Top 5 Computer Vision Annotation Tools for Object Detection

Computer vision is a branch of artificial intelligence that focuses on teaching robots how to interpret data from images, video frames, and other sources properly. In order to make use of computer vision technologies, we generally need to monitor deep learning models using annotated data. We'll need to gather photos containing particular instances of these things and label them if we want to utilize computer vision techniques like object detection on a fresh dataset to identify our unique items. We also need to use computer vision tools like Labellmg and RectLabel.

1. Labellmg

Labellmg is an open-source image processing and annotation labeling tool. It's written in Python and features a QT-based graphical user interface.

It's a simple and free method of labeling photos.

The simplest way to get LabelImg is to use pip, which implies that you're

using Python 3. On your command prompt, type pip3 install. Then type

labelImg at your command prompt to run the application.

For labeling, Labellmg takes VOC XML or YOLO text files. VOC XML is a

more consistent object recognition standard.

2. Computer Vision Annotation Tool (CVAT)

Intel produced the Computer Vision Annotation Tool (CVAT), a free picture

tagging tool. It's also free and open-source. CVAT is an easy-to-use

tool that helps you create bounding boxes and prepare your computer

vision dataset for modeling.

CVAT may also be used as a video annotation tool, as well as for semantic

segmentation, polygon annotations, and other tasks. Although there

are certain disadvantages to the CVAT platform, such as:

• Each user was restricted to 10 tasks.

• The maximum quantity of data that may be uploaded is 500 megabytes.

3. Visual Object Tagging Tool (VOTT)

Using computer vision, the Microsoft team built a visual Object Tagging

Tool (VOTT) to recognize and tag movies and pictures. If your data is

hosted in Azure Blob Storage or you utilize Bing Image Search, you

may use VOTT directly through their website.

The easiest approach to install VoTT locally is to use the

installation packages from each version. Installation packages for

VoTT for Mac OSX, VoTT for Linux, and VoTT for Windows are all

available.

4. Labelme

In 2012, the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory

released Labelme, an open-source annotation library. It can identify,

segment, and categorize objects based on annotations (along with

polygon, circle, line, and point annotations). It also allows you to

make annotations on videos.

The software is cross-platform and runs on Ubuntu, macOS, and Windows

using Qt4 (or Qt5) and Python (2 or 3).

5. RectLabel

RectLabel is an image annotation tool for identifying photos so that bounding box objects may be recognized and segmented. The PASCAL VOC format is supported by Rectlabel. The label dialog can also be customized so that it can be used with attributes.

