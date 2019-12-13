Software Testing Companies To Look Out For in 2020 [Top 10]

There is no 100% bug-free software.

No matter how professional you are, it's impossible to develop the perfect application without bugs, but that's something you can aspire to. You should understand that testing the application once before the release is not enough. It is better to start testing software or application as soon as possible in the early stages of development. Thus, you can save money and time to fix bugs.

If you do not have a QA team or software testing department in your company, you need to hire specialists from outside. I hope this article helps you to choose the best software testing company.

Software testing companies can also offer the following services:

Manual and Automated Testing Services for Web applications;

Manual and Automated Testing Services for Mobile applications;

Load, Performance, Stress Testing Services;

etc.

While a decision had not yet been taken, there's something else you should know.

Paying attention only to those aspects which are necessary, you have an opportunity to get a quite complete initial idea about the software testing company, you’d be working with. So I recommend you to put your mind to:

if they have the knowledge of different industry-specific;

experience and skills of the software testing team;

if the company support long-term relationships with their customers;

if the company is complying with stringent timelines and any changes to technology;

what a variety of types of software testing services the company has;

what types of frameworks, technologies, and methods the company uses;

discussing with candidates the strategy and ask them all about software testing and their methods;

how do they approach the issue of security.

The list of top 20 Software Testing Companies:

1) DeviQA - Software Testing Company

DeviQA is an independent software testing company with over 10 years of experience. The company occupies a leading position by customer reviews in the ratings of Clutch and GoodFirms. One of the main features of cooperation with the company is that they are ready to provide free proof of concept for customers to understand the level of the company’s specialists.

There are 3 models of cooperation in the company: dedicated team, time and materials, fixed price for the work on the project.

Founded: 2010

Location: US HQ, Ukraine R&D

Employees: 200+

Software Testing Services:

Automated Testing;

Mobile Testing;

Web Testing;

Performance Testing;

Mobile Automation Testing;

Dedicated QA Team;

Software Testing Consultancy;

QA Outsourcing;

Agile Testing;

Full Cycle Testing;

API Testing;

Functional Testing.

Major Clients: Mimecast, Biznessapps, Sprinklr, WeHeartIt, SoftNas, UBTteam, Connexient, SimplePractise, TechSee, Arkling, Compass (Contactually)

2) TestFort - Full Cycle Testing Services

TestFort QA Lab is an independent company offering quality assurance and software testing services. TestFort has 4 R&D offices. There are 3 business models of cooperation with TestFort: Dedicated Team, Fixed Price, Time and Materials. The pricing policy is based on 3 main principles: transparency, efficiency, and flexibility.

Founded: 2001

Location: Ukraine

Employees: 50–249

Software Testing Services:

Manual Testing: Functional, Regression, UX & Usability, Compatibility, Configuration, Integration, System, Security, Load Testing

Automated Testing: Penetration, Performance;

QA Outsourcing;

QA Consulting.

Website Testing, Web Apps Testing, Desktop Apps Testing, Mobile Apps Testing, IoT Testing, Cloud Solutions Testing, Game Testing, Test Documentation

Major Clients: The Huffington Post, Skype, Distractify, Microsoft, SkyHook, Dashlane, MyFitnessPal, Distractify, Michelin

3) QualityLogic - Independent Leading Software Testing Company

QualityLogic delivers QA services to tech companies in rapidly evolving markets. This is a highly respected testing provider that provides a flexible menu of QA services. Their customers include technology companies in a wide range of industries.

Founded: 1986

Location: US

Employees: 50–249

Software Testing Services:

What We Test : Mobile Apps, Websites and Web Apps, OTT & Streaming Media, Smart Energy Standarts, Big Data Analytics & Telemetry, API testing, Virtual and Augmented Reality Testing, eCommerce, IoT, Print Systems, Fax & Fax over IP testing;

: Mobile Apps, Websites and Web Apps, OTT & Streaming Media, Smart Energy Standarts, Big Data Analytics & Telemetry, API testing, Virtual and Augmented Reality Testing, eCommerce, IoT, Print Systems, Fax & Fax over IP testing; Test Solutions : Functional Testing, Test Automation Services, Usability Testing, Accessibility Testing, Load & Performance Testing, Regression Testing, Exploratory Testing, Interoperability Testing, QA Testing Tools, Agile QA, Test & Technology Training;

: Functional Testing, Test Automation Services, Usability Testing, Accessibility Testing, Load & Performance Testing, Regression Testing, Exploratory Testing, Interoperability Testing, QA Testing Tools, Agile QA, Test & Technology Training; Industries: Retail & eCommerce, Media & Entertainment, Smart Energy, Social & Dating, Marketing & Design, Utilities, Imaging & 3D Printing, Telecommunications, Education & Nonprofits.

Major Clients: Fortune 100 Media Company Fortune 500 Biotech Pharmaceuticals Company Leading Social Relationship Company

4) QATestLab - Quality is a rule

QATestLab is an outsourcing software testing company that provide a full range of software testing services.

