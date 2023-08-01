Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    TOMMY MAKES A DISCOVERYby@agathachristie

    TOMMY MAKES A DISCOVERY

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    For a moment or two they stood staring at each other stupidly, dazed with the shock. Somehow, inexplicably, Mr. Brown had forestalled them. Tommy accepted defeat quietly. Not so Julius. “How in tarnation did he get ahead of us? That’s what beats me!” he ended up. Tommy shook his head, and said dully: “It accounts for the stitches being new. We might have guessed....” “Never mind the darned stitches. How did he get ahead of us? We hustled all we knew. It’s downright impossible for anyone to get here quicker than we did. And, anyway, how did he know? Do you reckon there was a dictaphone in Jane’s room? I guess there must have been.” But Tommy’s common sense pointed out objections. “No one could have known beforehand that she was going to be in that house—much less that particular room.”
    featured image - TOMMY MAKES A DISCOVERY
    #mystery-novel#detective-fiction
    Agatha Christie HackerNoon profile picture

    @agathachristie

    Agatha Christie

    Receive Stories from @agathachristie

    react to story with heart
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Girl with the Anxious Eyes
    Published at Jul 22, 2023 by agathachristie #detective-fiction-novel
    Article Thumbnail
    Decision of the Combat
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by carlvonclausewitz #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    THE SUBMARINE COAL-MINES
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    IN WHICH PHILEAS FOGG ENGAGES IN A DIRECT STRUGGLE WITH BAD FORTUNE
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    THE SEA MONSTER
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    The Shame of Judge Driscoll
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by twain #novel
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa