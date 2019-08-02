Top 5 NFL Players Involved In Bitcoin

A new season of the NFL is full on its way. New faces joining training camp, some players are still renegotiating their contracts, but a new trend has surfaced around the National Football League this off season. A demand to be paid in bitcoin has been increasing amongst players. This movement is led by Russell Okung, left tackle of the LA Chargers and member of the Executive Committee of the NFLPA. He considers himself a full on “bitcoiner” who promotes the digital currency constantly on twitter. Now, many players might be aware of bitcoin but in this list, we will rank the players who have openly expressed their involvement in public.

1. Russell Okung

Russell starts at left tackle for the Los Angeles Chargers and was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks sixth overall in the 2010 NFL draft. He is a Super Bowl champion, 2x pro bowler, member of the Executive Committee of the NFLPA, and a Bitcoiner. In the off season, he has been very active in bitcoin twitter teaching NFL players about the benefits of bitcoin, and advocating about receiving his salary in BTC. He will be hosting an educational bitcoin event encouraging mainstream adoption in LA, next month.

Salary in Bitcoin- Russell earns 1,278.32 in BTC (8/2/19) according to the - Russell earns 1,278.32 in BTC (8/2/19) according to the Bitcoinsalaries.com list.

2. Richard Sherman

Richard plays Cornerback for the San Francisco 49ers and was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL draft. In Seattle, he became dominant in his position and led the team to a Super Bowl victory as well as earning a spot in the all pro team 3 times in his career. His involvement with bitcoin dates back to 2014 when he allowed customers who purchased merchandise off his website to pay in crypto. Richard became a spokesperson for Coibnhood and his biggest goal for the upcoming years is to become an expert in the field.

Salary in Bitcoin- Richard earns 930.22 in BTC (8/2/19) according to the - Richard earns 930.22 in BTC (8/2/19) according to the Bitcoinsalaries.com list.

3. Matt Barkley

Matt plays Quarterback for the Buffalo Bills and was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL draft. He made headlines when he tried to get his teams to pay his contract in bitcoin. Other crypto involvements include mining and showing an interest in Ether in 2017.

Salary in Bitcoin- Matt earns 145.94 in BTC (8/2/19) according to the - Matt earns 145.94 in BTC (8/2/19) according to the Bitcoinsalaries.com list.

4. Sidney Rice

Sidney is a former NFL wide receiver that was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He last played for the Seattle Seahawks in 2013, year he won the Super Bowl. According to Geek Wire, Rice first began researching cryptocurrency in 2016 and now acts as an advisor to Bitcoin ATM startup, CoinMine.

Salary in Bitcoin- Sydney's last contract earned him 132.20 in BTC (8/2/19) in 2014 according to the

- Sydney's last contract earned him 132.20 in BTC (8/2/19) in 2014 according to the Bitcoinsalaries.com list.

5. Oren Burks

Oren plays Linebacker for the Green Bay Packers and was drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. As he prepares for his second year, he has expressed he is a hodler on twitter and takes part of 31 NFL players involved in bitcoin this year.

Salary in Bitcoin- Oren earns 59.94 in BTC (8/2/19) according to the - Oren earns 59.94 in BTC (8/2/19) according to the Bitcoinsalaries.com list.

What will it take the NFL to start distributing part of their players salaries in bitcoin?

Leave a comment in the discussion forum, and if you would like us to add any other NFL players to the list let us know!



