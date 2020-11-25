Top 5 Instagram Growth Services

Instagram is currently one of the top marketing platforms for brands and businesses. With ever-evolving features for content and in-app shopping, there’s no sign of slowing for the social media giant’s prowess and the need for businesses to establish a firm presence.

Even if you are not a business, it’s increasingly important that you establish yourself on the platform, as Instagram is the quintessential marker of social proof; if you don’t have a solid Instagram profile, your reputation won’t stand as tall. Artists, musicians, public figures, designers, chefs, photographers, lawyers— you name it, no matter what your niche or specialty, you need a solid Instagram.

In addition to social cred and business expansion, there’s a big opportunity to monetize the platform through sponsorships, brand partnerships, conversion, and more. If you are able to establish yourself on Instagram, doors begin to open for you.

So, sounds great, right? While mega Instagram stars make it look easy, there are a lot of blood, sweat, and tears that go into creating a flourishing Instagram profile. Not only do you need to focus on strong content and hashtag strategy, but you’ve also got to clock the required hours engaging with users on the platform to generate more interest in and awareness of your account.

I know, tired just thinking about it. Well, you’re not alone. It’s completely understandable that spending hours searching for users in your target audience, engaging with them and their content, and then responding isn’t at the top of your want-to-do list. With so many other things to manage, it can be pretty overwhelming.

Fear not— there is a solution, and a popular one at that. Instagram growth services are here to save the day, taking over your hours spent engaging with new users on Instagram so that you can refocus your workflow and take back your time.

A good Instagram growth service can be a lifesaver, but a bad one can be a nightmare. It’s tough to choose the right growth services with so many restrictions from Instagram and shady business practices. You may be reliving a bad experience with one as you read, it’s not uncommon.

To make the decision a little easier and a little less time-consuming, we’ve created this ultimate go-to list for the top 5 Instagram growth services. These growth services are the cream of the crop, and you should definitely consider using one of them.

Not only will we introduce you to the top growth services on the market, we’ll tell you a little about each type of growth service you can choose from, and how to get the best results.

Without further ado, here are the top Instagram growth services and tips to round out the year.

Best Instagram Growth Services in 2021

Before we get started with our list, you can do a few things to make sure that you get optimal results with these growth services. We’ll get more into that later, but the first thing you want to do is make sure that your account is set to public.

If your account isn’t set to public, the results that you can gain from these services will be hindered, as users don’t typically follow users that are private unless they are close to them in real life. Don’t shoot yourself in the foot before you even begin— go public.

Also, ensure that you have your account set to a professional or creator account. That way, you’ll be able to have access to valuable analytics, known on Instagram as insights, so that you can see just how your content is performing and track your stats.

Alright, let’s take a look at the top Instagram growth services!

Offering a no-frills, transparent, and effective organic Instagram growth service, Growthoid is our top pick for an Instagram growth service. They’ve totally reinvented the wheel in terms of how growth services work and their results speak for themselves.

Growthoid is a targeted Instagram growth service that uses interactions to generate interest around your profile, gaining real followers and increasing your engagement. You won’t have to worry about any fake or irrelevant followers, as Growthoid is meticulous in following your targeting instructions.

How can they be so precise? Growthoid’s service is completely manual, which means they don’t use bots or automation to do any of their searching or interacting. Everything is done by hand, so it’s just as if you were doing it yourself, except they’ll do it for you.

Growthoid assigns you a dedicated account manager after you sign up, and they will then ask you for your targeting instructions. Once you collaborate with them and provide them your targets, they’ll immediately get working on interacting with those users and begin to bring you new followers that care about your content.

The great thing is that followers who care about your content bring you higher levels of engagement, which means you’ll perform better against the Instagram algorithms, perpetuating a continual cycle of growth. That’s the ultimate Instagram growth goal.

Growthoid offers two affordable monthly plans alongside a 14-day money-back guarantee. Their support team and account managers are unmatched in their expertise and passion for getting their clients results. It’s quite unlike any other Instagram growth service we’ve seen.

