    Tom's trial would begin

    Tom’s trial would begin

    It is often the case that the man who can’t tell a lie thinks he is the best judge of one.—Pudd’nhead Wilson’s Calendar. October 12, the Discovery. It was wonderful to find America, but it would have been more wonderful to miss it.—Pudd’nhead Wilson’s Calendar. The town sat up all night to discuss the amazing events of the day and swap guesses as to when Tom’s trial would begin. Troop after troop of citizens came to serenade Wilson, and require a speech, and shout themselves hoarse over every sentence that fell from his lips—for all his sentences were golden, now, all were marvelous. His long fight against hard luck and prejudice was ended; he was a made man for good.
    writing #novel #literary-fiction #books
    Mark Twain

    American writer, humorist, entrepreneur, publisher, and lecturer.

