Token Vesting: The Ultimate Guide to Establish Vesting For Tokenomics
The term “vesting” is originated from the Latin word ‘vestire.’ It is being widely used by companies and entrepreneurs nowadays. It usually introduces when a company issues stocks, coins or tokens at a time. In traditional finance, some companies also offer equity to their employees. As blockchain is relatively a new technology, it requires sufficient time to build and deliver something, and hence, it requires patience and vesting does it well.