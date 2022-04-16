Top 5 Ready-Made Algorithmic Trading Robots in MQL5

Zadhid Powell is a CSE graduate Technical Writer, Digital Marketer, Fintech enthusiast, and a B2B SaaS expert.
Algorithmic trading is certainly growing, with approximate global market size of
Nowadays, ready-made algorithmic trading robots allow you to trade immediately. You need to purchase the solution, specify parameters for possible transactions, allocate funds, and enter or exit positions while focused on other tasks. The trading robot will handle the rest.
However, it would be best if you found a suitable automated trading solution, considering your trading market and expectations. Otherwise, you may wreck your profitable business; rather than receiving profits, you may destroy your thriving business.
This article will overview a few key factors and discuss some of the best ready-made algorithmic trading robots you can purchase from the market right away.
It's improbable that you'll benefit only from the trading solution but also from how you conduct your business with the trading robot. If you rely on an algorithmic trading robot, it should have the qualities of a trusted companion.
Let's discuss some of the characteristics of an efficient trading solution:
Historic data testing is critical to your trading algorithm's efficiency and behavior. Deficient backtesting may risk your trading algorithm's viability, profitability, and sustainability. Therefore, you must select a trading robot that allows efficient backtesting and comprehensive historical data collecting.
Let's discuss some key backtesting benefits:
If you have an excellent tool to make you money, assume that you want to move and try earning from different markets or platforms. As you should be aware, Algorithmic trading dominates 80% of the stock marketand 92% of forex trading.
Likewise, software that connects with different markets and exchanges can also read the data in various formats will keep that door open. Eventually, an excellent trading solution should have versatile markets like regular stocks, forex, gold, or crypto.
One of the most crucial aspects of algorithmic trading is Latency, the temporal delay produced when data points are sent from one application to another. According to a global investment bank, every millisecond lost results in a
Hence, you are inevitably losing money if your signals are arriving slowly. Therefore, your trading solution should keep the Latency to a minimum to guarantee you up-to-millisecond and correct information without any delay.
A successful trading robot is priceless, but nothing is ever really priceless. If you're spending money on trading software, the first investment mustn't deplete your overall trading capital. As a result, it's crucial to use reasonably priced automatic trading software since every penny counts in investing.
There are practical and sustainable trading strategies but barely guaranteed trading algorithms. Moreover, the trading business is fast-paced. We recommend using a trading robot or a platform that reacts to your orientation when crossing or whipping the Moving Average. Customization of parameters in both purchasing and selling is preferred over built-in or fixed capabilities.
The MQL5.community is one of the oldest and most reputable resources for trading robots that exists and develops together with the MetaTrader 5 trading platform and serves millions of traders globally. It's the most popular trading robot platform with
So, let's talk about the efficient ready-made algorithmic trading systems you can now get from the MQL5.community.
Night Hunter Prois a complex scalping trading system that employs clever entry/exit algorithms and sophisticated filtering methods to discover the safest entry opportunities during market calms. This approach is geared at long-term, consistent progress.
Night Hunter Pro is a professional program built and developed over the years by
In the creator's words, there's nothing fancy about Night Hunter Pro, no Holy Grail testing, no "risk-free martingale," merely a strict rule-based trading technique that allows you to maximize your earnings while keeping your risks under tight control.
Key Features:
Darwin Evolution is a long-term advisor, not a short-term scalper. For example, an EA may sit idle for a week, waiting for the best opportunity to profit for you. To maximize DD and profits, it may keep deals open for days or weeks. Thus, this environmental evaluation's profit, recovery, and risk elements are remarkable.
This system has more than 8 indications and filters. The EA is also multidose, working on all 28 pairs at the same time. So he will work with any broker regardless of quotation, execution speed, fees, or spreads.
Key Features:
It's a unique trading method since it avoids the need to re-optimize the system based on prior data. Three instruments also interact in real-time.Therefore, instead of analyzing one currency pair independently, the study considers three additional instruments' correlation movement (strength, direction, and deviation).
Key Features:
It contains a dynamic decision-making system and a dynamic market observer that adapts to changing market conditions. Besides, the built-in risk management mechanism examines your account's actual equity and profits.
It also offers different timeframes for trading in many marketplaces throughout the world. For example, the US and Asian markets have two dissimilar market hours. Moreover, you may also set a daily profit objective that the robot will only trade till it reaches the target.
Key Features:
It comes with a DD reduction algorithm. The drawdown reduction method is used when the final order with profit is near the first-order series with a loss. Besides, it has friendly money management with automatic calculation.
Asides, it consists of a dynamic distance star/distance multiplier/order dynamic distance opportunities options and a distance fix feature. Moreover, a built-in lot multiplier for the following orders.
Key Features:
Finding the most incredible algorithmic trading robot is like looking for a nibble in the hay. These ready-made algorithmic trading solutions have their significance, benefits, and drawbacks. So, it isn't easy to declare one as the best choice.
On the other side of the coin, whether you gain or lose in trading relies on the trading tactics. That is why your automated trading attempt rests on your trading strategy.
So, if you're looking for the best trading robot, look for some essential qualities like being made by a good developer, good reviews, and a larger support and user community to get aid when necessary.