Tips for Building a Great Brand Image Through Blogging

Many aspiring entrepreneurs think of blogging as more of an entertainment than a tool for increasing sales and generating website traffic. When launching an online store, businesses mainly focus on product and category descriptions, and try to lure prospective customers by offering discounts and gifts. While it is understandable for a new business to be all about the money, offering low prices, free shipping, and other bonuses is not enough to hit high sales and build a positive brand image.

Advantages of Non-Financial Incentives

You may have noticed that the leading brands rarely have the lowest prices, and their products are often significantly more expensive than the bulk of their competitors. For example, Apple’s gadgets are much more expensive than other competitive profits, and they never offer discounts or bonuses. Likewise, designers like Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci offer the same clothes and accessories as many other brands at many times the price, but they remain popular and have countless fans who are ready to overpay for the prestige of wearing their labels.

An aspiring business that sells goods for peanuts to stay afloat may wonder how to achieve this level of customer trust and loyalty. Simply put, you have to build your venture’s reputation brick by brick until it becomes an icon of perfection in your industry.

Of course, the path will be long and thorny, but you will enjoy generous rewards in the long run, and there will be no need to seek new clients. They will come to your store without invitation and buy your products, knowing they will get the best quality items the market has to offer.

Blogging as a Powerful Tool to Build a Great Brand Image

Offering web users an outstanding blog is a great way to start building your brand’s image. I want to share the tips from my colleague, digital marketer Dmitry Kotlyarenko, on leveraging a company blog as a great promotional tactic for both novice and experienced entrepreneurs.

For startups, blogging delivers a lot of bang for your bucks. There is no need to make a large investment to get your blog off the ground. All you need is a bit of creative energy and time to turn this inexpensive and effective promotional tool into a goldmine for your business.

Helpful Blogging Tips

The key rules of thumb for novice ecommerce bloggers:

Optimize your content for search engines. It is worth using both commercial (“buy a bicycle”, “bicycle price in New York”) and informative (“how do I repair a sports bicycle”, “health benefits of cycling”) keywords to attract different categories of web users. As you publish useful and SEO-friendly content, your traffic will grow. More and more people will visit your website and find information of interest in your articles.

Write and publish on a consistent basis. Your site’s regulars will look forward to reading new posts with high-quality content on certain days of the week. Put together a posting schedule and strictly adhere to it. By posting consistently, you will build a stable and habitual readership for your publications.

Choose an optimal length for your articles. Search engines give posts with 2000+ words higher ranking than short texts. However, that much text is not absolutely necessary. If you have an 800-word post and have sufficiently covered your topic, refrain from filling your text with fluff. Quality counts above quantity, and readers will quickly abandon your text if you just babble on about nothing.

Add visuals, like images, charts, tables or even videos throughout your text to break it up and make it more reader-friendly.

Consult your support services team to get an idea of the types of questions your clients ask, and use them as inspiration for new article topics.

Educate your audience with trending news. Even though evergreen content is important, it is also interesting for your readers to be kept up to date about the latest events in your industry. Posts with trending subjects often provoke a traffic spike, if only temporarily. Trending topics draw new readers and keep your regular audience engaged, so be sure to post regular niche updates in the news section of your site.

Invite other industry experts to contribute to your blog. It will offer your readers a fresh perspective, give you inspiration and reduce your writing load.





I hope these useful tips help you launch a successful ecommerce blog, or enhance your existing blog. For more detailed insights, read this extended guide by Dmitry Kotlyarenko.