QATestLab performs quality control of software products for customers from Europe, America, and Asia.

The portfolio includes a wide variety of testing cases — from online stores to gaming platforms and banking systems. Over the years they have completed more than 3,000 projects!

Founded: 2005

Location: Ukraine

Employees: 50–249

Software Testing Services:

Services : Manual Testing, Test Automation, Test Documentation, Test Management, Consulting, Quality Assurance;

: Manual Testing, Test Automation, Test Documentation, Test Management, Consulting, Quality Assurance; Solutions : Web Application Testing, Mobile Application Testing, Games Testing, IoT Testing, Cloud Solutions Testing, Desktop Applications Testing, Documentation Testing, Independent Testing, Acceptance testing, Regression Testing;

: Web Application Testing, Mobile Application Testing, Games Testing, IoT Testing, Cloud Solutions Testing, Desktop Applications Testing, Documentation Testing, Independent Testing, Acceptance testing, Regression Testing; Industries we serve: Software Development, E-Commerce, Business Solutions, Healthcare, Mobile, Media and Entertainment, Games, Training and Education, Travel and Accommodation

Major Clients: Bosch, Shell, G5 Games, Raven Developers, QARDIO, Playrix, Blazemeter

5) QArea - Quality is a Rule

QArea is a software development & testing company with 18 years of experience. They develop both standard web-based products and complex corporate software solutions. Hundreds of companies have already taken advantages of QArea services to increase productivity, improve key workflows, and digitize their business with non-standard software solutions. The company’s specialists are able to explain to customers every line of code written by them.

QArea provides software development and testing services. The company values ​​clear communication and transparency of cooperation.

Founded: 2001

Location: US, Malta(headquarters), R&D Offices in Ukraine

Employees: 200+

Software Testing Services:

Manual Testing

Automated Testing

Major Clients: Huffington Post, Dashlane, Allwomenstalk, Tunein, SkyHook, Distractify, Avaaz, Beakun, RebelMouse, Perx

6) QAMadness - Offshore Testing Services

QAMadness is a young company that conducts testing of websites and software, writing test documentation, etc. They cooperate with companies in different parts of the world. Their team brings together high-qualified specialists in the field of testing.

Founded: 2008

Location: Lithuania, Ukraine

Employees: 50–249

Software Testing Services:

Services : Web App Testing, Mobile App Testing, Wearables Testing, Manual Testing, Automated Testing, QA Audit & Consulting, Testing Documentation, Desktop App Testing;

: Web App Testing, Mobile App Testing, Wearables Testing, Manual Testing, Automated Testing, QA Audit & Consulting, Testing Documentation, Desktop App Testing; Solutions : Localization testing, cloud testing, non-functional testing, integration testing, load testing, api testing, magento qa, adhoc testing, compatibility testing, end-to-end testing, acceptance testing, regression testing, gui testing, functional testing;

: Localization testing, cloud testing, non-functional testing, integration testing, load testing, api testing, magento qa, adhoc testing, compatibility testing, end-to-end testing, acceptance testing, regression testing, gui testing, functional testing; Industries: E-Commerce, Gaming, Start-up, Business Solutions, Big Data, Blockchain, E-Learning, VR, AR, MR, IoT, Software development.

Major Clients: Above The Fray Design, Inc., Envision Group, DevPocket, Inc., Elgentos, MediaC, Wezz E-Commerce

7) ScienceSoft - Software Testing and QA Services

ScienceSoft is a software development company that provides full-cycle software testing and QA services. With 30 years of experience, the company carries out an impartial quality assessment and effective testing to help its clients deliver high-quality software. ScienceSoft’s ISTQB-certified testing professionals have successfully completed over 400 testing projects in a number of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and banking.

Founded: 1989

Location: HQ in McKinney, Texas

Employees: 550+

Software Testing Services:

Software Testing and QA Services : QA Consulting, QA Outsourcing, Managed Testing, Quality Assessment, Test Automation, Mobile App Testing, Web App Testing, Usability Testing, Functional Testing, Performance Testing, Security Testing.

: QA Consulting, QA Outsourcing, Managed Testing, Quality Assessment, Test Automation, Mobile App Testing, Web App Testing, Usability Testing, Functional Testing, Performance Testing, Security Testing. Solutions : Manual and Automated Testing;

: Manual and Automated Testing; Industries: Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Retail, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Public Sector, Media and Entertainment.

Major Clients: Baxter, PerkinElmer, Chiron Health, RBC Royal Bank, Walmart, Nestle, Leo Burnett, eBay, Viber, NASA.

QA Mentor — is a software testing and quality assurance service provider that offer 50 different types of testing. They use an effective combination of onshore and offshore resources to keep costs low for clients. The mission of the company is: “To provide superior quality assurance and software testing services while treating clients and employees with total professionalism and respect.

