyboard navigation, frozen and collapsible columns, tree data representation, etc.


SVAR React DataGrid


Key features:

  • sorting
  • in-cell editing
  • responsive design
  • frozen and collapsible columns
  • multi-row selection
  • keyboard navigation
  • context menu
  • predefined editors for column cells
  • virtual scrolling, paging, dynamic loading
  • tree data structure
  • built-in helper (RestDataProvider) for data updates


License: MIT


Material React Table

This is a React table library built on top of TanStack Table and Material UI. In addition to standard table functionalities like pagination, sorting, and filtering, Material React Table V3 provides advanced features such as virtualization, aggregation, fuzzy search, full editing (CRUD), column pinning, row pinning, row numbers, and click-to-copy. On top of that, the library is lightweight and allows developers to override and customize the appearance of all internal components, providing complete control over styling and UI.


Material React Table


Key features:

  • pagination, sorting and filtering
  • row selection and expansion
  • column resizing and reordering
  • virtualization
  • aggregation and grouping
  • search
  • click-to-copy
  • customization and override of styles
  • lightweight bundle size
  • built with Material UI and TanStack Table V8


License: MIT


MUI X DataGrid

Material UI DataGrid is a part of MUI X, an advanced React component library. It leverages the power of React and TypeScript to provide a user-friendly and efficient way to display and manipulate large datasets. It implements both column and row virtualization, meaning only the visible parts of the grid are rendered, significantly improving performance, especially with large datasets.


MUI Data Grid


Key features:

  • sorting, filtering
  • column resizing & auto-sizing
  • grouping with aggregation
  • tree data support
  • master-detail views
  • multi-filters and header filters
  • row grouping
  • virtualization
  • export to Excel


Price: Free community version, PRO - from $540 per developer.


Tabulator

Tabulator is a JavaScript library that provides a comprehensive solution for creating interactive tables and data grids in web applications. There is a special React Component for Tabulator, which allows you use the component in a React friendly way. Tabulator is highly customizable and feature-rich, making it a popular choice for developers who need to display and manipulate tabular data.


Tabulator


Key features:

  • sorting, filtering, grouping
  • frozen columns/rows
  • in-cell editing
  • row selection
  • localization
  • data export
  • responsive layout
  • undo/redo history
  • column calculations
  • tree structure
  • clipboard operations
  • cell range selection


License: MIT


Syncfusion React Data Grid

Syncfusion React Data Grid is a comprehensive and feature-rich component for building powerful data grids in React applications. It provides advanced functionalities such as sorting, filtering, grouping, editing, and virtualization, along with a variety of customization options. It's available as a part of larger Syncfusion package for multiple platforms.


Syncfusion React Data Grid


Key features:

  • excel-like filtering
  • custom sorting
  • aggregating rows
  • record selection modes
  • column customizations
  • data summaries
  • sorting (single and multi-column)
  • filtering (various filter types, custom filters, diacritic filtering)
  • selection (row, cell, multi-selection, programmatic selection)
  • frozen rows and columns
  • state management
  • live data updates
  • keyboard navigation
  • screen reader support


Price: paid from $395 per month (free 30-day trial).


KendoReact Grid

KendoReact Grid offers a comprehensive set of 100+ features. It is designed specifically for React, with zero dependencies, ensuring optimal performance and integration with your React apps. KendoReact Grid allows you to style cells, rows, and other elements using conditional formatting or custom HTML elements. It is also available within larger package, KendoReact.


KendoReact Data Grid


Key features:

  • paging, sorting, filtering
  • grouping and aggregates
  • in-cell and inline editing
  • virtualization
  • export to PDF and Excel
  • row and cell selection
  • custom cells
  • keyboard navigation
  • column pinning and reordering
  • highly customizable
  • accessibility


Price: paid from 999$ (free 30-day trial).


TanStack table

TanStack Table is a highly popular headless UI component for building tables and data grids, meaning that it gives you complete control over the markup and styling. You can integrate it seamlessly with your existing design systems. TanStack Table supports a wide range of data structures, including arrays, objects, and even nested data. It also provides powerful pivot and aggregation capabilities, enabling you to group and summarize data in various ways.


TanStack Table - Website


Key features:

  • sorting, filtering, pagination
  • row grouping
  • rows and columns pinning
  • aggregation
  • row selection
  • row expansion
  • column reordering
  • column visibility
  • special adapter for React


License: MIT

How to Choose the Right Data Grid for Your React Project?

Start with your requirements: What features are essential for your project? Maybe it's filtering, sorting, in-cell editing, or export functionality.

Evaluate options: Try out demos and read reviews.

Consider your team's expertise: Some data grid components are easier to learn and use than others.

Don't be afraid to experiment: Try out different data grids to find the best fit for your project.

Conclusion

By evaluating these factors and considering the options above, you can make an informed decision and choose a full-featured React data grid that aligns with your project's requirements, provides stable performance, customization options, and seamless integration, while also offering helpful documentation and support. If you have any suggestions to this list, feel free to add them in the comments.


Cover image is generated with ideogram




