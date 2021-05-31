Top 5 Internet Browsers for Privacy and Security in 2021

A browser is your window in the world of the Internet. You may keep it clean of any fingerprints and look through your open window without scare to be tracked, or you may be nervous that all your searching history and website surfing will one day be used against you. If the user wants to stay secure from cyber-attacks surfing suspicious websites and to keep his privacy, it is essential to find an easy solution. This solution can be a good, secure browser. Below are some popular and exciting browsers that provide a high level of services for such users.

1. Chrome

Chrome is still one of the most famous browsers on the Internet. Maybe because it is pre-installed on many devices? It has a simple design without much information on the first page and high speed, high safety, and automatic uploads. Chrome was created on Webkit and V8. Upon requirements, the user can find plugins and add-ons to improve their surfing experience. The user can add the most visited websites on the first page or switch on the anonymous regime, and Chrome can synchronize the user's numerous devices using a g-mail account. The user safety is based on Sandbox technology, and Chrome developers are trying to be ahead of all harmful experiences.

The negative side of Chrome is its collection of personal data that is commonly used for advertisements and other commercial projects. Moreover, it would help if you had high-efficiency hardware and a lot of RW memory.

One of the most popular browsers, the number of people who like it and dislike it, is almost equal. So, it makes sense to check other reasonable solutions.

According to the latest data for the most popular browsers, Chrome is still at the top – 63%. Further, there are popular mobile browsers – Safari (pre-installed for Apple), Samsung Internet. Opera is in fifth place among the popular ones. But this statistic is only among ordinary users. For anonymous purposes, the chart looks different.

2. Opera

Opera is another famous Browser that is available since 1994. It works as Google Chrome on Webkit and V8. Many people like this browser for its stable work and the possibility to use a free VPN to open any website. The browser provides a lot of cloud services. It has a built-in auto-turn-off of advertisements and torrent-client. It is a perfect browser when the Internet connection is slow. As it is a relatively old browser, the user can easily find any plugins and work in Google Chrome Browser. Opera is scanning links for phishing.

One of the most significant minuses that you can improve Opera functionality by add-ons is that it is still limited. The browser can stop working if you open too many windows.

3. Brave

Brave is a relatively new browser that is available for all users since 2019. Nowadays it is becoming more and more popular, as it is one of the safest and anonymous. The browser has a built-in VPN that can block harmful websites and advertisements. The user can privately look through the Internet content with automatic deletion of cash and cookies after the website's closure. Brave is integrated closely with TOR and searcher DuckDuckGo, where the user can mask IP addresses. Brave has a built-in option to change HTTP to HTTPS and to reduce your digital fingerprint. Brave also supports all add-ons from Chrome. Not the best Browser so far, due to the development process.

4. GoLogin

One of the new anti-detect browsers appeared on the market – Gologin browser. With this browser, the user can manage multiple accounts with the highest level of security and be sure that his fingerprint will be minimal. This browser perfectly fits the tasks of every team with the possibility to share profiles and assignment of required rights. The browser is based on Chromium, and the interface is like so popular and familiar Chrome.

All data, cookies, cash are perfectly masked with this browser, no matter how many profiles are used in separate windows. GoLogin browser users will not be identified, detected, and blocked as the users from other safe browsers. The user data is not hidden as it has generally done for other secure browsers; it is only adequately masked. The browser can be used in different areas: e-commerce, website development, all types of marketing, gambling – everywhere where anonymity is important. Gologin configuration is straightforward; the user can simply choose the shared information; it does not require hours of investigation as for other browsers.

Gologin can be integrated into TOR VPN Network; also, Tor Proxy can be used in GoLogin. An additional bonus is that many proxies are provided for free that automatically adapt to the user's IP address.

5. TOR

One of the top proposals for users with the high priority of confidential surfing on the Internet. TOR Browser has servers all over the world that creates an additional plus for safety. The browser has a many-level encryption system that works automatically that ensures the impossibility of reviewing the user’s IP address. TOR Browser does not save personal data and is blocking targeting ads. Plugin HTTPS Everywhere is integrated. TOR browser is supported by volunteers that is why it has a low speed of work and mainly recommended only for areas with confidential work not for every day.

As the browser is supported by volunteers only, criminals can step in and steal some user's data.

DarkNet users appreciate this browser as they can hide IP addresses and geolocation and all personal data as transferring data cut into pieces through different servers.

Conclusion:

This is most challenging to say that only one browser is secure. When choosing the best browser, it is vital to determine the area where anonymity is required, as well as whether it's essential to have a high speed of work. One must also consider how many accounts might be used simultaneously, and which has the best customer support.

