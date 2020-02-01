Top 5 Courses Learn Swift and iOS in 2020
Hello guys, how are you doing? Are you thinking about learning iOS and Swift to become an iOS App developer and create that next app or game that rock the world? If that’s true then you have come to the right place. In
this article, I am going to share some of the very best online courses
to learn iOS 13 and Swift 5 in 2020 and become the start iOS App developer you always wanted to be.
Last Year, I focused mainly on Web Development
side and spent time learning React
, Angular
, and Node JS
but this year one of my goals is to explore the mobile world, particularly iOS and Android.
At least that’s a thought for now and I am not sure how long I can go
given the limited time I get to upgrade myself but I’ll try my best.
Btw, if you also have the same goal and want to become an iOS developer in depth then you should start your journey by learning iOS 13, the latest
version of Apple’s Operating system which runs on iPhone and iPad and
Swift 5, Apple’s programming language for creating iOS apps.
One of the important thing on achieving goals is making a plan and having
the right resources to achieve them. So, I started doing some research
on the best way to learn iOS 13
and found that there is a no better way than joining a good online course.
I first thought about in-person boot camps but the cost and time
commitment was high and I don’t know I could make. Online courses
address both those issue, first, they are way affordable
than classroom training or an in-person Bootcamp class (Compare 1000$ to $10, yes they are that cheap) and second, there is no time commitment
.
You don’t need to travel to attend any class at any particular time. You
can learn whenever you have some time. If you have a smartphone and good internet connection, you can even watch these courses
while commuting, well that’s what I do and it works really great for me.
You can also learn from the comfort of your office and home and that’s why I thought that online courses are the best way to learn not just iOS 13
or Swift 5
but any new technology.
Though, the biggest challenge with online courses is choosing the right course.
The Internet is full of online courses both free and paid but not all of them are of good quality.
If you end-up enrolling into a mediocre course then you will waste a lot
of your time and sometime even may get bored and discouraged to learn.
That’s why in this article I am going to share some of the best online courses to learn iOS 13 and Swift 5. You can choose any of these courses, my personal favorite is iOS Bootcamp
to kick-start your journey.
5 Best iOS and Swift Online Courses for Beginners
Before I share online courses to learn iOS 13 and Swift 5, let’s talk a bit about iOS 13 itself.
The iOS 13 is the latest major release of the iOS mobile operating system
developed by Apple which runs on their iPad and iPhone.
The best thing is that it comes with some really cutting edge technology and API which allows you to create some really impressive and awesome apps like Pokemon Go. The technology I am talking about includes Core ML 2 and ARKit 2, Apple’s machine learning
and Augmented reality API.
It’s important to choose the course which explains these two key API in
good detail, particularly, if you want to create an awesome modern app.
In one word, this is probably the world’s best iOS developer course
out there. It’s so good that it even inspires me to create a course, that’s another story but it’s a damn good course.
The instructor Angela Yu
is very experienced and enthusiastic. She teaches iOS development on Bootcamp and this course is an online version of those Botocamps which cost anywhere between $8000 to $12000.
This course is very well structured, well explained, and well delivered. Content is an awesome and excellent use of animation and graphics make it easy to understand new iOS concepts like Core ML 2 and ARKit 2.
The course
is also very comprehensive with 524 lectures and over 55.5 hours of material, but don’t worry you won’t get bored. It’s also very hands-on and you will develop almost 25 apps, yes, you read it right 25 apps
which includes your own Pokemon go, a Harry Potter-style Newspaper app
and a lot more.
They also provide free graphics and other material worth $5000 which you
would need to create some professional apps and I got all this in just
$13, would you believe that.
Well, that’s why I like Udemy
. You get the online version of a Bootcamp course which costs around $12000 in just $10 and that too for a lifetime.