Founded: 2010

Location: US

Employees: 50–249

Core QA Services : Manual Test Design & Execution Services, QA Performance & Capacity Planning Services, QA Performance Engineering & Optimization Services, Security Testing Services, QA Recruitment & Staffing Services, QA Lab Compatibility Services;

: Manual Test Design & Execution Services, QA Performance & Capacity Planning Services, QA Performance Engineering & Optimization Services, Security Testing Services, QA Recruitment & Staffing Services, QA Lab Compatibility Services; Unique QA Services : QA Candidate Interview Assessment Services, Advisory Support Subscription Services, Application Architecture Inspection Services, QA Environment Management Services, TDM Services, Static Testing & Inspection Artifacts Services, Testing in Your Time Zone Services, Data Warehouse and ETL Testing Services;

: QA Candidate Interview Assessment Services, Advisory Support Subscription Services, Application Architecture Inspection Services, QA Environment Management Services, TDM Services, Static Testing & Inspection Artifacts Services, Testing in Your Time Zone Services, Data Warehouse and ETL Testing Services; On-Demand QA Services : Test Design, Testing Executions, QA Manager, Crowdsourced Testing, Regression Testing Execution, QA Technical Writing, Free Website Verification;

: Test Design, Testing Executions, QA Manager, Crowdsourced Testing, Regression Testing Execution, QA Technical Writing, Free Website Verification; Strategic QA Services : Agile QA Services, QA Audit & Process Improvement, TCOE Establishment, Test Cases Coverage Review Services;

: Agile QA Services, QA Audit & Process Improvement, TCOE Establishment, Test Cases Coverage Review Services; Automation QA Services : QA Automation Tool Expert Services, Test Automation Framework Design Services

: QA Automation Tool Expert Services, Test Automation Framework Design Services BPM Services : Business Analysis & Requirement Engineering Services, Business Assurance Testing Service, Business Analysis CoE Establishment Services.

: Business Analysis & Requirement Engineering Services, Business Assurance Testing Service, Business Analysis CoE Establishment Services. QA Solutions : E-Commerce, E-Learning, Finance & Banking, Gaming, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Mobile & Wireless, Social Media Web 2.0, Travel & Leisure.

: E-Commerce, E-Learning, Finance & Banking, Gaming, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Mobile & Wireless, Social Media Web 2.0, Travel & Leisure. Test Coverage: Functional and Non-Functional Testing Services.

Major Clients: HSBC, Citi, AFEX, Solbright, ShoCase, Supplified, ZYTO, BWell, PCG Education, Game Cloud, Legacy Shield

9) QASource - Quality That Creates Value

QASource is a QA & Software Testing Company that provides all types of software testing, the company is located in California. QASource delivers high-quality QA outsourcing services using a hybrid onsite-offshore model that combines offshore technical talent with U.S. management and QA engineers embedded in their clients’ engineering departments — enabling their customers to avoid the risks that often accompany a remote testing team.

Founded: 2002

Location: US

Employees: 250–999

Software Testing Services:

Services : Automation Testing, Manual Testing, API Testing, Mobile QA, Security Testing, Performance Testing, QA Analysis;

: Automation Testing, Manual Testing, API Testing, Mobile QA, Security Testing, Performance Testing, QA Analysis; Industries: Cyber Security, Legal, Healthcare, Financial, Collaboration, Retail, Startup, Media Streaming, Construction, SaaS.

Major Clients: IBM, Looksmart, Luxotica, NewCars.com, Oracle, Target



10) 10) A1QA - Software Testing Company from Belarus

A1QA — a division of Itransition was founded in 2003 as an independent supplier of software quality assurance company. The company provides full-cycle testing services, including test automation and quality control outsourcing.

Founded: 2002

Location: US (headquarters), offices in the UK, the Netherlands, and Eastern Europe

Employees: 700+

Software Testing Services:

Services : Consulting, Full-Cycle Testing, Dedicated QA Team, Test Automation, Web App Testing, Mobile App Testing, Pre-certification Testing, Documentation Services.

: Consulting, Full-Cycle Testing, Dedicated QA Team, Test Automation, Web App Testing, Mobile App Testing, Pre-certification Testing, Documentation Services. Solutions: Functional Testing, Performance Testing, Security Testing, Usability Testing, Compatibility Testing, Localization Testing.

Major Clients: Adidas, Kaspersky Lab, Expedia, Qiwi, Telekom Austria Group

**Companies have been sorted by number and quality of reviews over the past year.

How to choose the best software testing company

Another crucial factor in choosing the best software company is reviews. You can find reviews from real customers and clients on the websites of:

Clutch;

GoodFirms;

SoftwareTestingHelp.

Especially check out the first website – Clutch. Publishing review there is not the easiest task. Their representative calls and take an interview with clients over the phone and only then publish the review. You can really trust this source of information.

Finally, in conclusion, after you have implemented all the recommendations, make a shortlist of suitable candidates, and interviewing them. Ask them about their experience, case studies, working process, and QA team. Are they acceptable? Do they still suit to achieving your business purposes? Pick up the one that really does. I hope my recommendations and list of the best software companies were useful for you.









