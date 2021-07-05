Top 5 Anonymity Misconceptions Developers Should Know

Some security concepts seem pretty challenging to understand for a significant part of the population, including technical people.\n\n## 1. You said "IP"?\n\nAs developers, you probably see that word every day.\n\n\\\nThe IP address is the most common way to track people. To browse the web, you need an ISP (internet service provider). The ISP assigns you an IP, a unique ID tied to a real identity.\n\n\\\nIndeed, most of the time, you don't get Internet access without telling the ISP your real name, email address, or current address.\n\n\\\nI know there are differences from one country to another and some ways to circumvent the process. However, it has been working like that for most people in this world for years.\n\n\\\nThe ISP provides Internet access, and it keeps detailed logs of activities. It's a legal duty in many countries. They must keep logs for years. Sometimes those records never expire.\n\n\\\nBesides, most platforms, such as social networks, keep track too. At any given time, if that's required, it's possible to track you down, where you were|are, what you did|do.\n\n\\\nAs a result, it's not surprising that more and more people try to hide their real IP addresses.\n\n\\\nThey also want to hide their traffic from their ISP. That's pretty much what VPN providers provide.\n\n\\\nThe next step is to install [Tor](https://www.torproject.org) if you know what you are doing.\n\n## 2. The number one misbelief: incognito mode is safe\n\nMany browsers now have an "incognito mode". A significant part of people read that at face value.\n\n\\\n> Now I'm incognito, why not watch some prOn\n\n\\\nNeither the HTTPS nor the incognito mode allows for being anonymous. The browser sends unencrypted DNS requests to get the content.\n\n\\\nYour prOn habits are anything but private. The ISP keeps track of that too.\n\n\\\nThe worst-case scenario I've heard about is people connected to Gmail while watching nasty stuff with the incognito mode. What a terrible choice.\n\n\\\nI don't want to insist too much on that prOn topic, but prOn tubes collect highly strategic data for a massive amount of traffic every day.\n\n\\\nYou don't do that business like it's nothing, and for users, browsing those platforms is not without consequences.\n\n\\\nOf course, it's not all about prOn. As developers, we are part of the problem, somehow, as we use telemetry, trackers, fingerprinting techniques, sometimes without always knowing what runs behind the scene.\n\n## 3. The VPN is not the ultimate shield\n\nIn [this post](/en/vpn-myths/), I wrote about VPN and how some companies sell it with fallacious arguments, IMHO.\n\nVPN providers give you some "fake" IP, but it's pretty much the same as with ISPs, especially if they don't have a no-logs policy.\n\n\\\nThere are files somewhere that say what you were doing online at specific timestamps.\n\n\\\nData leaks are not rare with VPN providers, so it's not only about the police investigating your activities. It can be script kiddies too.\n\n## 4. Tor is not invincible\n\n[Tor](https://www.torproject.org/) does a lot of good for so many people all over the world, and it's not just for privacy. It has saved lives, giving some headaches to authorities in dictatorships, but not only.\n\nTor has popularized the concept of "onion routing" describing itself as:\n\n\\\n> the world's strongest tool for privacy and freedom online\n\n\\\nOnion routing consists of encapsulating data in several layers of encryption. Each layer contains the next destination, and each node is only aware of the preceding.\n\n\\\nUnlike with ISPs or VPN providers, you don't have a *man in the middle* that can access everything.\n\n\\\nThat's pretty cool, but even the most robust system can fail, and that already happened. Known techniques, such as *correlation attacks*, have successfully defeated Tor.\n\n\\\nHowever, here that's not my point. The problem is your potential misuse of *Tor Hidden DNS Service*.\n\n\\\nWhile some people use it for valid reasons, such as activism or freedom of speech and privacy, various criminal activities rely on it (almost half of the onion websites).\n\n\\\nUsing Tor is not sufficient to be "incognito"! It's far better than the browser's incognito mode, but still, it might not be the digital safe you think.\n\n\\\nIt's just the first step, and if you don't know what you're doing or how to configure it properly, you will take a dangerous road, exposing yourself to both the police and criminals.\n\n\\\nI'm writing that because I had this conversation with people (different ages, different jobs) that seemed excited with buzz words such as *deep web* or *dark web* and told me they're not fools cause they use Tor.\n\n\\\nIndeed you find pretty much everything on those hidden parts of the web, including detailed documentation about real techniques of hacking, not just proofs of concept.\n\n\\\nBelieve it or not, some people go there for the wrong reasons, but it's not to do illegal stuff. It's curiosity, just for the thrill!\n\n## 5. You are probably not Mr. Robot\n\nI wanted to write that post mainly to discourage hazardous attempts to explore the wrong places, as it can be tempting for any curious developer.\n\n\\\nThe more you read about this topic, the more things get scary. My advice is to be humble, stay safe, learn the risks, and how to use those tools before jumping in.\n\n\\\nSomebody told me there are well-informed people that are willing to teach that. For example, [this PDF is a pretty good introduction](https://anonymousplanet.org/guide.pdf).\n\n## Wrap up\n\nThere are sharp tools to get more privacy, but they are not bulletproof.\n\n\\\nIf you don't know what you are doing, using Tor to browse the dark side of the moon, just for the thrill or actually to do illegal stuff, is a considerable risk.\n\n\n---\n\nFeatured photo by [Loic Leray](https://unsplash.com/@loicleray?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText) on [Unsplash](https://unsplash.com/s/photos/risks?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText).\n\n*Also published on <https://blog.julien-maury.dev/en/developers-anonymity/>.*