Talking about the social proof, the course has got 4.7 ratings from close to
41000 students which are really impressive. In short, the best course to
learn iOS 13 and Swift 5 in-depth and you probably won’t need any more
course if you complete this. Her course on Web Development “The Complete 2020 Web Development Bootcamp”
is also equally good and if your focus is on the web dev side, you will love that as well.
2. iOS 13 & Swift 5: From Beginner to Paid Professional
If for some reason you not able to connect to Angela Yu then this is another comprehensive iOS Developer course
on Udemy. The course contains over 88 hours of quality material.
Like Angela Yu
, the instructor of this course Mark Price
is also an experienced iOS developer and trainer, having trained more than 3000 students on online and in-person boot camps.
Similar to the previous course this will also teach you all the features of iOS
13 like ARKit, Core ML, App Design, but it will also teach you how to
code in Swift 4 and Advanced Programming techniques including Algorithms
.
This course
is perfect for anyone wants to become an iOS developer and have no programming experience. You will not only learn iOS 12 and Swift 4 but also Programming
in general.
The course will not only help you to get a job as an iOS developer but also
to create your own iPhone and iPad apps to become an app entrepreneur
or whatever they call. This course
also has on average 4.5 rating from around 4000 students which is great.
3. The Complete iOS 12 & Swift Developer Course — Build 28 Apps
This is another great course to learn iOS
. It’s also comprehensive and covers more than 44.5 hours of material and designed and delivered well by instructors like Rob Percival
.
Like previous two courses, you will also learn about iOS 12 features, Xcode
10 & Swift 4 to make real iOS 12 apps like Uber and Instagram, with
Core ML & ARKit, the machine learning
and augmented reality API from Apple.
It also includes AWS
Credits and some graphics and apps material to create your own professional iOS 12 apps and launch on AppStore.
In short, an awesome course to learn iOS 12
but most of the lessons are from their iOS 11 version and you may find them here and there. Talking about social proof, the course also got on average 4.5 rating from close to 9000 students which is excellent.
4. The 10 Day iPhone App Bootcamp — NEW iOS 12 and Xcode 10
The time condition makes this course really interesting, all you need is 2
to 3 hour daily to work along with the course and in 10 days you will
have your own iOS app in Apple’s app store.
It’s not as comprehensive as previous courses and contains just 12 hours of material but still, it teaches you iOS and programming
from zero experience.
If you can connect with Nick then you will enjoy this course and your journey to becoming an iOS developer in depth. The course
also has on average 4.7 rating from close to 3000 students which is impressive.
5. iOS 12: Learn to Code & Build Real iOS Apps in Swift
This is another course to learn iOS on Udemy. Like all the courses in this
list, this one also teaches Swift 4, XCode 10 and iOS 12. It starts
explaining the basics of Swift 4 programming and then moves to
fundamentals of how to create an app for iOS.
But, it not just covers the basics but also advanced technologies like machine learning
using Core ML2 and Augmented reality using ARkit 2 which are some of the cool features of iOS 12.
Link to Join the Course — iOS 12: Learn to Code and Build Real Apps
This course is co-authored by instructors Caleb Stultz and Jonathan
Burgoyne. Both instructors are very enthusiastic and clear. It is also
professional and you won’t feel bored or went to sleep watching lessons.
Closing Notes
Thanks for reading this article so far. You might be thinking that there is so
many stuff to learn, so many courses to join, but you don’t need to
worry.
There is a good chance that you may already know most of the stuff, and there are also a lot of useful free resources
which you can use, I have also linked them here and there along with best resources, which are certainly not free, but worth of money.
I am a particular fan of Udemy courses as they are very affordable and provide a lot of values in very small amount, but you are free to choose the course you want.
At the end of the day, you should have enough knowledge and experience about the things mentioned here.
Good luck with your iOS App Development journey! It’s certainly not going to be easy, but by following this roadmap and guide, you are one step closer to becoming the iOS App Developer, you always wanted to be
P. S.
— If you are looking for free online courses to learn iOS and Swift programming language then you can also see my list of free iOS and Swift courses
for Programmers
