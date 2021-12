1,544 reads

Comedian Mildred “Thought Slime’s” offers an exclusive line of joke NFTs. They promise that these will not increase in value and call it a scam that is “definitely not worth it” but they have sold 2 already. Each one is guaranteed to not really be minted as an NFT but are available for easy download by anyone from [Imgur. When someone buys one, they retain exclusive rights to it in some abstract metaphysical sense, but it goes in the folder like all the others.