Today has been a day of folly, stupidity, and ineptness

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byFyodor Dostoyevsky@dostoyevsky

A Russian novelist, short story writer, essayist, and journalist.

May 28th, 2023
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It is dreadful, my Barbara—it is simply dreadful!

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For Awhile A Very Obscure One

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Fyodor Dostoyevsky@dostoyevsky

A Russian novelist, short story writer, essayist, and journalist.

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writing#novel#fiction#hackernoon-books#project-gutenberg#books#fyodor-dostoyevsky#ebooks#the-gambler

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