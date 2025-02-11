105 reads

This Library Translates Confusing FHIR Dosage Data Into Actual Human Words

by February 11th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

Turn HAPI FHIR Dosage into human readable text in your desired language and much more.
featured image - This Library Translates Confusing FHIR Dosage Data Into Actual Human Words
undefined HackerNoon profile picture
0-item


TD;LR

import io.github.jy95.fds.common.types.DisplayOrder;
import io.github.jy95.fds.r4.DosageAPIR4;
import io.github.jy95.fds.r4.config.FDSConfigR4;
import org.hl7.fhir.r4.model.Dosage;
import java.util.List;

public class Main {
    public static void main(String[] args) {
        // Create a configuration to be used by the library
        FDSConfigR4 configR4 = FDSConfigR4
                .builder()
                .build();

        // Create the library with that configuration
        DosageAPIR4 lib = new DosageAPIR4(configR4);
        
        // TODO Your HAPI FHIR Dosage instance you would like to deal with ;)
        Dosage dosage = new Dosage();

        // Converts the dosage object into human-readable text
        String asText = lib.asHumanReadableText(dosage).get();

        // Extract specific existing field(s) to meet your requirements
        String singleField = lib.getFields(dosage, DisplayOrder.DOSE_QUANTITY).get();
        String multipleFields = lib.getFields(dosage, DisplayOrder.TEXT, DisplayOrder.PATIENT_INSTRUCTION).get();
        
        // Converts the dosage object into human-readable text
        String multipleAsText = lib.asHumanReadableText(List.of(dosage)).get();
        
        // And much more ...
    }
}


Key Features:

  • Compatible: Works with Dosage R4 and Dosage R5
  • Extensible – Easily adaptable to your needs
  • Internationalized – ICU4J for multilingual support
  • Easy Integration – Works across server, client, and more


Why Use This ?

This library is built with flexibility in mind, ensuring that developers can seamlessly work with different FHIR dosage structures without compatibility concerns. Whether you're dealing with R4 or R5, the design ensures a smooth experience without requiring major modifications.


The extensibility aspect makes it an excellent choice for projects that need customization. If your use case requires additional dosage-related logic or specific domain-based adaptations, you can easily extend its capabilities without breaking existing functionality.


For teams working on multilingual applications, internationalization is a critical factor. Thanks to ICU4J, this library ensures robust language support, making it easier to integrate into healthcare systems across different regions without manual localization efforts.


Integration is another key advantage. Whether your system runs on a server-side backend, a client-side web application, or even a hybrid environment, this library is designed to work effortlessly. It adheres to best practices, allowing for quick adoption in different architectural setups.


For more details, visit the official project site or explore the GitHub repository.

🔗 More Info: Project Site | GitHub


Databricks <> AWS Marketplace
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

undefined HackerNoon profile picture
@hacker3101625
Read my stories

TOPICS

purcat-imgprogramming#java#libraries#open-source#fhir#github#fhir-dosage-data#healthcare-automation#dosage-r4

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Mapping Your Data to FHIR at a Fraction of the Cost: What You Need to Know
by leodatuum
Jul 27, 2023
#data-interoperability
Article Thumbnail
What are the Essential Healthcare IT Standards & Regulations?
by itrex
Mar 24, 2022
#healthcare-standards
Article Thumbnail
Why FHIR Capabilities of Healthcare Data Platform is Critical to Quality and Cost of Care Delivery
by vishaalgrizzly
Nov 10, 2022
#fhir
Article Thumbnail
The Evolution of AI in Healthcare: From Ambitious Beginnings to What's Next
by cooly
Aug 15, 2024
#ai-in-healthcare
Article Thumbnail
102 Stories To Learn About Open Source Software
by learn
Dec 03, 2023
#open-source-software
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks