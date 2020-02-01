Top 5 Courses Learn Swift and iOS in 2020

Hello guys, how are you doing? Are you thinking about learning iOS and Swift to become an iOS App developer and create that next app or game that rock the world? If that’s true then you have come to the right place. In

this article, I am going to share some of the very best online courses

to learn iOS 13 and Swift 5 in 2020 and become the start iOS App developer you always wanted to be.

At least that’s a thought for now and I am not sure how long I can go

given the limited time I get to upgrade myself but I’ll try my best.



version of Apple’s Operating system which runs on iPhone and iPad and

Swift 5, Apple’s programming language for creating iOS apps.



One of the important thing on achieving goals is making a plan and having

the right resources to achieve them. So, I started doing some research

on the best way to learn



I first thought about in-person boot camps but the cost and time

commitment was high and I don’t know I could make. Online courses

address both those issue, first, they are way affordable than classroom training or an in-person Bootcamp class (Compare 1000$ to $10, yes they are that cheap) and second, there is no time commitment.



You don’t need to travel to attend any class at any particular time. You

can learn whenever you have some time. If you have a smartphone and good internet connection, you can even watch these



or Swift 5 but any new technology.

Though, the biggest challenge with online courses is choosing the right course.

The Internet is full of online courses both free and paid but not all of them are of good quality.

If you end-up enrolling into a mediocre course then you will waste a lot

of your time and sometime even may get bored and discouraged to learn.

That’s why in this article I am going to share some of the best online courses to learn iOS 13 and Swift 5. You can choose any of these courses, my personal favorite is iOS Bootcamp to kick-start your journey.

5 Best iOS and Swift Online Courses for Beginners





The iOS 13 is the latest major release of the iOS mobile operating system

developed by Apple which runs on their iPad and iPhone.



The best thing is that it comes with some really cutting edge technology and API which allows you to create some really impressive and awesome apps like Pokemon Go. The technology I am talking about includes Core ML 2 and ARKit 2, Apple’s





It’s important to choose the course which explains these two key API in

The instructor



which includes your own Pokemon go, a Harry Potter-style Newspaper app

They also provide free graphics and other material worth $5000 which you

would need to create some professional apps and I got all this in just

$13, would you believe that.





Talking about the social proof, the course has got 4.7 ratings from close to

41000 students which are really impressive. In short, the best course to

learn iOS 13 and Swift 5 in-depth and you probably won’t need any more

2. iOS 13 & Swift 5: From Beginner to Paid Professional





Like



Similar to the previous course this will also teach you all the features of iOS

13 like ARKit, Core ML, App Design, but it will also teach you how to

The course will not only help you to get a job as an iOS developer but also

to create your own iPhone and iPad apps to become an app entrepreneur

3. The Complete iOS 12 & Swift Developer Course — Build 28 Apps





Like previous two courses, you will also learn about iOS 12 features, Xcode

10 & Swift 4 to make real iOS 12 apps like Uber and Instagram, with

Core ML & ARKit, the



In short, an awesome course to learn iOS 12 but most of the lessons are from their iOS 11 version and you may find them here and there. Talking about social proof, the course also got on average 4.5 rating from close to 9000 students which is excellent.

4. The 10 Day iPhone App Bootcamp — NEW iOS 12 and Xcode 10

The time condition makes this course really interesting, all you need is 2

to 3 hour daily to work along with the course and in 10 days you will

have your own iOS app in Apple’s app store.





5. iOS 12: Learn to Code & Build Real iOS Apps in Swift



list, this one also teaches Swift 4, XCode 10 and iOS 12. It starts

explaining the basics of Swift 4 programming and then moves to

fundamentals of how to create an app for iOS.



But, it not just covers the basics but also advanced technologies like



This course is co-authored by instructors Caleb Stultz and Jonathan

Burgoyne. Both instructors are very enthusiastic and clear. It is also

professional and you won’t feel bored or went to sleep watching lessons.

Lastly, this course also has on average 4.6 ratings from close to 2000 students which is not bad, given Angela Yu’s iOS Bootcamp course’s popularity.

Closing Notes

Thanks for reading this article so far. You might be thinking that there is so

many stuff to learn, so many courses to join, but you don’t need to

worry.

There is a good chance that you may already know most of the stuff, and there are also a lot of useful free resources which you can use, I have also linked them here and there along with best resources, which are certainly not free, but worth of money.

I am a particular fan of Udemy courses as they are very affordable and provide a lot of values in very small amount, but you are free to choose the course you want.

At the end of the day, you should have enough knowledge and experience about the things mentioned here.

Good luck with your iOS App Development journey! It’s certainly not going to be easy, but by following this roadmap and guide, you are one step closer to becoming the iOS App Developer, you always wanted to be

