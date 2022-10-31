Tokenized Real Estate: How Asset Tokenization is Revolutionizing The Real Estate Industry

Too Long; Didn't Read

Company Mentioned

Tokenization of assets on the blockchain has already gained a lot of traction not only in asset management but also in different markets by ensuring that they are safer and more democratic. The global tokenization market is estimated to grow to US$5.6 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0% during the forecast period. The idea behind the tokenization of real estate assets involves creating virtual tokens that are generally linked to the value of the physical asset, thus representing a fractional share of ownership stake.