Top 7 Online Certificate Courses for Retail Pros

We all know how essential it is for any professional to keep upgrading their skills to stay on top of their game. I've decided to compile a list of useful online courses (both free and paid) to help you further your career if you are a pricing, brand or category manager in need of mastering the power of technology.

Free certificate:

— Beginner Channel Management and Retailing by Coursera — "Learn how to stay up-to-date on how companies are adding these aspects to their main strategic guidelines and making them key points in their managerial decision-making process."— Beginner

— Intermediate Pricing Course by Competera Academy — "Learn more about pricing, one of the most effective business growth tools. Discover the main challenges it faces, as well as learn how to use it for daily profit growth, how your customers react to your price changes, and how to manage your prices in the most effective way."— Intermediate

Paid:

$99 for a certificate). — Beginner Retail Fundamentals by edX — "Learn key components of the retail business, including forecasting, inventory management, product assortment planning and pricing" (). — Beginner

$74.99 for a certificate). — Beginner Fast Track Retail Buying and Merchandising by Udemy — "Understand how the field of buying and merchandising works, obtain an all-round picture of the topic from a practical perspective, decide whether you want to pursue a career in buying and merchandising and build a solid foundation for more in-depth courses in the subject matter" (). — Beginner

$19.99 for a certificate). — Intermediate Coaching Skills for Retail Managers by Udemy — "Learn how to implement basic coaching techniques and how to use advanced coaching skills to help employees close performance gaps" (). — Intermediate

$89.99 for a certificate). — Intermediate Retail for Business Analysts and Management Consultants by Udemy — "Analyze retail business and find improvements especially low hanging fruits, model the retail business in Excel and draw conclusions out of this, optimize retail operations – make them faster, cheaper and at higher quality" (). — Intermediate

$178.20 for a certificate). — Advanced Retail and Omnichannel Management by edX — "Advance your retail career by learning how to effectively forecast sales, manage inventory and support a successful omnichannel strategy" (). — Advanced

