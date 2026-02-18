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Time Isn’t Fundamental—It’s a Predictability Trick
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February 18th, 2026
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byAgustin V. Startari@hacker91808649
Ethos: I do not use artificial intelligence to write what I don’t know. I use it to challenge what I do. I write to reclaim the voice in an age of automated neutrality. My work is not outsourced. It i
About Author
Ethos: I do not use artificial intelligence to write what I don’t know. I use it to challenge what I do. I write to reclaim the voice in an age of automated neutrality. My work is not outsourced. It i