Top 10 Sites To Post Remote Jobs for Free

The best things in life are (supposed to be) free. That just couldn’t be truer for our new (post) pandemic world, which is grasping at straws, such as working-from-home and remote jobs, to save our economy.

The first remote business step is the most important one. It’d be great if you could make sure it’s free. I’m talking about posting remote jobs for free.

Business owners, entrepreneurs, and especially startup founders should be able to post jobs for free. That’s the best way to set the remote work industry in motion.

It sounds fair, doesn’t it? First, we have to do some work and make some money to take the money, in the first place. Right?

So, let’s see where you can post remote jobs for free:

Old is gold, but to be honest, there’s a catch about posting jobs on Craigslist. All craigslist postings are free, except for: Job postings in US and selected CA areas—$10-75 (fee varies by area). Does it mean that “international” and remote job postings are free? Well, this is something you will have to find out on your own.

Glassdoor lets you post up to 10 jobs free for 7 days, which is plenty of time to meet some of our 50M monthly job seeking users. I can’t argue with that. You should also know that it’s been a year since Glassdoor announced a partnership with its sister company Indeed “to provide new offerings to help employers attract, recruit and hire quality talent more efficiently.”

Does it mean that it’s free to post jobs free on Indeed too? You can “post jobs for free and appear in general search results,” but you can also “sponsor your jobs for as little as $5/day to attract candidates faster.” So, it’s up to you to decide how you are going to post jobs on Glassdoor, and Indeed included.

Here’s the thing about posting jobs on Facebook. As long as you are not using the “boost” option, you can “technically” post a job for free. How? Well, you post a “regular” post. Now, this choice only makes sense if you have a respectable number of followers on Facebook. Otherwise, you have to sponsor your job post, so it reaches out to your target audience of the best potential candidates.

What I just wrote about Facebook applies to LinkedIn too, when it comes to posting jobs for free. So, you are free to post a job description in your LinkedIn profile feed for free. Again, it all comes down to your power of reaching out to as many people as possible based on the number of followers of your LinkedIn profile. The other option is to hit the upper right corner of your LinkedIn account where it says “Work,” and choose “Post a job” from a list of options classified as “Visit More LinkedIn Products.”

Is it free to post jobs on Google? Yes, it is. Don’t worry because there’s no catch 22. However, I have to be totally honest because I did my homework research for this article thoroughly and fairly. So, when I say, it’s free to post a job somewhere, there shouldn’t be - but. This also means that we have to be perfectly clear about what it means when I say - free. Are we talking only about money or time, as well, because we all know that - time is money? What does this simple fact have to do with posting jobs on Google?

Posting jobs on Google is free for everyone. You just need to structure the underlying HTML of your job postings so that they can be indexed by Google for Jobs. Or, another simpler option is that you can post your jobs on 3rd party job posting platforms that Google for Jobs has already indexed. This is a lovely and useful quote, but it doesn’t tell the whole truth. The question Can I post a job for free? Crops up again.

The short answer is yes. The longer answer is: be sure to take into consideration the time required to coordinate with your developer and your developer’s time.

If you have time to spare then posting remote jobs on Google is free for you. Otherwise, you have to make sure that you’re doing your Google math right.

We do not believe in charging for job postings, or access to universities, so there is no cost associated. Don’t you love it when they put it like this, plain and simple? I sure thing do because it makes a long story short about posting jobs on Handshake.

There are over 2,000,000 active candidates looking for jobs on AngelList Talent, and connecting with them by posting a job is completely free. AngelList has been around for quite some time: for more than a decade, give it or take. And, it’s great that they haven’t changed their policy when it comes to posting jobs for free.

Is it free to post jobs on PostJobFree dot com? This may sound like an unnecessary question, but hear me out. I think that you should be extra careful when you’re using the magic word - free.

While I did my research, here’s is what I stumbled upon: PostJobFree offers unlimited free job postings, but employers pay for promoted jobs and full access to resume contacts.

Even if you put it this way, it still sounds fair. You want to post a job for free, you’re good to go. You want to do something extra about it, then you have to pay to get and do it. Again, fair enough.

Hubstaff Talent is an open book when it comes to the job posting process. In their own words, there are “no fees, no markups, no middlemen.” How’s that even possible?

Well, Hubstaff leaves it up to clients and freelancers to take care of all work-and-payment-related things themselves. Hubstaff Talent makes money if you decide to use their time and activity tracking solutions. Here’s an overview of what their tools can do for you.

It is free to post jobs on goLance. But, here’s the thing with posting jobs on freelance platforms.

They all say it’s free to post a job, which can be true. However, right after you do so, you enter into the fine print territory.

This means that you will have to pay for payment processing fees and membership fees to post as many jobs as you need, and get the work done the way you want it. goLance is the only one I found where everything is actually free for clients.

Conclusions Without Illusions:

I already told you how I feel when I say the word “free” anywhere online. I’m pretty sure that I’m not the only one who feels the same way. That’s why I made sure that a list I shared with you has value because it’s thoroughly researched and verified. If something is free then it should be free without quote marks, “buts,” or fine print to follow.

There are many things that are free, and unfortunately worthless. Being able to post a remote job for free isn’t one of those things. We need to know where we can post remote jobs free, so we can fight the pandemic back. Someone has to take the first step, so we can start rebuilding and recovering. Let’s make sure that this first step is free - for real.