Working with Growthoid is a joy and a pleasure, but if you feel that you’ve got your growth under control after a while with them, their plans are no contract, so you won’t have to worry about sacrificing your flexibility.

Our second top Instagram growth service goes to Growthsilo. Growthsilo is also a fully-managed Instagram growth service, which means you’ll be enjoying similarly excellent results to what you’d see from Growthoid.

One awesome thing about Growthsilo is that their setup process is super quick and you’ll start to see your account manager taking action on your account soon after you sign up. This is a good sign that Growthsilo actually cares about your account and wants to get you great results.

In addition to their simple sign-up process, Growthsilo will focus on your targeting instructions to get people in your target audience looking at your account and following you. Because engagement is so important, it’s a good thing that Growthsilo will bring you targeted followers.

The better your engagement on Instagram, the more reach your content will get. That’s one of the biggest benefits to using an organic Instagram growth service that is operated manually.

Growthsilo gives you peace of mind through their 14-day guarantee; they offer two plans, one of which gives you more options in terms of targeting and speed of results.

Stellation Media offers an interesting take on Instagram growth, taking advantage of the widely popular Instagram stories feature to propel your Instagram follower growth to new heights.

Through many different mass engagements, including mass story views, mass DMs, mass likes, mass commenting, and more, Stellation Media will generate interest around your profile and get many more people looking at your account.

They claim really high levels of follower growth, and while their service is a bit pricier than others on the list, they can be a great choice if you want to capitalize off of Instagram stories and use one of Instagram’s most popular features to your advantage.

Instagram stories have increased time spent on Instagram by an average of 28 minutes, so there is definitely a draw to Instagram stories that can result in follower growth when done right.

Coming in at number 4, Nitreo is a top-caliber option for gaining real Instagram followers. Nitreo works through your targets in order to connect with users that are in your ranges, bringing them to your profile.

While Nitreo isn’t a fully-managed service, they still offer competitive targeting options and draw valuable users to your account. It’s hard to find a service that is responsive and dedicated to your success, and we can definitely say that Nitreo is.

Promising to gain more engagement for your account, Nitreo offers two monthly options that you can choose from depending on your needs.

Our final choice for the best Instagram growth service is Upleap. WIth Upleap, you’ll enjoy an expansion of real followers through engagement techniques according to your specific targeting options.

Upleap offers to help guide you through the setup process, and once you’re setup, you can sit back and watch them work. That’s not to say that you don’t have to continue to work; in order to see results, you have to keep producing strong content and posting it on schedule. More about that later.

In terms of plans and pricing, Upleap offers three different options, but you’ve got to fork over a bit more in order to benefit from all the best features. In any case, Upleap can be a terrific option if you’re looking for more followers from interactions like follows, likes, story views, and more.

Other Instagram Growth Tools for Best Results

While Instagram growth services will complete the task of engaging with users in your target audience, there are plenty of other Instagram growth tools out there that you should absolutely be taking advantage of.

If you use these tools in tandem with one of our top 5 Instagram growth services, there’s no doubt you’ll be absolutely ecstatic about your results. These tools can help you make your profile and content better, as well as keep you on track and informed about what your account is doing.

Canva

Canva is an awesome tool that can help you to become a graphic design expert with even the littlest of experience. Okay, so all of their templates are already created, and they’re beautiful, but they do give you the option to edit them and customize them as you see fit.

They offer great templates for Instagram stories, Instagram posts, animated social media posts, as well as Instagram story highlight album covers. All of these are really important in terms of upholding a cohesive brand image, which means using a tool like Canva can catapult your Instagram content to the next level.

They’re free to use with a Pro option for a small annual fee, so you’ve got nothing to lose.

Later

If you’re looking for a way to streamline your posting schedule as well as visually imagine your content before it goes live, there’s no better tool out there than Later.

Later gives you a variety of cool features like advanced Instagram post scheduling, a visual schedule planner, user-generated content finder, linkin.bio, among others. Through their post scheduling and visual planner, you can make sure your content always gets to your followers right on time, looking its best.

Later does have a free option, but depending on your needs, it might be worth it to opt for one of their monthly plans. The good news is that you have choices.

