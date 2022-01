Top 4 NoSQL DataBases [Infographic]

This is a brief overview and infographic of the most popular NoSQL databases that are worth your notice. Weโ€™ve used all four (MongoDB, Cassandra, Elasticsearch, and Couchbase) in real-time, front-end development. Weโ€™ve included best uses and support from that perspective and the server side.

Written by Anton Shaleynikov

