Top 10 On-Demand IT Certifications With Highest Pay: 2020 Edition

Siva Prasad Padhy

Information Technology (IT) certification can enrich your IT career and pave the way for a profitable way. As the demand for IT professionals increases, let's look at 10 high-paying certifications. The technology landscape is constantly changing and the demand for information technology certification is also getting higher. Popular areas of IT include networking, cloud computing, project management, and security. Eighty percent of IT professionals say certification is useful for careers and the challenge is to identify areas of interest. Let's take a look at the certifications that are most needed and the salaries that correspond to them.

Key insights on Top 10 IT On-Demand Certifications with highest pay in 20-21 digital landscape

Cloud computing certification

Over the past few years, cloud computing has grown to a rapid lying level, becoming an important source of information for many IT companies around the world. As a result, all IT companies are willing to migrate to this technology. Today, the demand for IT professionals with proven cloud computing skills is increasing.

Besides, 40% of companies have difficulty obtaining qualified employees. This is a great opportunity for professionals who can gain certification and demonstrate their knowledge. Some of this year's best certifications are AWS Certified Solution Architects, Microsoft Certified Solutions Experts, Google Professional Cloud Architects, and Cloud Security Certifications.

Prerequisites:

Get a good understanding of the cloud solutions provided by AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. Hands-on experience with error-free, affordable systems designed in AWS Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. Expertise in deploying and maintaining cloud solutions Network, database, compute, and storage services expertise

Learn about some of the available opportunities for cloud computing experts, including cloud engineers, cloud architects, cloud system administrators, and cloud software developers. The average salary of those who receive these certifications is about $142,000 per year.

Top companies such as IBM, Microsoft, VMware, and Amazon are looking for the highest paid qualified employees.



Project management Certification

Project management certification is in great demand in today's IT market. This is considered as one of the most important tasks across the industry to get certified. Providing successful projects as an organization, not as individuals, requires special skills.

There is a wide range of project management certifications in the market to determine your expertise. They are certified scrum masters, six sigma green belts, project management experts, PRINCE2. There are several prerequisites to get these certifications.

Prerequisites:

A second or associate's degree is mandatory. You must work in the area of project management for at least three years. Good leadership and communication skills

These certifications can hit your resume and give you a good raise. Certified project management specialists have annual salaries of between $100,000 and $150,000. Below is a list of companies that pay the highest compensation to certified officials, such as IBM, LOREAL, Intel, Microsoft, and Dell.



Artificial intelligence certification:

Today, the IT world is focusing on artificial intelligence because of its unique capabilities. In short, artificial intelligence is basically building smart machines. As we know, the technology sounds really complex. However, the salaries of AI architects may force them to learn this technology.

According to Stephen Hawking, 'the success of artificial intelligence is going to be the greatest appearance in human history', which is very real and true enough.

The role of AI Architects is to develop complex AI solutions tailored to the needs of customers. So, you need to do a good job in the background of mathematics and statistics. We need to acquire good practical knowledge of a technology related to AI, such as deep learning and machine learning.

The average salary for a certified person is between $140,000 and $150,000 per year.



Prerequisites:

Developing AI solutions. Developing a complex AI architecture. Advice on the best AI solution for your customers. Algorithmic Anatomy Knowledge. A 2-4 year real-time experience is critical.



Data Science Certification:

Data Science is a very popular career choice. The role of a data scientist is to build, install, test, and monitor data management systems. To become a data scientist expert, you must have six basic and extensive components of data science. These are the expertise of statistics, programming, big data, data visualization, machine learning, and domains.

If you are one of the IT professionals who are always looking for the next big thing in your career, data science is the best technology. Here are some important certifications, including application AI - deep learning, big data certification, machine learning engineers, and data analysts.

You can also use some of the available job profiles, including data engineers, data scientists, data analysts, and data architects. The average annual salary of these certified persons is $140,000 per annum. Here, we will introduce some of the top companies that pay the highest wages, such as Certifiers, IBM, Google, Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, ABB, etc.

Prerequisites:

You need knowledge of SAS. You need good programming skills. The ability to design, develop, and run solutions for business problems. The ability to clean up, manipulate, organize, and visualize results. You need the basics and implementation of machine learning algorithms. Predict, predict, and drive data-driven business decisions.



DevOps Certification

DevOps is a common new idea in the IT field, and more and more organizations are taking steps to take advantage of DevOps processes and practices. There is a notable vulnerability between the interest of the DevOps certified expert and the accessibility of the DevOps expert required. IT professionals can take advantage of this great opportunity by completing DevOps certification and approving the features of the DevOps series.

This guarantees and guarantees better employment options.

DevOps is an ongoing method that includes many common tools such as Docker, Puppet, Chef, Jenkins, Salt Stack, Kubernetes, git, and more. Apart from these, this is the new AWS DevOps authentication. DevOps is the most demanding technology in the IT market with the highest annual wages.

The average salary of DevOps engineers is about $130k-$150k per year. DevOps engineers are responsible for designing infrastructure, shell scripts in PHP/Python/Ruby/Perl, and integrated cloud services for automation.

Prerequisites:

1-3 years of industry experience. Learn about the DevOps lifecycle and key DevOps tools. Powerful technical skills for IT management Cloud Automation Experience Programming knowledge DevOps and Real-Time Experience Expertise on The Cloud Platform

If you become a DevOps certified engineer, you may be able to work for one of the multinational companies, such as IBM, DELL, CISCO, and Wipro. The following job profiles are available for DevOps, including DevOps engineers, DevOps system administrators, DevOps managers, and DevOps architects.



