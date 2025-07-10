Tired of Overkill HTTP Tools? Try CyberPost Instead

by lazJuly 10th, 2025
CyberPost is a lightweight, offline HTTP request tool for bug bounty hunters and security researchers. No backend, no logs — just pure, local testing.

As a bug bounty hunter and occasional CTF player, I often need to simulate HTTP requests quickly, safely, and without exposing data to third-party servers.

Most people use tools like Postman, Insomnia, or curl. They’re great — but sometimes they’re overkill, or just not usable in highly restricted environments.

The Problem

As a security researcher and bug bounty hunter, I often needed a single, lightweight tool that would allow me to simulate raw HTTP requests directly in the browser — with no backendno logs, and no internet connection.

I wanted something that works 100% offline, requires zero dependencies, and gives me full control over crafting requests.

Manually copying and pasting curl commands or switching between multiple tools just to test a webhook or endpoint felt inefficient and tedious.

More importantly, I needed to be able to:

  • Modify request headers freely without limitations.
  • Switch between methods (GETPOST, etc.) instantly.
  • Quickly decode or encode payloads on the fly.

So I decided to build something that includes everything I personally needed, all in one interface.

Built-In Tools That Help in Real-World Pentesting

To streamline security testing, I added a dedicated Tools section that includes:

Encoding and Decoding Tools

Quick, browser-native conversions for common data formats:

  • ✅ Base64 encode/decode
  • ✅ URL encode/decode
  • ✅ HTML entity encode/decode
  • ✅ JWT decoder with structured output

Payload Generator

A curated set of ready-to-use payloads to test various security flaws within seconds:

  • XSS (Cross-Site Scripting)
  • SQL Injection
  • Command Injection
  • LFI (Local File Inclusion)
  • SSRF (Server-Side Request Forgery)
  • RCE (Remote Code Execution)
  • SSTI (Server-Side Template Injection)
  • XXE (XML External Entity)
  • CRLF Injection
  • JSON Injection
  • Host Header Injection
  • Windows-specific LFI payloads

These payloads are immediately accessible and can be dropped into your request body or parameters, saving time during recon and testing.

The Solution: CyberPost

To solve these limitations, I created CyberPost — a lightweight, browser-based HTTP testing tool designed specifically for security researchers, bug bounty hunters, and developers who need full control in isolated environments.

Here’s what makes CyberPost stand out:

  • 🌐 No backend required: All operations happen locally in your browser. No data is sent externally. No telemetry. No tracking.
  • 📴 Works fully offline: You can simply open the HTML file — even in an air-gapped or restricted environment — and send raw HTTP requests to local services or targets.
  • 🧰 Fully customizable: Modify request method, headers, and body as needed. Add tokens, tweak content types, simulate custom clients — it’s all in your hands.
  • 🧪 Made for security testing: Whether you’re testing webhooks, fuzzing an API endpoint, or mimicking mobile app behavior, CyberPost gives you the flexibility and privacy to do it fast and locally.
  • 🧠 Built-in Tools section: Encode/decode Base64, URL strings, JWTs, HTML entities — right in the same interface.
  • 💣 One-click payload injection: Access a curated list of preloaded security payloads (XSS, SQLi, RCE, SSRF, etc.) for instant vulnerability testing.

CyberPost was built out of necessity — now it’s open source and ready for the community.

Here’s what it looks like:

Final Thoughts

CyberPost was born out of necessity — not as a replacement for full-featured tools like Postman, but as a focused alternative for environments where simplicity, privacy, and full offline control are essential. If you often work in isolated labsair-gapped systems, or just need a lightweight utility that gets out of your way and lets you test raw HTTP requests fast, I invite you to give CyberPost a try.

It’s open source, self-contained, and built with the needs of real-world security researchers in mind.

🔗 GitHub: https://github.com/lfillaz/CyberPost

🔗 CyberPost available on Firefox Add-ons Store! https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/cyberpost-lab/
🔗CyberPost available on the Chrome Web Store!https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/cyberpost-lab/kdogkalclfcnhknehcpghfkjjlcfnhle

About Author

laz HackerNoon profile picture
laz@hacker98142965
Hi im laz
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imgcybersecurity#cybersecurity#offline-http-request-tool#bug-bounty-testing-tool#lightweight-http-client#local-http-testing-tool#http-testing-browser-tool#no-backend-http-tool#browser-based-http-tester

