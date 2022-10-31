Search icon
    Three Most Important Reasons Why Elon Musk Bought Twitter
    Three Most Important Reasons Why Elon Musk Bought Twitter

    Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion for free speech. Twitter has been a leftist ideological bubble for a long time. Elon may be trying to bring some balance to the public discourse. Twitter is a leftist media platform that seems like a social media platform, like leftist media. It doesn’t make money compared to Facebook, its market is relatively small, and its stock price has been going nowhere in the last eight years. It seems like everyone is smelling their own farts on Twitter, says Bridget Rogan.

    People Mentioned

    Companies Mentioned

    featured image - Three Most Important Reasons Why Elon Musk Bought Twitter
    media#elon-musk#twitter#twitter-news