Big Data Certification:

Big Data is a large amount of data that cannot be stored or processed by traditional methods within a specified time. It's important to choose a big data certification that suits your career aspirations. The career paths available in big data include data architects, business analysts, data engineers, developers, data scientists, and database administrators.

The big data audience is AN IT professional with a background in data mining, business intelligence, analytics, and data management. By thumb, big data has an average personal salary of $95,000 or more, ranging from $130,000 to $175,000 for senior data scientists.

Here are some of the certifications available:

Cloudera:

CCA Data Analyst CCA Administrator CCA Spark and Hador Op Developer

Horton Engineering:

HDP Apache Spark Developer Horton Engineering Certification Association HDP Certified Developer Big Data Hadoop

Prerequisites:

You need the knowledge to develop Hadoop data engineering solutions on related platforms. You need to understand the basics of the Horton Engineering Data Platform and Hadoop Systems, Cloudera, and CDH. We must have working knowledge on impala and its related technologies along with Hadoop HDFS, Sqoop, MapReduce, Hive, YARN, Apache Spark. SQL knowledge and ETL are added as an advantage.

CRM certification:

CRM or customer relationship management is a strategic approach that puts customers at the heart of their business. Customer relationships are an important part of the business, so people want to find the best way. First, Salesforce offers three certifications. They are:

Sales Team Manager Salesforce Platform Developer Salesforce Platform Application Generator

It also has sap CRM certifications provided by SAP companies. This certification combines educational courses and hands-on experience to help you prepare for the certification exam. Microsoft Dynamics CRM is designed to help you learn and learn the concepts of being a Salesforce Administrator and a Salesforce platform developer.

Prerequisites:

The power of Java - Front-end technology requires Html5 & JavaScript. You must master the programming of C# and .NET. A good understanding of MySQL, Rest, and Soap APIs Be familiar with customer relationship management tools. The average annual salary of those who receive these certifications is $135,000.



CEH (Certified Ethical Hacker):

Ethical hackers, also known as white hat hackers, interpret personal or corporate hacking and are called 'black hat hackers' who can exploit errors, vulnerabilities, and threats that can occur in system security.

The Certified Ethical Hacking (CEH) assignment provided by EC-Council shows that they have the content they need to discover PC framework vulnerabilities and avoid hacking. 'Ethical programmers' is to take advantage of their indistinguishable abilities to learn from Wendi programmers and create security efforts to instate potential attacks.

Often, organizations require a programmer's thought process to discover the shortcomings of PC frameworks and systems. There are few requirements for fixing security vulnerabilities and countering potential hazards in learning.

If we do not protect the shape of the system, black hat hackers, organizations, and individuals may suffer significant losses. Looking for certified ethical hackers to get rid of these organizations, the maximum annual income is $87,315 and $106,375.

Ethical hacking courses are very popular among IT professionals and have countless advantages and benefits associated with it.



Network Certification

The need for network engineers is endless. The following are certifications in four key areas, from entry-level to expert level: Cisco Certified Network Assistant, Cisco Certified Network Professional, and Cisco Certified Internet Specialist to become expert network engineers.

Cisco Certified Network Associate(CCNA): It is a Beginner-level certification in a number of areas, including CCNA cloud, collaboration, data center, industry, and design.

CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional): This is a professional-level certification. After completing CCNP routing and switching, users demonstrate the talent needed for large-scale business tasks, such as support engineers, network engineers, system engineers, network engineers, and system professionals.

CCIE: Cisco Certified Internet Specialists (CCIE Confirmation) are the professional validation of advanced systems management experts who configure, assemble, execute, maintain, and investigate complex organizational foundations. The CCIE certification program is divided into six separate deployments or tracks: Collaboration, Data Center, Design, Security, Wireless, and Service Providers.

Wireshark Certified Network Analyst: Transforms into a Wireshark Certified Network Analyst and authorizes the ability to use Wireshark to perform network analysis for forensic and communication troubleshooting.

Completing Wireshark certification also demonstrates the experience of investigating, simplifying, and verifying systems that rely on evidence obtained by breaking down traffic captured by Wireshark.

This demonstrates your trend in TCP/IP arrangement switching and complements CISP, CCIE, CompTIA network, and other industry certifications.

Prerequisites:

System cloud network knowledge and its installation, work, and maintenance. To provide the best performance, we ensure the integrity of the highly available network infrastructure. Design system configuration, installation system description, and application system standards You should also learn how to perform disaster recovery operations and how to protect your data, hardware, and software from threats.

Network professional work profiles are network administrators, network specialists, network architects, and network engineers. Once certified, the average annual salary is between $100,000 and $112,000. Companies such as Cisco, IBM, Microsoft, AWS, and Oracle are eagerly looking for these certified people.

Business Intelligence

Business intelligence is delivering reliable information about the right people at the right time, intending to make better decisions faster. To achieve this correctly, BI collects data, builds it, and presents it as an improved business decision because it requires methods and procedures to translate the data into information.

Decision-makers at all levels of the organization need to accurately query business information to clean up operational intelligence and insights to make effective and strategic decisions. Tableau, Business Intelligence, Qliksense, and SAS are ideal for any qualification, from business analysts to corporate executives. Career BI professionals have annual salaries of about $100,000 to $130,000. At this point, any company hired in this area will give some examples to Deloitte, IQVIA, ORACLE, IBM, Accenture, and soon.

Prerequisites for Certification:

Gain an in-depth understanding of BI tools such as Tableau, PowerBI, QlikView, and SAS. Use SAS visual analysis to analyze and manipulate data items. Have a correct understanding of database-related topics. Good search language Data Warehouse, ETL, and front-end development skills. 1-3 years of domain-specific Industry knowledge is required.

