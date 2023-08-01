TOMMY MAKES A DISCOVERY

Too Long; Didn't Read For a moment or two they stood staring at each other stupidly, dazed with the shock. Somehow, inexplicably, Mr. Brown had forestalled them. Tommy accepted defeat quietly. Not so Julius. “How in tarnation did he get ahead of us? That’s what beats me!” he ended up. Tommy shook his head, and said dully: “It accounts for the stitches being new. We might have guessed....” “Never mind the darned stitches. How did he get ahead of us? We hustled all we knew. It’s downright impossible for anyone to get here quicker than we did. And, anyway, how did he know? Do you reckon there was a dictaphone in Jane’s room? I guess there must have been.” But Tommy’s common sense pointed out objections. “No one could have known beforehand that she was going to be in that house—much less that particular room.”