Token Daily Capital Newsletter # 6

IN BITCOIN

⚡️ Bitcoin's next technical leap Will likely either be soft-forked in or will be a Bitcoin upgrade that imports the UTXO set

⚡️ Lndmon

You can now export and visualize metrics from your lnd node thanks to Bitcoin/Lightning developer Valentine Wallace. Lndmon is a drop-in monitoring solution for your lnd node. The tool also allows routing node operators to monitor the activity of their channels, relative fee levels in the network, and more.



Who knows, once Lightning channels are uncapped and users can lock in more BTC, there might be a small window of time where you can turn a decent profit by detecting poorly routed (high-fee) channels and offering a slightly cheaper alternative.





IN ETHEREUM

🔹 Metamask Delivers its Mobile App Beta

Nine months after their announcement at Devcon4, Metamask has



🔹 EIP-2025 Controversy As Ethereum developers start to review the different proposals to improve the Ethereum protocol (EIPs) for the upcoming Istanbul hard fork, one proposal,



🔹 Privacy on Ethereum

There seems to be a new wave of privacy features and tools coming to Ethereum. In addition to the Heiswap Ethereum mixer that launched on testnet a couple of weeks ago, a new mixer called Tornado.Cash was just

Privacy Coins

🔹 The Z/Y-Cash friendly split The Zcash community witnessed a friendly network split to create a new currency called



The split-off YEC coin started trading on a small number of exchanges and is currently below $4 (compared to ~$70 ZEC price).



Read of the Day

📚 A Mega-thread on Blockchain Analysis Tools As the use-cases of cryptocurrencies grow, the generated data grows as well and at a much faster rate. An increasing number of tools is available to help analyze that data to obtain meaningful insights. Anthony Sassano curated a



THOUGHT OF THE DAY

Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) offer an innovative organizational structure whereby structure, governance, and operations are hardcoded into a smart contract. A DAO is governed by its shareholders that abide by a set of rules, and there isn’t a central authority that controls the organization.



DAOs decrease coordination costs and circumvent most bottlenecks that exist in hierarchical organizations today. For example, most decision-making processes/ideas are controlled by key managers within a traditional organization. But innovative ideas and decisions also come from lower-ranking employees, though they often don't make it far.





Enter MolochDAO



MolochDAO is a grant-coordinating decentralized system that allocates and funds areas of development for Ethereum. It was developed to coordinate decision-making processes so that funds could be allocated quickly in areas of need. In order to join MolochDAO, you need to be invited by an existing DAO member. The members will then review your background, reputation, and other metrics to see if the potential member could be resourceful for the overall group. Once voted-in you contribute capital which gives a number of shares in the DAO. The shares enable all members the ability to propose, vote for proposals or leave the DAO by self-destructing its shares. Once a funding proposal is accepted, it receives shares in the DAO that can be immediately converted into ETH. Essentially, MolochDAO collapses an organization into a singular decision-making process while incentivizing its members to enter and leave efficiently.



Could MolochDAO enable Ethereum to move faster?



