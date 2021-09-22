the inevitable rise of the player owned game economy

323 reads

Gamers forked out $54 billion on in-game content last year, and this figure is expected to reach $74.4 billion by 2025. Gamers seeking independence from centralised virtual worlds. Blockchains serve as the stage that gives us an entirely new perspective on how we approach gaming. The next generation of gamers want the freedom that comes with decentralised games built on the blockchain, and they will follow the developers and companies who give it to them into whichever decentralised world their game masters take them.