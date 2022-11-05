Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    THE STICK OF THE ROCKETby@hgwells

    THE STICK OF THE ROCKET

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    That evening I talked with my uncle in the Hardingham for the last time. The atmosphere of the place had altered quite shockingly. Instead of the crowd of importunate courtiers there were just half a dozen uninviting men, journalists waiting for an interview. Ropper the big commissionaire was still there, but now indeed he was defending my uncle from something more than time-wasting intrusions. I found the little man alone in the inner office pretending to work, but really brooding. He was looking yellow and deflated.

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - THE STICK OF THE ROCKET
    writing#novel#fiction#hackernoon-books
    H.G. Wells HackerNoon profile picture

    @hgwells

    H.G. Wells

    Receive Stories from @hgwells

    react to story with heart
    H.G. Wells HackerNoon profile picture
    by H.G. Wells @hgwells.English novelist, journalist, sociologist, and historian best known for such science fiction novels as The Time Machine.
    Encyclopedia Me
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    THE CASE OF THE WIFE AND MOTHER
    Published at Jan 20, 2023 by hgwells #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    LOOKING EASTWARD
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by lewiscarroll #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    WHITE ANTS
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #classic-adventure-novel
    Article Thumbnail
    GALLIA’S GOVERNOR GENERAL
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    What was now happening in their country?
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    PUDD’NHEAD WILSON DRAMATIZED
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by twain #non-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa