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Time Isn’t Fundamental—It’s a Predictability Trick

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byAgustin V. Startari@hacker91808649

Ethos: I do not use artificial intelligence to write what I don’t know. I use it to challenge what I do. I write to reclaim the voice in an age of automated neutrality. My work is not outsourced. It i

February 18th, 2026
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Agustin V. Startari
    byAgustin V. Startari@hacker91808649

    Ethos: I do not use artificial intelligence to write what I don’t know. I use it to challenge what I do. I write to reclaim the voice in an age of automated neutrality. My work is not outsourced. It i

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Agustin V. Startari HackerNoon profile picture
Agustin V. Startari@hacker91808649

Ethos: I do not use artificial intelligence to write what I don’t know. I use it to challenge what I do. I write to reclaim the voice in an age of automated neutrality. My work is not outsourced. It i

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machine-learning#ai#computational-linguistics#linguistics#artificial-intelligence#machine-learning#physics#technology#news

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