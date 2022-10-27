Search icon
    Tips for Building in Public as A Founder From Europe Eu by@vascoabm
    423 reads

    A year of building in public is challenging, but it's an extremely powerful marketing strategy to get ANY startup off the ground. Building in public builds trust, transparency, and authenticity, and attracts talent & customers to your business. Don't focus on more than 2 social media platforms, just pick two and go for it. TikTok's organic reach can be insane, but there's a downside to it. If you want to reach an audience other than the people in your country, it's impossible to change this.

    programming#building-in-public#marketplace
    Vasco Monteiro HackerNoon profile picture

    @vascoabm

    Vasco Monteiro

