Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Questions Asked During Job Interviews

The artificial intelligence (AI) field has been snowballing in the past two decades. To meet its exponential growth, the industry demand for individuals with related tech skills has doubled. According to LinkedIn, the need for experts in AI and machine learning (ML) grew by 74% annually in the past four years. Similarly, Indeed reported that the number of companies seeking talents with AI skills increased by 119% from 2018 to 2019.

Such increase in demand, of course, translates to bigger paychecks. But getting into the AI industry is not easy. Competition is tight, and you need to ace your interview if you want to advance in the hiring process. There are various interesting artificial intelligence questions that helped candidates land jobs. To help you out, we listed five of the top artificial intelligence questions that you may be asked.

5 Artificial Intelligence Questions You Should Know the Answers To

A job in the AI industry requires mad tech skills, but before you can show off your expertise, you’d need to pass the interview first.

1. What is the difference between AI, ML, and deep learning?

Before AI became mainstream, it was, of course, only a concept we all saw in Hollywood movies or read about in science fiction books. As such, to this day, even some techies don’t fully grasp what constitutes AI in the real world.

In fact, many are still confused about the real difference between AI, ML, and deep learning . To start, AI is a field of computer science that deals with incorporating human intelligence into machines. ML is only a subset of AI. It mainly consists of strategies that allow computers to mimic what humans can do. Deep learning, on the other hand, is a subset of ML, which focuses on evolving ML concepts.

2. How can we apply AI?

AI is widely used in many industries, such as manufacturing with cobots, agriculture with smart farming, healthcare with diagnostic wearables, and finance and banking with automated loan approvals.

Potential employers may also ask you about real-world AI applications. Mention noteworthy examples we all see and use every day. One would be Google. The moment you type and search for something on the search engine, AI goes to work to provide you with relevant and timely recommendations, thanks to Google Recommendations AI.

3. How are AI and game theory related?

One of the artificial intelligence questions you may need to answer is its relationship to game theory. Game theory, of course, is applying a mathematical model to establish strategic interactions between different players based on predetermined rules. Answering this question confirms your knowledge of deep learning systems—one of the cornerstones of AI.

Establishing a connection between AI and game theory also highlights your logic and problem-solving capabilities skills, specifically in multi-agent AI environments that require making various AI programs work cohesively to accomplish a goal. Game theory is responsible for making AI systems produce the desired output. Its rationality allows machines to make decisions for the process to continue. This same logic is also applied in generative adversarial networks (GANs)

4. Can AI use be dangerous?

While AI may provide many benefits to different industries, it is not without flaws. AI experts know and understand this. Citing the dangers that AI brings can help your potential employer gauge if you truly understand the technology, including its potential for abuse.

You should know that, like any tool, AI’s usefulness lies in the hands of its users. You can compare AI with a hammer. When used with good intentions, a hammer can do wonderful things like build homes and repair furniture. On the other hand, it can also be used to inflict harm on other people in the hands of the ill-intentioned.

More specifically, you can cite the various ethical considerations related to AI use, such as deepfakes and how they can significantly impact a person’s beliefs and views after consuming content. State the importance of developing AI systems with societal and moral implications in mind to impress your interviewer. Additionally, you can also provide recent examples of algorithmic bias in some well-known AI projects.

5. Will AI change the future?

Most employers want employees who can look ahead. Knowing the impact of AI in the years to come highlights your real understanding of the technology and its applications. Answer this by outlining the changes that AI can bring to people (e.g., job automation ), the society (e.g., diagnostic improvements), and the economy (e.g., the birth of super hubs). Tell the interviewer about future projects you may want to be part of. It will be a plus if the project is one of theirs, of course.

