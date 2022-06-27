Top 7 Play-to-Earn Games and 3 Top Gaming Marketing Agencies

0 The gaming industry has had a revolutionary change in terms of Blockchain technology involvement which in turn has provided lots of benefits. The industry has grown to be quite profitable one with the intrusion of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and play-to-earn models in which players have a more secure and transparent environment that runs without the control of a central authority.

Blockchain gaming has attracted more players, unlike traditional gaming which has the difficulty of having the ownership of in-game assets and also lacks the trust that the decentralized Blockchain delivers. In addition, players have to their advantage the ability to exchange their in-game assets for cryptocurrencies and money in real life.

Apart from the above, earning rewards while playing games is a key possibility that is provided in Blockchain gaming. Unlike traditional gaming, where players play for hours with no expectancy of earning any reward whatsoever, and in some cases, they would be required to pay money to play the games or continue a game level.

Blockchain games have put an end to that by allowing players to be able to monetize their skill and time used in playing games. Examples of assets are cryptocurrencies, NFT, coins, weapons, costumes, avatars, and e.t.c, not only do you get to earn such assets but you also get to have full ownership of them.

Moreover, due to the advantage of earning while playing games, some people have made gaming a source of income. The trend of Play-to-Earn in Blockchain gaming has given the freedom for players to earn money, tokens, assets, and rights in the virtual world.

There is also the Free-to-Play type of games, these type of games allows you to download and install games for free. Although you are not allowed to completely play the game for free, it has different models that grant you access.

Let’s check out a list of the seven best play-to-earn games;

1. The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a type of metaverse free-to-play, play-to-earn game that has an interconnected world filled with various game experiences. It can be played on a PC or MAC platform. It is an Ethereum Blockchain for creative people, where players can play, buy and sell lands and earn a reward or utility token called sand, build using a visual game builder and even monetize their virtual experiences. Having land is a key asset in The Sandbox. Likewise, the earned token, Sand can be converted to Ethereum (ETH).

2. Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity has become an important developed Blockchain game that has grown in the past year. Unlike The Sandbox, Axie Infinity is a play-to-earn game but not a completely free-to-play game. It can be played on a PC or Mac or Mobile platform. It is an Ethereum Blockchain that has a unique genetic code and is all about collecting and breeding creatures called Axies, to explore the World of Lunacia. The tokens earned are called Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) and Smooth Love Potion (SLP).

3. Gods Unchained

Gods Unchained is a collectible game of cards. The free-to-play, play-to-earn game enables players to compete against other players using a deck of cards. It can be played on a PC or Mac platform. The valuable cards which are Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) can be earned or traded by other players. The game has its cryptocurrency named Gods. This cryptocurrency can be won in tournaments and then users can sell it in exchange to get better cards.

4. Splinterlands

Splinterlands is a trading card game that allows play-to-earn no matter the level you are at. It can be played on a PC or a browser platform. It uses the HIVE Blockchain and can also trade cards and tokens on the Ethereum Blockchain due to its cross-chain functionality. It is an NFT card game where the items, cards, and even the virtual lands are NFTs. The in-game tokens earned after competing with other players in tournaments are known as Dark Energy Crystals (DEC) and Splintershards (SPS), they are digital currencies that are used to buy items in the shop while playing.

5. Alien Worlds

Alien World is known to be a decentralized metaverse that runs on Ethereum/ WAX and Binance Smart Chain. It is majorly about the existence of different planets that players colonize using NFT alien species. The planets can either join forces together or fight against each other or other planets. It is a free-to-play game and also play-to-earn. The token earned is named Trillium (TLM), this gives you the power in the Planet Decentralised Autonomous Organizations (Planet DAOs) where elections are conducted and voting takes place. The game also involves trading or mining TLM to either WAX, BSC, or Ethereum blockchains.

6. CryptoBlades

The Binance Smart Chain has a blockchain RPG that is named CryptoBlades. Players have to compete with each other in battles and also create a character or avatar in a fantasy costume that immortalizes into NFT. This blockchain game is not free-to-play in terms of converting Binance Coin to the game token but it is play-to-earn. The token earned is called Skill. It is used for payment in the marketplace and can also be used to unlock new characteristics and also improve weapons.

7. Decentraland

Decentraland is a play-to-earn game that involves a virtual world. Players have access to digital assets, they can become a realtor that buys and sell land, and create avatars and any structure. Also, a player must have an Ethereum wallet to be able to play and earn the NFT games currency. The marketplace has in stock various digital goods and the token earned is called Mana coins. Decentraland gives players the access to pay other players to keep their land safe while they go offline. Other services are also delivered which come with payment.

Play-to-earn games have a model of an in-game open market based on blockchain where game developers, players and investors are found. This means that you can participate either by developing a game project, playing a game or investing in digital assets in terms of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and each process has a financial reward for those involved.

How do you choose the right agency to buy crypto for Play-to-Earn games?

Or are you looking for an agency to help promote your recently released game?

Here are some service tips to look out for in quest of gaming marketing agencies;

Do they offer trading services?

Do they involve digital currencies like Ethereum, Mana, Bitcoin, Sand and so on?

Do they offer e-wallets or crypto wallets?

Is their website easy to navigate?

What percentage of commission do they offer?

Do they offer marketing strategies based on your business goals?

Can they run creative and production services in-house?

The following are the top (3) gaming marketing agencies;

Crowdcreate

Big Games Machines

Vicarious PR



In Conclusion

Play-to-Earn games have lots of benefits in making sure that players get financial rewards for their time, skill and efforts while playing a game. Although not all games are free-to-play, the play-to-earn model has given all those involved an investment gain.

Also, for those play-to-earn games that require you to trade crypto, you will need to carefully choose a crypto marketing agency that will put you through the regulation and all that you need to know.







@ Ayodele. by Ayodele Johnson Ayodele Johnson is the CEO of ActivelinkPro, a Digital PR expert, Tech Enthusiast and an Online Marketing Strategist. Connect . Link . Rank