Iconosquare

The most popular analytics service in the market, Iconosquare can take you to the next level in terms of understanding your Instagram account and performance. Using their service, you can see easy-to-understand visual reports of many different actionable Instagram performance metrics.

Iconosquare offers a more streamlined view of your performance than Instagram insights, so if you need to reconsider your content and hashtag strategy, Iconosquare can take you there.

Types of Instagram Growth Services

Now that we know about the best Instagram growth services and tools to use, let’s take a look at all of the available options out there on the market so you can have a clear picture of what exists beyond this list.

Instagram Bots

Instagram bots were the most recent trend in Instagram growth; while it has a pretty successful run, Instagram bots and automation services were heavily targeted by Instagram, with most of the top automation services being forced to shut down either due to issues with Instagram or lack of results.

Instagram automation was challenged by Instagram because they were producing engagements and follows in such high numbers that it overwhelmed the platform and its users, negatively affecting the user experience. Due to this, Instagram set limits on how bots and third parties could engage with the platform.

While you may still see a few Instagram bots and automation services out there, they don’t typically work to bring you the results you need because they are not able to operate at full service. Many of these services over-promise results and fail to deliver, inevitably causing problems for them and their clients.

In today’s Instagram climate, Instagram bots are not the most effective Instagram growth option.

Purchased Follower Packages

Probably one of the worst decisions you can make for your Instagram, purchased follower packages basically deliver followers to your Instagram. Most will drip them on over a period of a few days so that Instagram doesn’t flag you, but it does little to make up for their offerings.

While most will claim to have high-quality followers, the simple reality is that you simply can’t buy real and engaged Instagram followers. When they say high quality, it means they look real. They’re not.

In the past, your Instagram follower count was the biggest indicator of success, but these days a huge emphasis is put on engagement. Since these followers won’t engage at all, they’ll only end up harming your account.

All in all, there’s really no good reason why you should buy packages of Instagram followers, as they aren’t going to help you reach your Instagram goals.

Organic Manual Instagram Growth Services

Organic Instagram growth services are meant to use engagements to help you gain real followers that actually care about your content. As you can see, this is the result that everyone hopes for, and only through targeting and interaction can a growth service achieve it for you.

Services like Growthoid and Growthsilo will be able to help bring real followers to your account, and they don’t pretend to bring in thousands a month. They’re realistic about what organic growth is, and work with you to ensure that you get the best and most effective results.

If you’re going to hire a growth service, make sure they operate according to organic growth standards.

How to Make Instagram Growth Services Work for You

Instagram growth services, even the best ones, do their part by generating interest around your account and bringing real users to check you out. Just because you’re paying for a growth service doesn’t mean your work is over, however— help them help you. What you do with your account has a big impact on your results.

Here are a few things you can do to help make sure you get the best results from your Instagram growth service:

Know your target audience: if you don’t provide proper targets, you’re bound to be disappointed by what you receive. Know who is in your target audience, what the best hashtags are, location and gender information, as well as similar accounts that you’d like to mirror. Partner with your growth service to help if you feel lost. Targets matter a lot.

Optimize your content: offering run-of-the-mill content isn’t going to help you much. Find ways to set yourself apart, be creative, be authentic, show a clear and reflective brand image, and take advantage of all the features on Instagram. The better your content, the more successful your growth service.

Post consistently: If you’re not actively posting on Instagram, your profile will look inconsistent and ill-maintained. In order to get best results, make sure that you have a strong content posting strategy as well as a schedule that is optimized for maximum reach. Don’t neglect posting to Instagram stories frequently as well, as followers take notice of this when they come across your account.

Conclusion on Instagram Growth Services

All in all, choosing the right Instagram growth service can save you an immense amount of time and worry in terms of interacting with users in your target audience, therefore helping to grow your Instagram follower count.

We know that having a healthy follower base as well as engagement ratio is the key to Instagram success, so after you choose one of these awesome Instagram growth services, don’t forget to implement the other tools and tips to make sure you get the most out of your Instagram growth service investment!

