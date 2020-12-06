Top 5 Tips That Will Help You Succeed In Remote Sales Through Video Meetings

Working as a salesperson has gotten pretty difficult – especially this year. Many have had to stay home, use video conferencing platforms, and making video calls to engage with prospects.

Considering that you can’t speak with people on their own, there are some ways you can effectively get better and stay effective with your video calling. Here are a few:

Create a schedule

A lot of the time, a schedule is usually the discerning factor between productivity and failure when you’re a remote salesperson. If you work from home, it is easy to want to just wake up and work whenever you like. However, this might not be so efficient to run.

Instead. Set a proper schedule that tells you when to get things done. Thankfully, you have tools like Calendar.AI, which helps you to sync events with your calendar and allow you to go into meetings better prepared. Calendar.AI provides effective smart scheduling, a powerful calendar feature, and the ability to search just about anything.

Aim to establish trust

One of the most significant tips you could ever have as a salesperson is building that connection that makes you seem more human. If you have a customer or a prospect, you need trust. It allows you to sell your products easily, build relationships, and grow your bottom line.

However, all of this starts with making that connection and building trust. People are attracted to businesses that seem authentic and which they can trust. It’s really not rocket science.

Video calls are actually great tools to have as you try to build trust with customers and prospects. It makes you look more authentic to you viewers – especially more than a phone call or some form of written communication. Your customers can fix their gaze on you and know from the onset whether they’ll trust you or not.

By sharing useful information and insights, you can start developing that connection. Video calls will help you to showcase your talent and expertise about a certain topic that matters to people. From there, you can engage your customers and prospects, and you can build trust as well.

At the end of the day, remember that no one purchases from you if they don’t trust you or what you’re selling.

Don’t waste time with the message

We’ve all been privy to the saying, “Time is of the essence.” Well, this is especially critical for sales reps.

If you’re a sales rep, you’ve most likely had the misfortune of spending so much time as you try to create the right phone or email scrips. However, this still works pretty well.

With video, you can take it one step further, in fact. You could create response templates that allow you to answer questions from your customers. All you have to do is think about the most frequently asked questions and have their answers on the go. This way, you don’t have to think so much whenever you try to answer questions.

You also have the advantage of peaking on phone because it makes your response sound more natural. Take advantage of tools that allow you to record videos. When a prospect or a customer sees that you took the time in making the video, they will be more likely to answer.

Also, remember to keep your video shorter – not longer. Not everyone has a long attention span, and you need to save time.

Add a personal touch

If you’re into sales, then you know that a little personal touch goes a long way. Adding video to your sales funnel will definitely improve the value of your outreach in the long run.

However, make sure that you personalize the video as much as you can. Make sure you tailor the message of the video to reach the ideal customer. For instance, if you run a software business, talk about the issues the software is trying to solve and why it is the best bet for the customers.

Rather than running endless Google searches about your prospect, turn to Calendar.AI. Every meeting in your calendar comes with insights about the people you are meeting with. You'll come full prepared to the meeting with the information you need to create an outstanding first impression.

Understand that your prospects will be flooded with messages on a regular basis. If you want to stand out amongst all these messages, you need to personalize your message as much as possible.

One of the keys to this is planning. You don’t necessarily need to personalize the whole thing, but you should also personalize more than one thing. Get two to four points that you want to personalize and you should be on your way.

The more personalized a video is, the more effective it will be for you.

Make your video relatable with a story

As we all know, video is an excellent way to deliver content. It helps you to deliver a human element more than written content or phone calls.

Videos are especially great because they let you tell a story. This story will help you to connect with your customers, thus telling them about you, your company, and what you’re offering. As you can expect, a good story will also help you to force customers to contemplate on what they can enjoy.

To improve relatability, speak about what you know the most – your offering and your company. You should be natural, have a great personality, and be as relatable as possible.

Remember your expressions and body language as well. These will make it more challenging for prospects to ignore your message and your advances.

Also, don’t script the customers too much. Your viewers will know when you’re reading from a script, and this will taint the human feeling you’re trying to create. To do this best, write down a few lines, practice them, then go in front of the camera.

You essentially want to create a feeling that lasts and ensure that people pay attention to you. To do that you don’t have to do so much.

Tags