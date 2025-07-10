Tired of Overkill HTTP Tools? Try CyberPost Instead

As a bug bounty hunter and occasional CTF player, I often need to simulate HTTP requests quickly, safely, and without exposing data to third-party servers.

Most people use tools like Postman, Insomnia, or curl. They’re great — but sometimes they’re overkill, or just not usable in highly restricted environments.

The Problem

As a security researcher and bug bounty hunter, I often needed a single, lightweight tool that would allow me to simulate raw HTTP requests directly in the browser — with no backend, no logs, and no internet connection.

I wanted something that works 100% offline, requires zero dependencies, and gives me full control over crafting requests.

Manually copying and pasting curl commands or switching between multiple tools just to test a webhook or endpoint felt inefficient and tedious.

More importantly, I needed to be able to:

Modify request headers freely without limitations.

without limitations. Switch between methods ( GET , POST , etc.) instantly.

, , etc.) instantly. Quickly decode or encode payloads on the fly.

So I decided to build something that includes everything I personally needed, all in one interface.

To streamline security testing, I added a dedicated Tools section that includes:

Quick, browser-native conversions for common data formats:

✅ Base64 encode/decode

✅ URL encode/decode

✅ HTML entity encode/decode

✅ JWT decoder with structured output

Payload Generator

A curated set of ready-to-use payloads to test various security flaws within seconds:

XSS (Cross-Site Scripting)

SQL Injection

Command Injection

LFI (Local File Inclusion)

SSRF (Server-Side Request Forgery)

RCE (Remote Code Execution)

SSTI (Server-Side Template Injection)

XXE (XML External Entity)

CRLF Injection

JSON Injection

Host Header Injection

Windows-specific LFI payloads

These payloads are immediately accessible and can be dropped into your request body or parameters, saving time during recon and testing.

The Solution: CyberPost

To solve these limitations, I created CyberPost — a lightweight, browser-based HTTP testing tool designed specifically for security researchers, bug bounty hunters, and developers who need full control in isolated environments.

Here’s what makes CyberPost stand out:

🌐 No backend required : All operations happen locally in your browser. No data is sent externally. No telemetry. No tracking.

: All operations happen locally in your browser. No data is sent externally. No telemetry. No tracking. 📴 Works fully offline : You can simply open the HTML file — even in an air-gapped or restricted environment — and send raw HTTP requests to local services or targets.

: You can simply open the HTML file — even in an air-gapped or restricted environment — and send raw HTTP requests to local services or targets. 🧰 Fully customizable : Modify request method, headers, and body as needed. Add tokens, tweak content types, simulate custom clients — it’s all in your hands.

: Modify request method, headers, and body as needed. Add tokens, tweak content types, simulate custom clients — it’s all in your hands. 🧪 Made for security testing : Whether you’re testing webhooks, fuzzing an API endpoint, or mimicking mobile app behavior, CyberPost gives you the flexibility and privacy to do it fast and locally.

: Whether you’re testing webhooks, fuzzing an API endpoint, or mimicking mobile app behavior, CyberPost gives you the flexibility and privacy to do it fast and locally. 🧠 Built-in Tools section : Encode/decode Base64, URL strings, JWTs, HTML entities — right in the same interface.

: Encode/decode Base64, URL strings, JWTs, HTML entities — right in the same interface. 💣 One-click payload injection: Access a curated list of preloaded security payloads (XSS, SQLi, RCE, SSRF, etc.) for instant vulnerability testing.

CyberPost was built out of necessity — now it’s open source and ready for the community.

Here’s what it looks like:

Final Thoughts

CyberPost was born out of necessity — not as a replacement for full-featured tools like Postman, but as a focused alternative for environments where simplicity, privacy, and full offline control are essential. If you often work in isolated labs, air-gapped systems, or just need a lightweight utility that gets out of your way and lets you test raw HTTP requests fast, I invite you to give CyberPost a try.

It’s open source, self-contained, and built with the needs of real-world security researchers in mind.

🔗 GitHub: https://github.com/lfillaz/CyberPost