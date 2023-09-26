Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    This work is the result of thirty years of devotionby@catharinebeecher

    This work is the result of thirty years of devotion

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This work is the result of thirty years of devotion to the training of the human mind for the great end for which it was created. Early in that period it was felt that at the very foundation of such efforts were opposing theological theories, that seemed at war with both the common sense and the moral sense of mankind. In the progress of such duties, a work was prepared on Mental and Moral Science, as a text-book for the institution under the care of the writer, which was printed, but never published. After submitting this work to the criticism of a number of the leading minds of various schools and sects, it was found to contain so much that might result in theological controversy, that it was deemed modest and wise to wait until age, experience, and farther examination had lent their maturing influence. After a delay of over a quarter of a century, the conviction above stated not only remains, but has been strengthened by the discussions and developments that have intervened in that period. While the great practical truths both of natural and revealed religion have seemed constantly to be gaining a more controlling influence over the intellect and feelings of mankind, the theological dogmas referred to {x}have been more and more evaded or rejected, even by those who receive and respect the Bible as containing authentic and authoritative revelations from God. At the same time, there is apparent a manifest and strong tendency, especially among the young and most highly-educated of both sexes, to infidelity; not to that species of a former age which involved a hatred and contempt for the Bible, nor to the entire rejection of it as a very respectable and useful collection of most interesting writings, but to a rejection of it as a sure and authoritative guide in faith and morals.
    featured image - This work is the result of thirty years of devotion
    tech-stories #religious #hackernoon-books #books
    Catharine Esther Beecher HackerNoon profile picture

    @catharinebeecher

    Catharine Esther Beecher

    Trailblazing American educator, advocated female education and kindergarten integration.

    Receive Stories from @catharinebeecher

    react to story with heart

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    ON THE PROPAGATION OF PLANTS.
    Published at Oct 27, 2023 by catharinebeecher #domestic-manuals
    Article Thumbnail
    BRIDAL VISITS AND ADIEUX.
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by elizabethgaskell #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    On the Exportation of Machinery
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by charlesbabbage #economic-literature
    Article Thumbnail
    When England has so recently lost two of its brightest ornaments
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by charlesbabbage #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    ST. BLAISE, THE WINNER OF THE DERBY
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    The Speaking Telegraph
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!